realme Introduces Neo Flagship Killer realme GT Neo2 in China Starting at 2,499 RMB

The realme GT Neo2 is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 870 5G mobile platform. This chipset is famous for its balanced performance, providing powerful performance and a stable experience.

The realme GT Neo2 initially adopts diamond thermal gel as a cooling material, constructing an 8-layer three-dimensional heat dissipation structure with a stainless-steel vapor cooling area of 4129mm2, the largest cooling area in realme history. As a result, it is undoubtedly exceptional for users engaging in any mainstream heavy games.

It is the first time that realme packs a 5000mAh massive battery in its realme GT lineup. With a large capacity battery that supports 65W SuperDart charging, the realme GT Neo2 provides full-day battery life for heavy users without any pressure.

In terms of the display, realme GT Neo2 also surprises users with the first Samsung E4 Display in the segment, creating the best display ever of realme's smartphones, featuring a peak brightness of 1300 nit and a color contrast ratio of up to 5,000,000:1.

The design has always been a critical highlight of the realme GT lineup. This time realme design studio delivers a harmonious color on realme GT Neo2 - NEO Green, which presents the concept of technology and vitality.

As the neo flagship killer of the realme GT series, the realme GT Neo2 features technology innovation and aesthetics design and will come to global soon, please stay tuned.

