realme's 50M Sales Achievement Attracts Positive Comments From Industry Leaders Anticipating Its Future

The experts have high praise for realme's business strategy and work ethic. Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research said that "Apart from the strong product portfolio, the efficiency of realme to tackle the rapid market changes is also a key success factor. realme is a young brand,and thus we expect its organization and decision-making flow to be more immediate and flexible than the traditional electronics giants." While the COVID-19 period has been a challenging time for the world, realme's strategy that is tailored for its target audience has allowed it to thrive and even reach a new milestone.

Leaders from big social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter also had much to say about the brand's top tier leadership. Facebook's Head of Industry, Greater China, Benny Chu mentioned that the "team's leadership" and "dedication to making realme a trendsetting technology brand" contributed to its quick and impressive success. Indeed, VP and Managing Director of Asia Pacific, Twitter, Maya Hari also indicated Twitter's interest in achieving greater heights with realme's leadership team and cutting-edge technology.

Not only did realme's advanced use of digital functions impress technology leaders, it also touched the hearts of experts in the culture and entertainment scene. Jeff Wong, Vice President of Commercial Partnerships in China, Dolby Laboratories complimented realme on its commitment to "enhancing the entertainment experience on mobile devices." Additionally, Grafflex, Art Director at realme Design Studio appreciates how realme's connection with art and urban culture has brought the brand closer to the younger generation. These comments are nods of approval towards realme's approach of being a brand that serves youth.

Lastly, the leaders also expressed their anticipation to continue working with realme and that they hope to be a part of realme's many achievements to come. Corporate VP and GM of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit, Dr. JC Hsu, mentioned that as a key partner, MediaTek will "continue to work closely together to create new ranges of powerful, fully featured and exciting realme smartphones". realme's smartphones have always performed well in the market and hence upgrades would definitely be of good standards. This is backed up by Nicole Peng, VP of Mobility at Canalys, who believes that realme is "strong competition for the top smartphone players as we go into 2021."

"50 million sales worldwide in two years is a remarkable milestone," said Sidney Lee, Director of Android Partnerships at Google. "As a young brand, realme has demonstrated impressive momentum in bringing helpful smartphone experiences to users around the world. We can't wait to see what they accomplish next."

realme is one of the first smartphone companies to roll out Android 11 on their devices in September, bringing great experiences to consumers.

About realme

realme is a technology brand that provides leapfrog quality and trendsetting smartphones and AIoT products to the global market. realme users are young and globally-minded. realme products empower young people to 'Dare to Leap' using the latest in technology and design.

realme is the 7th top smartphone brand in the world and was recognized as one of the mainstream smartphone brands according to Counterpoint's statistics of global smartphone shipments in Q3 2020. In 2019, realme's global smartphone shipments reached 25 million with a YoY growth rate of 808%, making realme the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the world for four consecutive quarters since 2019 to Q2 2020. realme has entered 61 markets worldwide, including China, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia, Middle East, Africa with global user base of over 50 million.

