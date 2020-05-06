RealNetworks Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SEATTLE, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), a leader in digital media software and services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Generated consolidated revenue of $43.1 million

Games revenue up 16% year-over-year driven by success of free-to-play strategy

Pivoting SAFR strategy to focus on the intersection of public health and public safety

CEO Rob Glaser invested $10.0 million into the Company

Judd Lee Named Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Management Commentary

"The new decade is off to a completely unexpected start, as everyone knows. We mourn the loss of a quarter of a million people around the world due to COVID-19. We're also very mindful that, for most of the world, including our home country, the pandemic continues to be massively disruptive to our daily lives," said Rob Glaser, Chairman and CEO of RealNetworks.

Mr. Glaser continued, "In that context, at RealNetworks, we have four primary areas of focus:

(1) The safety and well-being of our employees and their families, our customers, and our communities;

(2) Running Real in a fundamentally different way than we have run the company before;

(3) Operating with mission, focus, and excellence; and

(4) Finding new ways for us to contribute with our products and services to the new challenges the world is facing."

"I'm very impressed by how well our team is responding to these challenges with purpose, focus, clarity, and creativity. Our first quarter financial performance reflects this, especially in the third month of the quarter. I am grateful to our team members for their excellent work, and am hopeful that the impact of the team's great work will become even more significant and impactful in the weeks and months ahead," concluded Mr. Glaser.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $43.1 million (inclusive of $26.3 million from Napster) compared to $43.4 million (inclusive of $26.1 million from Napster) in the prior quarter and $39.5 1 million (inclusive of $24.3 million from Napster) in the prior year period.

(inclusive of from Napster) compared to (inclusive of from Napster) in the prior quarter and million (inclusive of from Napster) in the prior year period. Games revenue was $6.6 million , consistent with the prior quarter and up 16% compared to $5.7 million in the prior year period.

, consistent with the prior quarter and up 16% compared to in the prior year period. Gross profit margin was 44%, up from 43% in the prior quarter and 37% in the prior year period.

Operating expenses decreased $0.5 million , or 2%, from the prior quarter and decreased $1.4 million , or 6%, from the prior year period.

, or 2%, from the prior quarter and decreased , or 6%, from the prior year period. Net loss attributable to RealNetworks was $(4.6) million , or $(0.12) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(6.4) million , or $(0.17) per diluted share, in the prior quarter and net income of $1.5 million , or $0.04 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Net income in the first quarter of 2019 included a $12.3 million gain from the acquisition of Napster.

, or per diluted share, compared to a net loss of , or per diluted share, in the prior quarter and net income of , or per diluted share, in the prior year period. Net income in the first quarter of 2019 included a gain from the acquisition of Napster. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $(3.3) million compared to a loss of $(2.7) million in the prior quarter and a loss of $(7.9) million in the prior year period.

compared to a loss of in the prior quarter and a loss of in the prior year period. At March 31, 2020 , the Company had $19.0 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents compared to $16.8 million at December 31, 2019 .

1The first quarter of 2019 included a partial quarter of revenue from Napster following the acquisition by RealNetworks on January 18, 2019 of an additional 42% interest in Napster.

Corporate Developments

On February 10, 2020 , the Company entered into a purchase agreement with Rob Glaser , RealNetworks' Founder, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and largest shareholder by which Mr. Glaser acquired approximately 8 million shares of RealNetworks Series B Preferred Stock, for aggregate gross proceeds to RealNetworks of approximately $10.0 million .

, the Company entered into a purchase agreement with , RealNetworks' Founder, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and largest shareholder by which Mr. Glaser acquired approximately 8 million shares of RealNetworks Series B Preferred Stock, for aggregate gross proceeds to RealNetworks of approximately . As planned, on April 20, 2020, Judd Lee succeeded Michael Ensing as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Mr. Lee has served as Chief Financial Officer and in senior leadership roles for technology companies and investment firms for over two decades and brings to RealNetworks an extensive background in financial management, strategic planning, and operational accounting and finance.

succeeded as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Mr. Lee has served as Chief Financial Officer and in senior leadership roles for technology companies and investment firms for over two decades and brings to RealNetworks an extensive background in financial management, strategic planning, and operational accounting and finance. On April 24, 2020 , RealNetworks received $2.9 million in funding pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") established as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (or CARES) Act. RealNetworks intends to use the proceeds from the loan to cover payroll costs, rent and utilities, in accordance with program guidelines. In early May 2020 , Napster expects to receive $1.7 million pursuant to the program.

, RealNetworks received in funding pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") established as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (or CARES) Act. RealNetworks intends to use the proceeds from the loan to cover payroll costs, rent and utilities, in accordance with program guidelines. In early , Napster expects to receive pursuant to the program. RealNetworks received a notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market that as of April 23, 2020 , the company no longer meets Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. Amid the extreme market uncertainty, Nasdaq recently implemented a grace period through June 30, 2020 for compliance with its bid price rule, allowing companies to focus on managing their businesses through the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. RealNetworks has until December 28, 2020 to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement and expects to take action well before then to bring the company back into compliance.

Business Outlook

Given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the global economy and the future impact of COVID-19, RealNetworks is not providing guidance for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

RealNetworks will host a conference call today to review its results and discuss its performance at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (United States) or 1-201-389-0879 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 pm ET on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13701794.

A live webcast will be available on RealNetworks' Investor Relations site under the Events & Presentations section at http://investor.realnetworks.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call.

About RealNetworks

Building on a legacy of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. SAFR (www.safr.com) is the world's premier facial recognition platform for live video. Leading in real-world performance and accuracy as evidenced in testing by NIST, SAFR enables new applications for security, convenience, and analytics. Kontxt (www.kontxt.com) is the foremost platform for categorizing A2P messages to help mobile carriers build customer loyalty and drive new revenue through text message classification and antispam. For information about our other products, visit www.realnetworks.com .

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement RealNetworks' consolidated financial information presented in accordance with GAAP in this press release, the company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and contribution margin by reportable segment, which management believes provide investors with useful information.

In the financial tables of our earnings press release, RealNetworks has included reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to adjusted EBITDA and operating income (loss) by reportable segment to contribution margin by reportable segment.

The rationale for management's use of non-GAAP measures is included in the supplementary materials presented with the quarterly earnings materials. Please refer to Exhibit 99.2 ("Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures") to the company's report on Form 8-K, which is being submitted today to the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to our current expectations regarding our future growth, profitability, and market position, our financial condition and liquidity, our strategic focus and initiatives, product plans, agreements with partners, use of loan proceeds, our ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards, and the growth and future prospects relating to our Napster segment. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our expectations as of today, and actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. Factors that could cause actual results for RealNetworks, on a consolidated basis, to differ from the results predicted include: our ability to realize operating efficiencies, growth and other benefits from the implementation of our growth initiatives and restructuring efforts; cash usage and conservation, and the pursuit of additional funding sources; successful monetization of our products and services; competitive risks, including the emergence or growth of competing technologies, products and services; potential outcomes and effects of claims and legal proceedings; risks associated with key customer or strategic relationships and business acquisitions; challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions in the global financial markets, including changes in consumer spending and impacts to credit availability; fluctuations in foreign currencies; and unique risk factors that relate to our Napster segment, such as risks stemming from its streaming music service and related music royalties. More information about potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in RealNetworks' annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent year ended December 31, 2019, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other reports and documents filed by RealNetworks from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The preparation of our financial statements and forward-looking financial guidance requires us to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amount of assets and liabilities, and revenues and expenses during the reported period. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates under different assumptions or conditions. RealNetworks assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which are in effect as of their respective dates.

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

March 31,







2020

2019













(in thousands, except per share data)









Net revenue $ 43,145



$ 39,472



Cost of revenue 24,176



24,870



Gross profit 18,969



14,602













Operating expenses:







Research and development 8,618



8.833



Sales and marketing 8,117



8,142



General and administrative 7,113



8,364



Restructuring and other charges 209



167













Total operating expenses 24,057



25,506













Operating loss (5,088)



(10,904)













Other income (expenses):







Interest expense (262)



(166)



Interest income 5



77



Gain (loss) on equity investment, net —



12,338



Other income (expenses), net 795



127













Total other income (expenses), net 538



12,376













Income (loss) before income taxes (4,550)



1,472



Income tax expense 139



258













Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests (4,689)



1,214



Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (47)



(319)



Net income (loss) attributable to RealNetworks $ (4,642)



$ 1,533













Net income (loss) per share attributable to RealNetworks- Basic: $ (0.12)



$ 0.04



Net income (loss) per share attributable to RealNetworks- Diluted: $ (0.12)



$ 0.04













Shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share 38,229



37,820



Shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 38,229



37,912





RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

(in thousands) ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,046



$ 16,805

Trade accounts receivable, net 26,991



29,507

Deferred costs, current portion 865



823

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,873



7,445

Total current assets 55,775



54,580









Equipment and software 30,419



32,167

Leasehold improvements 2,903



3,311

Total equipment, software, and leasehold improvements 33,322



35,478

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 30,801



32,657

Net equipment, software, and leasehold improvements 2,521



2,821









Operating lease assets 10,961



11,592

Restricted cash equivalents 5,374



5,374

Other assets 1,150



1,891

Deferred costs, non-current portion 1,156



1,021

Deferred tax assets, net 752



761

Other intangible assets, net 18,016



19,286

Goodwill 62,202



62,428









Total assets $ 157,907



$ 159,754









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 4,996



$ 4,927

Accrued royalties, fulfillment and other current liabilities 77,127



77,303

Deferred revenue, current portion 6,437



6,620

Notes payable 4,797



7,331

Total current liabilities 93,357



96,181









Deferred revenue, non-current portion 287



96

Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,116



1,172

Long-term lease liabilities 7,770



8,466

Long-term debt 3,900



3,900

Other long-term liabilities 8,420



11,666









Total liabilities 114,850



121,481









Total shareholders' equity 43,606



38,775









Noncontrolling interests (549)



(502)









Total equity 43,057



38,273









Total liabilities and equity $ 157,907



$ 159,754



RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019









(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests $ (4,689)



$ 1,214

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 1,436



1,482

Stock-based compensation 380



1,384

(Gain) loss on equity investment, net —



(12,338)

Foreign currency (gain) loss (767)



(151)

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability (300)



—

Net change in certain operating assets and liabilities (684)



(910)

Net cash used in operating activities (4,624)



(9,319)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of equipment, software, and leasehold improvements (94)



(482)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments —



24

Acquisition, net of cash acquired —



12,260









Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (94)



11,802









Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock 10,000



—

Tax payments from shares withheld upon vesting of restricted stock —



(271)

Proceeds from notes payable and revolving credit facility 8,768



9,733

Repayments of notes payable and revolving credit facility (11,172)



(8,437)

Other financing activities —



450

Net cash provided by financing activities 7,596



1,475

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (637)



(207)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,241



3,751

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 22,179



37,191

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 24,420



$ 40,942



RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited)





2020

2019



Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1



(in thousands) Net Revenue by Segment

















Consumer Media (A)

$ 3,495



$ 4,432



$ 3,632



$ 2,620



$ 2,486

Mobile Services (B)

6,690



6,312



6,895



6,997



6,939

Games (C)

6,637



6,567



7,164



6,048



5,710

Napster (D)

26,323



26,089



27,302



28,583



24,337

Total net revenue

$ 43,145



$ 43,400



$ 44,993



$ 44,248



$ 39,472























Net Revenue by Product



















Consumer Media



















- Software License (E)

$ 2,020



$ 2,856



$ 1,987



$ 944



$ 735

- Subscription Services (F)

929



992



1,028



1,040



1,088

- Product Sales (G)

222



193



207



206



219

- Advertising & Other (H)

324



391



410



430



444























Mobile Services



















- Software License (I)

831



657



888



957



599

- Subscription Services (J)

5,859



5,655



6,007



6,040



6,340























Games



















- Subscription Services (K)

2,770



3,007



3,056



3,073



2,985

- Product Sales (L)

2,978



2,580



3,078



2,177



1,988

- Advertising & Other (M)

889



980



1,030



798



737























Napster



















- Subscription Services (N)

26,323



26,089



27,302



28,583



24,337























Total net revenue

$ 43,145



$ 43,400



$ 44,993



$ 44,248



$ 39,472























Net Revenue by Geography



















United States

$ 22,420



$ 21,053



$ 22,015



$ 21,322



$ 18,970

Rest of world

20,725



22,347



22,978



22,926



20,502

Total net revenue

$ 43,145



$ 43,400



$ 44,993



$ 44,248



$ 39,472























Net Revenue by Segment (A) The Consumer Media segment primarily includes revenue from the licensing of our portfolio of video codec technologies. Also included is RealPlayer and related products, such as the distribution of third-party software products, advertising on RealPlayer websites, sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers, and consumer subscriptions such as RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass. (B) The Mobile Services segment primarily includes revenue from SaaS services and sales of professional services provided to mobile carriers. (C) The Games segment primarily includes revenue from sales of mobile and PC games, online games subscription services, player purchases of in-game virtual goods, and advertising on games sites and social network sites. (D) The Napster segment primarily includes revenue from subscription music offerings from on-demand streaming services and conditional downloads. Napster revenues are included in our consolidated results from the January 18, 2019 acquisition date forward. Net Revenue by Product (E) Software licensing revenue within Consumer Media includes revenues from licenses of our video codec technologies. (F) Subscriptions revenue within Consumer Media includes revenue from subscriptions such as our RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass offerings. (G) Product sales within Consumer Media includes sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers. (H) Advertising & other revenue within Consumer Media includes distribution of third-party software products and advertising on RealPlayer websites. (I) Software license revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from our integrated RealTimes platform and our facial recognition platform, SAFR. (J) Subscription services revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from ringback tones and our messaging platform services, as well as from related professional services provided to mobile carriers. (K) Subscription services revenue within Games includes revenue from online games subscriptions. (L) Product sales revenue within Games includes revenue from retail and wholesale games-related revenue, sales of mobile games, and player purchases of in-game virtual goods. (M) Advertising & other revenue within Games includes advertising on games sites and social network sites. (N) Subscription services revenue within Napster includes music tracks by way of on-demand streaming and conditional downloads offered directly to end consumers and distribution partners.

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Results of Operations and Reconciliation to non-GAAP Contribution Margin (Unaudited)





2020

2019



Q1

Q4

Q1



(in thousands) Consumer Media

























Net revenue

$ 3,495



$ 4,432



$ 2,486

Cost of revenue

611



690



833

Gross profit

2,884



3,742



1,653















Gross margin

83 %

84 %

66 %













Operating expenses

2,458



2,498



3,119

Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure

$ 426



$ 1,244



$ (1,466)

Depreciation and amortization

13



34



54















Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$ 439



$ 1,278



$ (1,412)















Mobile Services

























Net revenue

$ 6,690



$ 6,312



$ 6,939

Cost of revenue

1,696



1,866



2,048

Gross profit

4,994



4,446



4,891















Gross margin

75 %

70 %

70 %













Operating expenses

7,588



7,198



7,561

Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure

$ (2,594)



$ (2,752)



$ (2,670)

Depreciation and amortization

98



100



231















Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$ (2,496)



$ (2,652)



$ (2,439)















Games

























Net revenue

$ 6,637



$ 6,567



$ 5,710

Cost of revenue

1,794



1,716



1,670

Gross profit

4,843



4,851



4,040















Gross margin

73 %

74 %

71 %













Operating expenses

4,923



4,744



5,037

Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure

$ (80)



$ 107



$ (997)

Acquisitions related intangible asset amortization

—



—



23

Depreciation and amortization

138



85



83















Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$ 58



$ 192



$ (891)















Napster

























Net revenue

$ 26,323



$ 26,089



$ 24,337

Cost of revenue

20,072



20,493



20,396

Gross profit

6,251



5,596



3,941















Gross margin

24 %

21 %

16 %













Operating expenses

6,461



7,147



5,532

Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure

$ (210)



$ (1,551)



$ (1,591)

Acquisitions related intangible asset amortization

1,125



1,126



943

Depreciation and amortization

32



60



115

Restructuring and other charges

122



544



—















Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$ 1,069



$ 179



$ (533)















Corporate

























Cost of revenue

$ 3



$ (68)



$ (77)

Gross profit

(3)



68



77















Gross margin

N/A



N/A



N/A















Operating expenses

2,627



2,999



4,257

Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure

$ (2,630)



$ (2,931)



$ (4,180)

Other income (expense), net

795



(431)



127

Foreign currency (gain) loss

(767)



494



(151)

Depreciation and amortization

30



32



33

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability

(300)



300



—

Restructuring and other charges

87



367



167

Stock-based compensation

380



461



1,384















Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$ (2,405)



$ (1,708)



$ (2,620)



RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited)





2020

2019



Q1

Q4

Q1



























Reconciliation of GAAP Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to adjusted EBITDA:





















Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests

$ (4,689)



$ (6,763)



$ 1,214

Income tax expense (benefit)

139



256



258

Interest expense

262



207



166

Interest income

(5)



(14)



(77)

(Gain) loss on equity investment, net

—



—



(12,338)

Foreign currency (gain) loss

(767)



494



(151)

Acquisitions related intangible asset amortization

1,125



1,126



966

Depreciation and amortization

311



311



516

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability

(300)



300



—

Restructuring and other charges

209



911



167

Stock-based compensation

380



461



1,384

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure

$ (3,335)



$ (2,711)



$ (7,895)



