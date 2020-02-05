RealNetworks Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Financial Results

SEATTLE, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), a leader in digital media software and services, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

2019 revenue of $172.1 million

2019 Games revenue up 18% year-over-year driven by success of free-to-play strategy

Continued traction with SAFR ™ with new customers and partners around the world

Management Commentary

"Strategically, I consider 2019 to be a very successful year," said Rob Glaser, Chairman and CEO of RealNetworks. "We achieved significant traction on two of our key growth initiatives: free-to-play casual mobile games and SAFR. Our free-to-play strategy drove significant topline growth in our Games business. Delicious World is already our highest revenue generating game ever despite having launched globally in mid-2019. SAFR also remains a top growth focus of the Company. We continue to get good initial traction with customers and partners around the world."

Mr. Glaser added, "Our focus for 2020 will be to continue to drive these key initiatives forward while also running our operations efficiently. While we will make ongoing investments to support our key growth initiatives, we are committed to thoughtfully managing costs along the way as we did during 2019. Our progress in this regard can be seen in our significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA loss in the second half of 2019 as compared to the first half of 2019."

Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $172.1 million (inclusive of $106.3 million from Napster) compared to $69.5 million in 2018.

(inclusive of from Napster) compared to in 2018. Games revenue was $25.5 million , up 18% compared to $21.7 million in 2018.

, up 18% compared to in 2018. Operating expenses increased by $27.4 million , or 37%, from 2018. Napster's operating expenses were $25.8 million in 2019.

, or 37%, from 2018. Napster's operating expenses were in 2019. Net loss attributable to RealNetworks was $(20.0) million , or $(0.53) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(25.0) million , or $(0.66) per diluted share in 2018. Included in net income attributable to RealNetworks was a gain of $12.3 million in the first quarter of 2019 related to the acquisition of Napster.

, or per diluted share, compared to net loss of , or per diluted share in 2018. Included in net income attributable to RealNetworks was a gain of in the first quarter of 2019 related to the acquisition of Napster. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $(20.1) million compared to a loss of $(16.2) million in 2018. A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is provided in the financial tables that accompany this release.

compared to a loss of in 2018. A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is provided in the financial tables that accompany this release. At December 31, 2019 , the Company had $16.8 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents compared to $18.1 million at September 30, 2019 .

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $43.4 million (inclusive of $26.1 million from Napster) compared to $45.0 million (inclusive of $27.3 million from Napster) in the prior quarter and $16.6 million in the prior year period.

(inclusive of from Napster) compared to (inclusive of from Napster) in the prior quarter and in the prior year period. Games revenue was $6.6 million , down 8% compared to $7.2 million in the prior quarter and up 17% compared to $5.6 million in the prior year period.

, down 8% compared to in the prior quarter and up 17% compared to in the prior year period. Gross profit margin was 43%, up from 42% in the prior quarter and down from 77% in the prior year period. Napster's gross profit margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 21%, while RealNetworks' gross profit margin without Napster was 76%.

Operating expenses decreased $0.4 million , or 2%, from the prior quarter and increased $6.2 million , or 34%, from the prior year period. Napster's operating expenses were $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

, or 2%, from the prior quarter and increased , or 34%, from the prior year period. Napster's operating expenses were for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss attributable to RealNetworks was $(6.4) million , or $(0.17) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(6.0) million , or $(0.16) per diluted share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of $(6.9) million , or $(0.18) per diluted share, in the prior year period.

, or per diluted share, compared to net loss of , or per diluted share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of , or per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $(2.7) million compared to a loss of $(3.2) million in the prior quarter and a loss of $(4.1) million in the prior year period.

Corporate Developments

On January 9, 2020 , the Company announced the hiring of Mike Ensing as interim Chief Financial Officer following Cary Baker's resignation to pursue a new opportunity. Mr. Ensing joined RealNetworks as a full-time strategic advisor on January 10, 2020 and will succeed Mr. Baker as interim CFO on February 15, 2020 . The Company has retained an executive search firm and has commenced a formal search for a permanent CFO.

, the Company announced the hiring of as interim Chief Financial Officer following resignation to pursue a new opportunity. Mr. Ensing joined RealNetworks as a full-time strategic advisor on and will succeed Mr. Baker as interim CFO on . The Company has retained an executive search firm and has commenced a formal search for a permanent CFO. On December 3, 2019 , the Company strengthened its Board of Directors with the appointment of two new directors, Tim Wan and Erik Prusch . Mr. Wan has 20 years of financial and business experience, including 15 years with RealNetworks, and is currently the Chief Financial Officer at Asana, Inc., a privately held company that develops and offers a SaaS-based work management platform. Mr. Prusch has over 25 years of executive experience, having successfully led several technology and consumer-facing businesses through periods of innovation and adaptation.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2020, RealNetworks expects to achieve the following results including noncontrolling interests:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $40.0 million to $43.0 million .

to . Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(4.0) million to $(1.0) million .

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call today to review its results and discuss its performance at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (United States) or 1-201-389-0879 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 pm ET on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13697915.

A live webcast will be available on RealNetworks' Investor Relations site under the Events & Presentations section at http://investor.realnetworks.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call.

About RealNetworks

Building on a legacy of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. SAFR (www.safr.com) is the world's premier facial recognition platform for live video. Leading in real-world performance and accuracy as evidenced in testing by NIST, SAFR enables new applications for security, convenience, and analytics. Kontxt (www.kontxt.com) is the foremost platform for categorizing A2P messages to help mobile carriers build customer loyalty and drive new revenue through text message classification and antispam. For information about our other products, visit www.realnetworks.com .

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement RealNetworks' consolidated financial information presented in accordance with GAAP in this press release, the company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and contribution margin by reportable segment, which management believes provide investors with useful information.

In the financial tables of our earnings press release, RealNetworks has included reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to adjusted EBITDA and operating income (loss) by reportable segment to contribution margin by reportable segment.

The rationale for management's use of non-GAAP measures is included in the supplementary materials presented with the quarterly earnings materials. Please refer to Exhibit 99.2 ("Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures") to the company's report on Form 8-K, which is being submitted today to the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to our current expectations regarding future revenue and adjusted EBITDA, our future growth, profitability, and market position, our financial condition and liquidity, our strategic focus and initiatives, agreements with partners, and the growth and future prospects relating to our Napster segment. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our expectations as of today, and actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. Factors that could cause actual results for RealNetworks, on a consolidated basis, to differ from the results predicted include: our ability to realize operating efficiencies, growth and other benefits from the implementation of our growth initiatives and restructuring efforts; cash usage and conservation, and the pursuit of additional funding sources; successful monetization of our products and services; competitive risks, including the emergence or growth of competing technologies, products and services; potential outcomes and effects of claims and legal proceedings; risks associated with key customer or strategic relationships and business acquisitions; disruptions in the global financial markets, including changes in consumer spending and impacts to credit availability; fluctuations in foreign currencies; and unique risk factors that relate to our Napster segment, such as risks stemming from its streaming music service and related music royalties. More information about potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in RealNetworks' annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent year ended December 31, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other reports and documents filed by RealNetworks from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The preparation of our financial statements and forward-looking financial guidance requires us to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amount of assets and liabilities, and revenues and expenses during the reported period. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates under different assumptions or conditions. RealNetworks assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which are in effect as of their respective dates.

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in thousands, except per share data)















Net revenue $ 43,400



$ 16,557



$ 172,113



$ 69,510

Cost of revenue 24,697



3,727



103,127



17,727

Gross profit 18,703



12,830



68,986



51,783

















Operating expenses:













Research and development 8,452



7,391



34,848



30,789

Sales and marketing 7,806



5,262



32,778



21,140

General and administrative 7,417



5,180



31,305



20,706

Restructuring and other charges 911



553



2,498



1,873

Lease exit and related benefit —



—



—



(454)

















Total operating expenses 24,586



18,386



101,429



74,054

















Operating loss (5,883)



(5,556)



(32,443)



(22,271)

















Other income (expenses):













Interest expense (207)



—



(636)



—

Interest income 14



74



131



344

Gain (loss) on equity investment, net —



—



12,338



—

Equity in net loss of Napster —



(20)



—



(757)

Other income (expenses), net (431)



92



420



(103)

















Total other income (expenses), net (624)



146



12,253



(516)

















Income (loss) before income taxes (6,507)



(5,410)



(20,190)



(22,787)

Income tax expense 256



1,494



1,068



2,202

















Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests (6,763)



(6,904)



(21,258)



(24,989)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (399)



—



(1,257)



—

Net income (loss) attributable to RealNetworks $ (6,364)



$ (6,904)



$ (20,001)



$ (24,989)

















Net income (loss) per share attributable to RealNetworks- Basic: $ (0.17)



$ (0.18)



$ (0.53)



$ (0.66)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to RealNetworks- Diluted: $ (0.17)



$ (0.18)



$ (0.53)



$ (0.66)

















Shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share 38,142



37,680



37,994



37,582

Shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 38,142



37,680



37,994



37,582



RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

(in thousands) ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,805



$ 35,561

Short-term investments —



24

Trade accounts receivable, net 29,507



11,751

Deferred costs, current portion 823



331

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,445



5,911

Total current assets 54,580



53,578









Equipment and software 32,167



37,458

Leasehold improvements 3,311



3,292

Total equipment, software, and leasehold improvements 35,478



40,750

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 32,657



37,996

Net equipment, software, and leasehold improvements 2,821



2,754









Operating lease assets 11,592



—

Restricted cash equivalents 5,374



1,630

Other assets 1,891



3,997

Deferred costs, non-current portion 1,021



528

Deferred tax assets, net 761



851

Other intangible assets, net 19,286



26

Goodwill 62,428



16,955









Total assets $ 159,754



$ 80,319









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 4,927



$ 3,910

Accrued royalties, fulfillment and other current liabilities 77,303



11,312

Commitment to Napster —



2,750

Deferred revenue, current portion 6,620



2,125

Notes payable 7,331



—

Total current liabilities 96,181



20,097









Deferred revenue, non-current portion 96



268

Deferred rent —



986

Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,172



1,168

Long-term lease liabilities 8,466



—

Long-term debt 3,900



—

Other long-term liabilities 11,666



960









Total liabilities 121,481



23,479









Total shareholders' equity 38,775



56,840









Noncontrolling interests (502)



—









Total equity 38,273



56,840









Total liabilities and equity $ 159,754



$ 80,319



RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests $ (21,258)



$ (24,989)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 5,834



2,135

Stock-based compensation 2,881



2,508

Equity in net loss of Napster —



757

Deferred income taxes, net (6)



1,170

(Gain) loss on equity investment, net (12,338)



—

Foreign currency (gain) loss (310)



—

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability 1,000



—

Mark to market adjustment of warrants —



124

Net change in certain operating assets and liabilities (1,149)



(926)

Net cash used in operating activities (25,346)



(19,221)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of equipment, software, and leasehold improvements (1,192)



(765)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments 24



8,755

Acquisition, net of cash acquired 12,249



(4,192)

Net cash provided by investing activities 11,081



3,798

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of common stock (stock options and stock purchase plan) 199



199

Tax payments from shares withheld upon vesting of restricted stock (309)



(261)

Proceeds from notes payable and revolving credit facility 41,201



—

Repayments of notes payable and revolving credit facility (41,992)



—

Payment of financing fees (622)



—

Other financing activities 900



—

Net cash used in financing activities (623)



(62)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (124)



(920)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (15,012)



(16,405)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 37,191



53,596

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 22,179



$ 37,191



RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited)



2019

2018

YTD

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

YTD

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

(in thousands) Net Revenue by Segment





































Consumer Media (A) $ 13,170



$ 4,432



$ 3,632



$ 2,620



$ 2,486



$ 18,168



$ 4,068



$ 4,733



$ 3,884



$ 5,483

Mobile Services (B) 27,143



6,312



6,895



6,997



6,939



29,670



6,899



7,348



6,719



8,704

Games (C) 25,489



6,567



7,164



6,048



5,710



21,672



5,590



5,498



5,121



5,463

Napster (D) 106,311



26,089



27,302



28,583



24,337



—



—



—



—



—

Total net revenue $ 172,113



$ 43,400



$ 44,993



$ 44,248



$ 39,472



$ 69,510



$ 16,557



$ 17,579



$ 15,724



$ 19,650









































Net Revenue by Product





































Consumer Media





































- Software License (E) $ 6,522



$ 2,856



$ 1,987



$ 944



$ 735



$ 9,940



$ 2,049



$ 2,746



$ 1,808



$ 3,337

- Subscription Services (F) 4,148



992



1,028



1,040



1,088



4,895



1,153



1,232



1,225



1,285

- Product Sales (G) 825



193



207



206



219



1,177



257



281



299



340

- Advertising & Other (H) 1,675



391



410



430



444



2,156



609



474



552



521









































Mobile Services





































- Software License (I) 3,101



657



888



957



599



2,838



514



520



469



1,335

- Subscription Services (J) 24,042



5,655



6,007



6,040



6,340



26,832



6,385



6,828



6,250



7,369









































Games





































- Subscription Services (K) 12,121



3,007



3,056



3,073



2,985



11,141



3,014



2,745



2,689



2,693

- Product Sales (L) 9,823



2,580



3,078



2,177



1,988



8,647



2,013



2,279



1,953



2,402

- Advertising & Other (M) 3,545



980



1,030



798



737



1,884



563



474



479



368









































Napster





































- Subscription Services (N) 106,311



26,089



27,302



28,583



24,337



—



—



—



—



—









































Total net revenue $ 172,113



$ 43,400



$ 44,993



$ 44,248



$ 39,472



$ 69,510



$ 16,557



$ 17,579



$ 15,724



$ 19,650









































Net Revenue by Geography





































United States $ 83,360



$ 21,053



$ 22,015



$ 21,322



$ 18,970



$ 35,803



$ 7,697



$ 9,026



$ 7,646



$ 11,434

Rest of world 88,753



22,347



22,978



22,926



20,502



33,707



8,860



8,553



8,078



8,216

Total net revenue $ 172,113



$ 43,400



$ 44,993



$ 44,248



$ 39,472



$ 69,510



$ 16,557



$ 17,579



$ 15,724



$ 19,650





Net Revenue by Segment (A) The Consumer Media segment primarily includes revenue from the licensing of our portfolio of video codec technologies. Also included is RealPlayer and related products, such as the distribution of third-party software products, advertising on RealPlayer websites, sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers, and consumer subscriptions such as RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass. (B) The Mobile Services segment primarily includes revenue from SaaS services and sales of professional services provided to mobile carriers. (C) The Games segment primarily includes revenue from sales of mobile and PC games, online games subscription services, player purchases of in-game virtual goods, and advertising on games sites and social network sites. (D) The Napster segment primarily includes revenue from subscription music offerings from on-demand streaming services and conditional downloads. Napster revenues are included in our consolidated results from the January 18, 2019 acquisition date forward. Net Revenue by Product (E) Software licensing revenue within Consumer Media includes revenues from licenses of our video codec technologies. (F) Subscriptions revenue within Consumer Media includes revenue from subscriptions such as our RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass offerings. (G) Product sales within Consumer Media includes sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers. (H) Advertising & other revenue within Consumer Media includes distribution of third-party software products and advertising on RealPlayer websites. (I) Software license revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from our integrated RealTimes platform and our facial recognition platform, SAFR. (J) Subscription services revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from ringback tones and our messaging platform services, as well as from related professional services provided to mobile carriers. (K) Subscription services revenue within Games includes revenue from online games subscriptions. (L) Product sales revenue within Games includes revenue from retail and wholesale games-related revenue, sales of mobile games, and player purchases of in-game virtual goods. (M) Advertising & other revenue within Games includes advertising on games sites and social network sites. (N) Subscription services revenue within Napster includes music tracks by way of on-demand streaming and conditional downloads offered directly to end consumers and distribution partners.

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Results of Operations and Reconciliation to non-GAAP Contribution Margin (Unaudited)



2019

2018

2019

2018

Q4

Q3

Q4

YTD

YTD

(in thousands) Consumer Media





































Net revenue $ 4,432



$ 3,632



$ 4,068



$ 13,170



$ 18,168

Cost of revenue 690



705



882



3,031



3,858

Gross profit 3,742



2,927



3,186



10,139



14,310





















Gross margin 84 %

81 %

78 %

77 %

79 %



















Operating expenses 2,498



2,692



3,614



11,186



14,419

Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure $ 1,244



$ 235



$ (428)



$ (1,047)



$ (109)

Depreciation and amortization 34



34



49



178



195





















Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure $ 1,278



$ 269



$ (379)



$ (869)



$ 86





















Mobile Services





































Net revenue $ 6,312



$ 6,895



$ 6,899



$ 27,143



$ 29,670

Cost of revenue 1,866



1,721



2,121



7,500



8,623

Gross profit 4,446



5,174



4,778



19,643



21,047





















Gross margin 70 %

75 %

69 %

72 %

71 %



















Operating expenses 7,198



7,143



6,906



29,340



28,066

Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure $ (2,752)



$ (1,969)



$ (2,128)



$ (9,697)



$ (7,019)

Acquisitions related intangible asset amortization —



—



69



—



322

Depreciation and amortization 100



81



116



518



616





















Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure $ (2,652)



$ (1,888)



$ (1,943)



$ (9,179)



$ (6,081)





















Games





































Net revenue $ 6,567



$ 7,164



$ 5,590



$ 25,489



$ 21,672

Cost of revenue 1,716



1,934



1,622



6,975



6,123

Gross profit 4,851



5,230



3,968



18,514



15,549





















Gross margin 74 %

73 %

71 %

73 %

72 %



















Operating expenses 4,744



5,151



4,865



20,220



20,324

Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure $ 107



$ 79



$ (897)



$ (1,706)



$ (4,775)

Acquisitions related intangible asset amortization —



4



23



27



66

Depreciation and amortization 85



89



82



341



484





















Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure $ 192



$ 172



$ (792)



$ (1,338)



$ (4,225)





















Napster





































Net revenue $ 26,089



$ 27,302



$ —



$ 106,311



$ —

Cost of revenue 20,493



21,986



—



85,901



—

Gross profit 5,596



5,316



—



20,410



—





















Gross margin 21 %

19 %

— %

19 %

— %



















Operating expenses 7,147



6,472



—



25,789



—

Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure $ (1,551)



$ (1,156)



$ —



$ (5,379)



$ —

Acquisitions related intangible asset amortization 1,126



1,126



—



4,324



—

Depreciation and amortization 60



72



—



316



—

Restructuring and other charges 544



—



—



544



—





















Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure $ 179



$ 42



$ —



$ (195)



$ —





















Corporate





































Cost of revenue $ (68)



$ (68)



$ (898)



$ (280)



$ (877)

Gross profit 68



68



898



280



877





















Gross margin N/A



N/A



N/A



N/A



N/A





















Operating expenses 2,999



3,522



3,001



14,894



11,245

Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure $ (2,931)



$ (3,454)



$ (2,103)



$ (14,614)



$ (10,368)

Other income (expense), net (431)



541



92



420



(103)

Foreign currency (gain) loss 494



(489)



(26)



(310)



72

Depreciation and amortization 32



32



58



130



452

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability 300



400



—



1,000



—

Restructuring and other charges 367



691



553



1,954



1,873

Stock-based compensation 461



503



395



2,881



2,508

Lease exit and related benefit —



—



—



—



(454)





















Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure (1) $ (1,708)



$ (1,776)



$ (1,031)



$ (8,539)



$ (6,020)





(1)2018 Corporate contribution margin was revised to exclude the impact of realized and unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss incurred in each respective period. Foreign currency (gain) loss is reported in Other income (expense), net, in our consolidated statement of operations.

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited)



2019

2018

2019

2018

Q4

Q3

Q4

YTD

YTD





(in thousands)



















Reconciliation of GAAP Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to adjusted EBITDA:



















Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests $ (6,763)



$ (6,254)



$ (6,904)



$ (21,258)



$ (24,989)

Income tax expense (benefit) 256



310



1,494



1,068



2,202

Interest expense 207



220



—



636



—

Interest income (14)



—



(74)



(131)



(344)

(Gain) loss on equity investment, net —



—



—



(12,338)



—

Foreign currency (gain) loss 494



(489)



(26)



(310)



72

Equity in net loss of Napster —



—



20



—



757

Acquisitions related intangible asset amortization 1,126



1,130



92



4,351



388

Depreciation and amortization 311



308



305



1,483



1,747

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability 300



400



—



1,000



—

Restructuring and other charges 911



691



553



2,498



1,873

Stock-based compensation 461



503



395



2,881



2,508

Lease exit and related benefit —



—



—



—



(454)

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure (1) $ (2,711)



$ (3,181)



$ (4,145)



$ (20,120)



$ (16,240)





(1)2018 adjusted EBITDA was revised to exclude the impact of realized and unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss incurred in each respective period. Foreign currency (gain) loss is reported in Other income (expense), net, in our consolidated statement of operations.

