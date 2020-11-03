RealNetworks Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

News provided by

RealNetworks, Inc.

Nov 03, 2020, 16:01 ET

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), a leader in digital media software and services, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. This release refers to "continuing" and "discontinued" operations due to the pending sale of Napster, RealNetworks' 84%-owned subsidiary, to MelodyVR Group PLC, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020. Effective as of the signing date, August 25, 2020, Napster is treated as a discontinued operation for accounting and disclosure purposes; therefore, unless otherwise noted, results presented in this release relate to the continuing operations of RealNetworks, which exclude Napster.

  • Revenue from continuing operations of $16.6 million and net loss of $(3.2) million
    • Games revenue was up 6% year-over-year and 2% quarter-over-quarter driven by success of free-to-play strategy, which grew 60% year-over-year
    • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(1.9) million, our 5th consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement
  • Significant progress with SAFR initiative
    • Appointed Brad Donaldson as Vice President, Computer Vision to lead the strategic development and market expansion of SAFR
    • Launched SAFR Version 3.0 featuring enhanced COVID-19 response features and a new high-sensitivity face detector
    • Awarded contract for SAFR with Tijuana International Airport's Cross Border Xpress™ (CBX)
  • Progress with monetizing and scaling assets
    • Sale of Napster to MelodyVR expected to close in Q4 2020 in a transaction valued at approximately $70 million, which includes the assumption of approximately $44 million in Napster liabilities and $26.3 million in a mix of cash and equity consideration
    • Spun-out and raised $2.1 million in external funding for Scener after incubating the RealNetworks' startup for two years

Management Commentary
"In Q3 we continued to make solid progress on several fronts" said Rob Glaser, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of RealNetworks. "Our commitment to improving business performance led to our fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement in our adjusted EBITDA loss. Our two largest growth opportunities remain our free-to-play Games, which grew 60% year-over-year, and the SAFR platform. We also made great progress in streamlining, optimizing and monetizing other parts of Real, as demonstrated by the pending sale of Napster to MelodyVR and the successful capital raise for Scener. Finally, we also significantly strengthened our management team by bringing in Mike Ensing as President and COO, and Brad Donaldson as VP, Computer Vision to lead the strategic development and market expansion of SAFR."

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights from Continuing Operations

  • Revenue was $16.6 million compared to $17.1 million in the prior quarter and $17.7 million in the prior year period.
  • Games revenue was $7.6 million, up 2% compared to $7.5 million in the prior quarter and up 6% compared to $7.2 million in the prior year period.
  • Gross profit margin was 75%, unchanged from 75% in the prior quarter and down from 76% in the prior year period.
  • Operating expenses decreased $0.3 million, or 2%, from the prior quarter and decreased $3.2 million, or 17%, from the prior year period.
  • Net loss attributable to RealNetworks was $(3.2) million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(3.1) million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of $(5.2) million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $(1.9) million compared to a loss of $(1.4) million in the prior quarter and a loss of $(3.2) million in the prior year period.
  • At September 30, 2020, the Company had $13.2 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents compared to $14.4 million at June 30, 2020 and $8.5 million at December 31, 2019.

Corporate Developments

  • On August 25, 2020, Napster signed a definitive agreement to be sold to MelodyVR, subject to closing conditions, with a total transaction value of approximately $70 million. Terms of the merger require payment by MelodyVR of $26.3 million in combined cash and MelodyVR stock at closing, and MelodyVR will assume approximately $44 million in Napster liabilities. The final value to RealNetworks from the transaction is subject to several factors including deal costs, Napster's repayment of $3.9 million in debt, an escrow of $3.0 million, the mix of cash and MelodyVR stock and the market value of that stock, and payment by RealNetworks to Columbus Nova for the January 2019 acquisition of its interest in Napster. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, at which point RealNetworks will provide further details.
  • On September 18, 2020, the Company announced the appointment of Brad Donaldson as Vice President, Computer Vision to lead the strategic development and market expansion of the SAFR product line.

Business Outlook

Given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the global economy and the future impact of COVID-19, RealNetworks is not providing guidance for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

RealNetworks will host a conference call today to review its results and discuss its performance at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (United States) or 1-201-389-0879 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 pm ET on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13711759.

A live webcast will be available on RealNetworks' Investor Relations site under the Events & Presentations section at http://investor.realnetworks.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call.

About RealNetworks

Building on a legacy of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. SAFR (www.safr.com) is the world's premier facial recognition platform for live video. Leading in real-world performance and accuracy as evidenced in testing by NIST, SAFR enables new applications for security, convenience, and analytics. For information about our other products, visit www.realnetworks.com.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement RealNetworks' consolidated financial information presented in accordance with GAAP in this press release, the company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and contribution margin by reportable segment, which management believes provide investors with useful information.

In the financial tables of our earnings press release, RealNetworks has included reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA and operating income (loss) by reportable segment to contribution margin by reportable segment.

The rationale for management's use of non-GAAP measures is included in the supplementary materials presented with the quarterly earnings materials.  Please refer to Exhibit 99.2 ("Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures") to the company's report on Form 8-K, which is being submitted today to the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to our current expectations regarding our future growth, profitability, and market position, our financial condition and liquidity, our strategic focus and initiatives, product plans, agreements with partners, and expectations and contingencies relating to the sale of Napster. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements.  These statements reflect our expectations as of today, and actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. Factors that could cause actual results for RealNetworks, on a consolidated basis, to differ from the results predicted include: our ability to realize operating efficiencies, growth and other benefits from the implementation of our growth initiatives and restructuring efforts; cash usage and conservation, and the pursuit of additional funding sources; successful monetization of our products and services; competitive risks, including the emergence or growth of competing technologies, products and services; potential outcomes and effects of claims and legal proceedings; risks associated with key customer or strategic relationships and business acquisitions; challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions in the global financial markets, including changes in consumer spending and impacts to credit availability; fluctuations in foreign currencies; and unique risk factors that relate to our Napster segment, such as risks stemming from its streaming music service and related music royalties. More information about potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in RealNetworks' annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent year ended December 31, 2019, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other reports and documents filed by RealNetworks from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The preparation of our financial statements and forward-looking financial guidance requires us to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amount of assets and liabilities, and revenues and expenses during the reported period. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates under different assumptions or conditions. RealNetworks assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which are in effect as of their respective dates.

For More Information:
Investor Relations for RealNetworks
Kimberly Orlando, Addo Investor Relations
310-829-5400
[email protected] 
RNWK-F

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,




2020

2019

2020

2019









 (in thousands, except per share data)








 Net revenue

$

16,554

$

17,691

$

50,461

$

48,491

 Cost of revenue

4,062

4,292

12,429

13,022

           Gross profit

12,492

13,399

38,032

35,469








 Operating expenses:






       Research and development

5,781

6,931

18,375

21,439

       Sales and marketing

5,130

5,644

15,969

17,501

       General and administrative

4,124

5,242

13,063

17,674

       Restructuring and other charges

307

691

1,097

1,587








           Total operating expenses

15,342

18,508

48,504

58,201








 Operating loss

(2,850)

(5,109)

(10,472)

(22,732)








 Other income (expenses):






       Interest expense

(7)



(12)


       Interest income

6



31

89

       Gain (loss) on equity investments, net

(37)



(90)

12,338

       Other income (expenses), net

(104)

85

63

197








           Total other income (expenses), net

(142)

85

(8)

12,624








 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(2,992)

(5,024)

(10,480)

(10,108)

 Income tax expense

316

233

606

515








Net loss from continuing operations

(3,308)

(5,257)

(11,086)

(10,623)

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(1)

(997)

(2,466)

(3,872)

Net loss

(3,309)

(6,254)

(13,552)

(14,495)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests of continuing operations

(77)

(54)

(196)

(106)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests of discontinued
operations

6

(232)

(364)

(752)

Net loss attributable to RealNetworks

$

(3,238)

$

(5,968)

$

(12,992)

$

(13,637)








Net loss from continuing operations attributable to RealNetworks

$

(3,231)

$

(5,203)

$

(10,890)

$

(10,517)

Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to RealNetworks

(7)

(765)

(2,102)

(3,120)

Net loss attributable to RealNetworks

$

(3,238)

$

(5,968)

$

(12,992)

$

(13,637)








Net loss per share attributable to RealNetworks- Basic:






       Continuing operations

$

(0.08)

$

(0.14)

$

(0.28)

$

(0.28)

       Discontinued operations



(0.02)

(0.06)

(0.08)

              Net loss per share attributable to RealNetworks- Basic

$

(0.08)

$

(0.16)

$

(0.34)

$

(0.36)








Net loss per share attributable to RealNetworks- Diluted:






       Continuing operations

$

(0.08)

$

(0.14)

$

(0.28)

$

(0.28)

       Discontinued operations



(0.02)

(0.06)

(0.08)

              Net loss per share attributable to RealNetworks- Diluted

$

(0.08)

$

(0.16)

$

(0.34)

$

(0.36)








 Shares used to compute basic net loss per share

38,270

38,062

38,247

37,944

 Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share

38,270

38,062

38,247

37,944

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)



September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019

 (in thousands)

ASSETS

 Current assets:


 Cash and cash equivalents

$

13,245

$

8,472

 Trade accounts receivable, net

13,015

12,767

 Deferred costs, current portion

364

537

 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,552

4,428

 Current assets of discontinued operations

89,547

28,376

   Total current assets

119,723

54,580




 Equipment and software

30,675

31,699

 Leasehold improvements

2,720

3,071

   Total equipment, software, and leasehold improvements

33,395

34,770

 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

31,459

32,350

   Net equipment, software, and leasehold improvements

1,936

2,420




 Operating lease assets

8,726

10,198

 Restricted cash equivalents

4,630

4,880

 Other assets

973

1,808

 Deferred costs, non-current portion

71

388

 Deferred tax assets, net

781

761

 Goodwill

17,073

16,908

 Non-current assets of discontinued operations



67,811




 Total assets

$

153,913

$

159,754




 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




 Current liabilities:


 Accounts payable

$

3,398

$

4,042

 Accrued and other current liabilities

25,272

17,495

 Deferred revenue, current portion

2,302

2,003

 Current debt

3,900


 Current liabilities of discontinued operations

70,713

72,641

   Total current liabilities

105,585

96,181




 Deferred revenue, non-current portion

46

96

 Deferred tax liabilities, net

1,076

1,076

 Long-term lease liabilities

6,672

8,234

 Long-term debt

2,883

3,900

 Other long-term liabilities

2,243

10,151

 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations



1,843




 Total liabilities

118,505

121,481




 Total shareholders' equity

36,470

38,775




Noncontrolling interests

(1,062)

(502)




 Total equity

35,408

38,273




 Total liabilities and equity

$

153,913

$

159,754

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2020

2019

 (in thousands)

 Cash flows from operating activities:


Net loss from continuing operations

$

(11,086)

$

(10,623)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash
used in operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

697

943

Stock-based compensation

1,093

2,420

(Gain) loss on equity investments, net

90

(12,338)

Foreign currency (gain) loss

25

(150)

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability

(200)

700

Net change in certain operating assets and liabilities

(652)

739

  Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities- continuing operations

(10,033)

(18,309)

  Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities- discontinued operations

(4,086)

(1,988)

  Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(14,119)

(20,297)




 Cash flows from investing activities:


Purchases of equipment, software, and leasehold improvements

(261)

(831)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments



24

Acquisition, net of cash acquired



12,260




  Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities- continuing operations

(261)

11,453

  Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities- discontinued operations

(192)

(237)

  Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(453)

11,216




 Cash flows from financing activities:


Proceeds from issuance of common stock (stock options and stock purchase plan)



144

Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock

10,000


Tax payments from shares withheld upon vesting of restricted stock

(12)

(289)

Proceeds from notes payable and long-term debt

2,876

3,900

Payment of financing fees



(569)

Other financing activities

2,106

900

  Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities- continuing operations

14,970

4,086

  Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities- discontinued operations

2,007

(8,331)

  Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

16,977

(4,245)




 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

32

(390)

 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

2,437

(13,716)

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

22,179

37,191

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

24,616

23,475

Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations

6,741

6,724

Cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations, end of period

$

17,875

$

16,751

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)


2020

2019

 Q3

 Q2

Q1

 Q4

 Q3

 Q2

 Q1

 (in thousands)

Net Revenue by Segment












Consumer Media (A)

$

2,543

$

3,159

$

3,495

$

4,432

$

3,632

$

2,620

$

2,486

Mobile Services (B)

6,400

6,461

6,690

6,312

6,895

6,997

6,939

Games (C)

7,611

7,465

6,637

6,567

7,164

6,048

5,710

     Total net revenue

$

16,554

$

17,085

$

16,822

$

17,311

$

17,691

$

15,665

$

15,135














Net Revenue by Product












Consumer Media












- Software License (D)

$

642

$

1,702

$

2,020

$

2,856

$

1,987

$

944

$

735

- Subscription Services (E)

892

898

929

992

1,028

1,040

1,088

- Product Sales (F)

193

261

222

193

207

206

219

- Advertising & Other (G)

816

298

324

391

410

430

444














Mobile Services












- Software License (H)

931

972

831

657

888

957

599

- Subscription Services (I)

5,469

5,489

5,859

5,655

6,007

6,040

6,340














Games












- Subscription Services (J)

2,705

2,730

2,770

3,007

3,056

3,073

2,985

- Product Sales (K)

3,874

3,712

2,978

2,580

3,078

2,177

1,988

- Advertising & Other (L)

1,032

1,023

889

980

1,030

798

737




























     Total net revenue

$

16,554

$

17,085

$

16,822

$

17,311

$

17,691

$

15,665

$

15,135














Net Revenue by Geography












United States

$

11,855

$

10,742

$

10,214

$

10,153

$

10,588

$

9,480

$

9,503

Rest of world

4,699

6,343

6,608

7,158

7,103

6,185

5,632

     Total net revenue

$

16,554

$

17,085

$

16,822

$

17,311

$

17,691

$

15,665

$

15,135














Net Revenue by Segment












(A) The Consumer Media segment primarily includes revenue from the licensing of our portfolio of video codec technologies. Also included is RealPlayer and related products, such as the distribution of third-party software products, advertising on RealPlayer websites, sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers, and consumer subscriptions such as RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass.

(B) The Mobile Services segment primarily includes revenue from SaaS services and sales of professional services provided to mobile carriers.

(C) The Games segment primarily includes revenue from player purchases of in-game virtual goods within our free-to-play games, mobile and PC games, online games subscription services, and advertising on games sites and social network sites.

Net Revenue by Product












(D) Software licensing revenue within Consumer Media includes revenues from licenses of our video codec technologies.

(E) Subscriptions revenue within Consumer Media includes revenue from subscriptions such as our RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass offerings.

(F) Product sales within Consumer Media includes sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers.

(G) Advertising & other revenue within Consumer Media includes distribution of third-party software products and advertising on RealPlayer websites.

(H) Software license revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from our integrated RealTimes platform and our facial recognition platform, SAFR.

(I) Subscription services revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from ringback tones and our messaging platform services, as well as from related professional services provided to mobile carriers.

(J) Subscription services revenue within Games includes revenue from online games subscriptions.

(K) Product sales revenue within Games includes revenue from player purchases of in-game virtual goods, retail and wholesale games-related revenue, sales of mobile games.

(L) Advertising & other revenue within Games includes advertising on games sites and social network sites.

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Results of Operations and Reconciliation to non-GAAP Contribution Margin
(Unaudited)



2020

2019

2020

2019

Q3

Q2

Q3

YTD

YTD

 (in thousands)

Consumer Media


















Net revenue

$

2,543

$

3,159

$

3,632

$

9,197

$

8,738

Cost of revenue

593

519

705

1,723

2,341

Gross profit

1,950

2,640

2,927

7,474

6,397










Gross margin

77

%

84

%

81

%

81

%

73

%










Operating expenses

2,092

2,204

2,692

6,754

8,688

Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure

$

(142)

$

436

$

235

$

720

$

(2,291)

Depreciation and amortization

17

15

34

45

144










Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$

(125)

$

451

$

269

$

765

$

(2,147)










Mobile Services


















Net revenue

$

6,400

$

6,461

$

6,895

$

19,551

$

20,831

Cost of revenue

1,511

1,782

1,721

4,989

5,634

Gross profit

4,889

4,679

5,174

14,562

15,197










Gross margin

76

%

72

%

75

%

74

%

73

%










Operating expenses

5,577

5,682

7,143

18,847

22,142

Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure

$

(688)

$

(1,003)

$

(1,969)

$

(4,285)

$

(6,945)

Depreciation and amortization

88

102

81

288

418










Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$

(600)

$

(901)

$

(1,888)

$

(3,997)

$

(6,527)










Games


















Net revenue

$

7,611

$

7,465

$

7,164

$

21,713

$

18,922

Cost of revenue

1,955

1,958

1,934

5,707

5,259

Gross profit

5,656

5,507

5,230

16,006

13,663










Gross margin

74

%

74

%

73

%

74

%

72

%










Operating expenses

5,152

4,976

5,151

15,051

15,476

Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure

$

504

$

531

$

79

$

955

$

(1,813)

Acquisitions related intangible asset amortization





4



27

Depreciation and amortization

71

66

89

275

256










Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$

575

$

597

$

172

$

1,230

$

(1,530)










Corporate


















Cost of revenue

$

3

$

4

$

(68)

$

10

$

(212)

Gross profit

(3)

(4)

68

(10)

212










Gross margin

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A










Operating expenses

2,521

2,747

3,522

7,852

11,895

Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure

$

(2,524)

$

(2,751)

$

(3,454)

$

(7,862)

$

(11,683)

Other income (expense), net

(104)

(71)

85

63

197

Foreign currency (gain) loss

143

92

(33)

25

(150)

Depreciation and amortization

28

30

32

89

98

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability



100

400

(200)

700

Restructuring and other charges

307

704

691

1,097

1,587

Stock-based compensation

390

323

503

1,093

2,420










Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$

(1,760)

$

(1,573)

$

(1,776)

$

(5,695)

$

(6,831)

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure
(Unaudited)


2020

2019

2020

2019

Q3

Q2

Q3

 YTD

 YTD

(in thousands)










Reconciliation of GAAP Net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA:















Net loss from continuing operations

$

(3,308)

$

(3,162)

$

(5,257)

$

(11,086)

$

(10,623)

Income tax expense (benefit)

316

265

233

606

515

Interest expense

7

5



12


Interest income

(6)

(19)



(31)

(89)

(Gain) loss on equity investments, net

37

53



90

(12,338)

Foreign currency (gain) loss

143

92

(33)

25

(150)

Acquisitions related intangible asset amortization





4



27

Depreciation and amortization

204

213

236

697

916

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability



100

400

(200)

700

Restructuring and other charges

307

704

691

1,097

1,587

Stock-based compensation

390

323

503

1,093

2,420

   Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure

$

(1,910)

$

(1,426)

$

(3,223)

$

(7,697)

$

(17,035)

SOURCE RealNetworks, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.realnetworks.com/

Also from this source

RealNetworks to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 3rd...

RealNetworks Strengthens SAFR's Leadership Team with Appointment...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics