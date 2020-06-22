Realogy Affiliated Agents And Teams Lead REAL Trends & Tom Ferry 2020 "The Thousand" Real Estate Ranking

MADISON, N.J., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate agents and teams affiliated with Realogy's franchise brands and company-owned brokerages comprise nearly one-third of the REAL Trends & Tom Ferry 2020 "The Thousand" fifteenth annual real estate ranking, released today. With 265 overall placements in this annual list of the nation's top 1,000 agents and teams based on 2019 sales volume and transaction sides, the presence of Realogy affiliated agents and teams climbed 6% compared to last year's list.

"We are incredibly proud of our many affiliated agents and teams recognized in this year's REAL Trends 'The Thousand' ranking," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president. "In this industry, it's all about the people—their relationships, integrity and quality of service—paired with the unique advantages that only we can create: great brands, powerful marketing tools, leading tech and data, national partnerships, and strong new consumer products."

Agents and teams affiliated with Realogy's brands, which include Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA® and Sotheby's International Realty®, are once again recognized the most of any other real estate company, with their performance highlighted in twelve categories of excellence focused on transaction and volume results.

Highlights regarding agents and teams affiliated with a Realogy brand include:

38% of the Top 250 Agents by Sales Volume (96)

Sotheby's International Realty was recognized the most of all other real estate companies with 52 agents, followed by Coldwell Banker (21), Corcoran (16) and CENTURY 21 (7)





(21), Corcoran (16) and CENTURY 21 (7) 41% of the Top 255 Agents by Transaction Sides (105)

Coldwell Banker was recognized with 45 agents, followed by CENTURY 21 (40), ERA (12), Sotheby's International Realty (4), Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (3) and Corcoran (1)





was recognized with 45 agents, followed by CENTURY 21 (40), ERA (12), Sotheby's International Realty (4), Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (3) and Corcoran (1) 16% of the Top 198 Teams by Sales Volume (31)





15% of the Top 198 Teams by Transaction Sides (30)

Amanda & Kyla Team, ERA-All In One Realty hold the No. 1 rank for small transactions

"All of Realogy's brands were represented well in this year's The Thousand, with agents and teams affiliated with Realogy brokerage firms making up 265 of those ranked in one of the 12 categories of performance," said Steve Murray, President, REAL Trends. "Clearly, Realogy and its affiliated brands Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, CENTURY 21, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, ERA and Sotheby's International Realty continue to attract the best talent among real estate sales professionals in the country."

According to REAL Trends, REAL Trends + Tom Ferry "The Thousand" is an annual, national awards ranking sponsored by REAL Trends—the Trusted Source—and Tom Ferry International coaching, advertised in The Wall Street Journal. Designees are recognized as the top one-tenth of one percent of more than 1.4 million licensed Realtors® nationwide. The full report is available here.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21® , Coldwell Banker® , Coldwell Banker Commercial® , Corcoran® , ERA® , and Sotheby's International Realty® . Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 188,900 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 122,400 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies , Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity . Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

