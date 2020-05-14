Realogy-Affiliated Agents Lead Nearly One-Third Of NAHREP Top 250

MADISON, N.J., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy proudly represents 31% of agents recognized in the ninth annual National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) Top 250 Latino Agents Report for 2020 announced yesterday. Honoring the top Latino real estate agents and teams from around the country, the ranking features 77 independent sales agents affiliated with Realogy's brands, including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21® Coldwell Banker®, ERA® and Sotheby's International Realty®.

According to the NAHREP 2019 State of Hispanic Homeownership Report, over the past decade, Hispanics have accounted for 51.6% of the overall U.S. homeownership growth. Furthermore, Hispanics are the only demographic to increase their rate of homeownership for the last five consecutive years.

"Realogy continues to grow and expand our existing Latino broker and agent bases to best serve the consistently increasing Hispanic homebuyer population," said John Peyton, President and Chief Executive Officer, Realogy Franchise Group. "We congratulate and celebrate every agent recognized on the 2020 NAHREP Top 250 list as they each passionately contribute to the ongoing growth of sustainable Hispanic homeownership in the U.S., and we are particularly proud of the accomplishments of our Realogy brand-affiliated agents honored this year for their strong engagement with the Hispanic community across the country."

Realogy affiliated agents featured as Top 10 Latino Agents include Blair Myers, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Success in Macon, Georgia, at No. 1 and Matias Rosales, CENTURY 21 Action Group in San Luiz, Nevada, at No. 5. Additionally, Michelle Fermin of Century 21 North East, The Fermin Group in North Andover, Massachusetts, was featured at No. 8 in the Top 10 Latino Teams.

Additional Realogy highlights include:

77 out of the Top 250 agents by transaction sides, including CENTURY 21 (32), Coldwell Banker (27), ERA (11), Sotheby's International Realty (5), and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (2)

36 out of the Top 100 agents by sale volume, including Coldwell Banker Real Estate (17), Sotheby's International Realty (10), CENTURY 21 (6), ERA (2), and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (2)

75 percent of the Top 20 Rookies named for 2020 came from Realogy affiliated brands, including Coldwell Banker (6), Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (3), CENTURY 21 (3) and ERA (2)

Regionally, Realogy lead 53% of the Top 100 agents in the South, 52% of the Top 100 agents in the Northeast, 40% of the Top 100 agents in the West and 30% of the Top 100 agents in the Midwest

According to NAHREP, agents on this year's Top 250 list hail from 34 states and Puerto Rico and represent a combined total 26,476 transactions in closed transaction sides and over $6.86 billion in total aggregate volume during 2019. Nominations for the Top 250 came from every major market in the United States, with El Paso, San Antonio, and Chicago the most represented cities. Honorees will receive special recognition at the 2020 NAHREP Sales Mastery, Real Estate and Wealth Conference at L'ATTITUDE that will be held September 24-27, 2020.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21® , Coldwell Banker® , Coldwell Banker Commercial® , Corcoran® , ERA® , and Sotheby's International Realty® . Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 188,900 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 122,400 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies , Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity . Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Media Contact:

Kathleen LeFebvre

Realogy Holdings Corp.

973-407-2171

[email protected]

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.

Related Links

http://www.realogy.com

