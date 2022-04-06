Realogy Again Named Among LinkedIn's Top Companies in the U.S.

For the second year in a row, Realogy ranks among just 50 top companies that lead the way for employee career growth

MADISON, N.J., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the U.S., was again named one of LinkedIn's Top Companies in 2022 for setting a foundation for professional growth and demonstrating a continued commitment to attracting and retaining exceptional talent. The list features just 50 leading companies across America who focus on creating an enriching environment for employees to build their career.

"I am incredibly proud that Realogy has again been recognized by LinkedIn as one of just 50 Top Companies in the U.S. leading the way for employee career growth and development," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president. "There is no more impactful measure of success than that of our people, who inspire me every day as they propel their own careers forward while supporting our affiliated agents, franchisees, and customers through the meaningful process of buying and selling a home. Their professional growth fuels Realogy's success as we continue to move the real estate industry to what's next."

The ranking, issued by LinkedIn News, is determined by a carefully weighted methodology using exclusive LinkedIn data analyzing the career paths of millions of professionals across seven key pillars: the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, and educational background.

"At Realogy, our talent strategy is anchored in empowering our employees to thrive and make an impact in their careers," said Tanya Reu-Narvaez, Realogy's chief people officer. "As we embrace the future of work, we are enabling a people-first employee experience through meaningful connections, flexibility, and innovation that offers our employees the opportunity to pave a customized professional path that inspires them and the company to go further, together."

A leader in workplace innovation, Realogy is actively building a connected culture across its combined remote, hybrid, and office-based teams. The Company's 'Go Further Together' initiative prioritizes wellness, flexibility, collaboration, and productivity as the pillars of its culture, and embraces practical solutions, such as Focus Fridays, to help employees adapt to new workstyles and stay engaged. In 2021, the Company achieved a 91% engagement score on its annual, third-party employee engagement survey, performing above the global high performance norm in ethics, career development, and empowerment categories.

Realogy's talent strategy focuses heavily on employee development, with an emphasis on mobility and high-performance growth programs. The company provides a number of programs and resources centered around career advancement, ranging from virtual development and skills courses to mentorship and immersion programs across businesses, as well as professional support via the company's diverse Employee Resource Groups, among others. More information about Realogy's commitment to an inclusive corporate culture and employee development programs can be found in the 2021 Realogy Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

Realogy is consistently recognized as a leader in workplace culture, named one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 11th consecutive year, a Great Place to Work® by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work Institute for the fourth consecutive year, and one of America's Best Large Employers, World's Best Employers and World's Top Female Friendly Company by Forbes.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,700 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,700 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for 11 consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S. the past two years, and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

