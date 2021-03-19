Realogy Appoints Deeply Experienced And Dynamic Finance Leader Felicia Williams To Board Of Directors

MADISON, N.J., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today announced the appointment of Felicia Williams to its Board of Directors. Williams, a longtime Macy's, Inc. senior finance executive, will join Realogy's Audit Committee and has been designated an "Audit Committee Financial Expert" by the Board. With this appointment, the Realogy Board now consists of 11 directors, 10 of whom are classified as independent directors for purposes of the listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange.