Realogy Claims Top Spots In Annual T3 Sixty Mega 1000 Report

MADISON, N.J., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) today claimed top spots in the newly released T3 Sixty Mega 1000, which reports the annual performance of brokerages, franchisors and holding companies across the United States residential real estate industry. While the Mega 1000 includes annual sales volume, transaction sides and agent count for the nation's top 1,000 brokerages, top 20 franchisors and top 20 holding companies, the report uses sales volume as its lead ranking criteria.

Based on 2018 results, Realogy was once again named the country's top residential real estate holding company with more than $500 billion in U.S. sales volume. NRT LLC, the company's owned brokerage, ranked as the nation's number one brokerage with more than $175 billion in U.S. sales volume last year, nearly 30% higher than the report's number two brokerage. The Top 20 Franchisors list included all five Realogy Franchise Group (RFG) brands as of 2018: Coldwell Banker (#3), Sotheby's International Realty (#5), CENTURY 21 (#6), ERA Real Estate (#9) and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (#11).

"The Mega 1000 is a testament to the incredible work of Realogy affiliated agents, franchise owners and brokerage leaders across the United States," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy chief executive officer and president. "I am proud they have once again been recognized for their dedication and commitment to serving their clients as we continue to deliver new technology, data and products to help drive their business."

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S., focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through well-known industry brands, including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran Group®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 191,700 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 107,700 independent sales agents in 112 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Exclusively serving the residential real estate brokerage industry, T3 Sixty provides real estate CEOs, business leaders, association and MLS executives, brokers and high-performance teams the knowledge, best practices and support to grow their businesses. The company does this through management consulting, training and in-depth research and quality publications, such as its hallmark Swanepoel Trends Report, an annual analysis of the top trends shaping the industry for the next 18 to 24 months. The firm's consulting divisions include brokerage, technology, mergers and acquisitions, and associations and MLSs. Find out more here.

