Realogy Earns 'Great Place to Work' Designation For Second Consecutive Year

MADISON, N.J., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, has earned certification by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work® for the second straight year.

Achieving Great Place to Work status is accomplished through employee feedback, providing a meaningful and valuable gauge of workplace culture, the employee experience and leadership behavior. Realogy employees completed a random and anonymous survey, and three out of four said they believe the company is a Great Place to Work.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place to Work for a second straight year," said Ryan M. Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president. "This honor is a testament to our employees—how important they are to the success and well-being of our company, and how they devote themselves every day to making our agents and franchisees more successful. It is our employees' dedication, talent and passion that truly make Realogy a great place to work, and we couldn't achieve this without them."

Areas where Realogy scored particularly well include employees' belief that management is honest and ethical in its business practices, diversity and inclusion, and the care and concern employees demonstrate for one another.

"We congratulate Realogy on its Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work Institute. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that drive business performance."

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,800 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 111,100 independent sales agents in 112 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

