Realogy Expands Industry-First Inclusive Ownership Program to All Affiliated Franchise Brands Following Successful 2020 Launch with Coldwell Banker®

MADISON, N.J., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today announces the expansion of its pioneering Inclusive Ownership Program, now available for diverse independent brokerage owners interested in affiliating with any Realogy affiliated franchise brand including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran Group®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Diverse populations include women, self-identified LGBTQ+, veterans and self-identified ethnic and racial groups including Hispanic, Black, and Asian American and Pacific Islander.

Launched in 2020 with Coldwell Banker, the Inclusive Ownership Program is an industry-first initiative designed to attract and invest in the success of diverse brokerage owners who affiliate with one of Realogy's brands by offering incentives that support their business growth and productivity. In addition to a waived initial franchise fee, benefits vary by brand and include financial incentives and exclusive education and mentorship opportunities such as a tuition discount to enroll in Realogy's exclusive Ascend: The Leadership Experience program and assistance to attain a National Minority Supplier Diversity Certification (NMSDC). Owners in the program will also receive a complimentary membership and conference registration to an industry partner organization of choice, including the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) and the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA).

Evident by the 45 diverse franchise owners who joined Realogy brands in 2020, diverse entrepreneurs play a crucial leadership role in a growing industry. Through the Inclusive Ownership Program, Realogy aims to increase entrepreneurship opportunities for those who represent diverse markets and to help open doors and strengthen their representation in the industry. "As a champion of equal and fair housing for all, Realogy's leading brands must serve the unique needs of diverse communities they serve around the country," said Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of Realogy Franchise Group. "We are an industry of opportunity for all entrepreneurs, and the expansion of this groundbreaking ownership program demonstrates Realogy's commitment to helping invest in and successfully move diverse leaders to what's next in their business."

Through this partnership, brokerages can enhance the ways in which they serve their diverse client bases as experienced by Coldwell Banker Omni Group in Santa Ana, California, owned by Tina Marie and Rich Hernandez. Joining the Coldwell Banker family as one of the first participants under the Inclusive Ownership Program last year, Omni Group has seen increased exposure in its efforts to reach and serve a more diverse clientele in their Southern California community. "Through the program, we've been given the tools, structure (something independents don't always have), mentorship and confidence boost to back up the hard work that goes into our business every single day to serve our beloved community," expressed Tina Marie, Owner of Omni Group.

For more information on the Inclusive Ownership Program and Realogy's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, visit Realogy.com/Diversity.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,700 independent sales agents in the United States and nearly 130,000 independent sales agents in 115 other countries and territories. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work three years in a row and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

