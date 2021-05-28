Realogy Leads NAHREP Top 250 Latino Agents Report With More Affiliated Agents Than Any Other Company

MADISON, N.J., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential real estate leader Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) affiliated agents once again represent a large portion of the annual National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) Top 250 Latino Agents Report for 2021. Honoring the top Latino real estate agents and teams from around the country, the Top 250 ranking features 65 independent sales agents affiliated with Realogy's brands. All six of Realogy's leading residential brands, including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®, are represented across the report's various rankings.

According to NAHREP's 2020 State of Hispanic Homeownership Report, the Latino homeownership rate increased in 2021 for the sixth consecutive year despite the health and economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also notes that housing inventory remains the main barrier to increasing Hispanic homeownership, and Latinos will ultimately lead the national homeownership rate for decades to come.

"Realogy is committed to supporting and advocating for diverse real estate professionals, who bring dynamic perspectives to the business and help drive inclusion and representation for growing markets like the expanding Hispanic homeowner community," expressed Jason Riveiro, vice president of Global Growth Affiliates for Realogy. "We are honored to have such an incredible showing on this list, especially as Hispanic homeownership rate continues to increase. We celebrate the amazing work of this year's top Latino agents and thank them for their pride, passion and unwavering support of these efforts in their respective communities."

As the largest full service residential real estate services company in the U.S., Realogy is a champion of inclusion and social change, and has taken steps to attract and develop diverse real estate professionals while working to inspire and pave the way for equal opportunity and fairness in housing everywhere. Realogy's brands also offer a number of initiatives focused on driving diversity, such as CENTURY 21's Empowering Latinas program, which helps Latina entrepreneurs obtain their real estate license and prepares them for success in the real estate industry through a network of support.

Realogy affiliated agents featured in the Top 10 include Dennis Estep, ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate in El Paso, Texas, and Johnny Rojas, Century 21 JR Gold Team Realty in Garfield, N.J.

Additional Realogy highlights include:

65 out of the Top 250 agents by transaction sides, including CENTURY 21 (27), Coldwell Banker (27), ERA (5), Sotheby's International Realty (4), and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (2)

(27), ERA (5), Sotheby's International Realty (4), and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (2) 36 out of the Top 100 agents by sale volume, including Coldwell Banker Real Estate (17), CENTURY 21 (10), Sotheby's International Realty (7), Corcoran (1) and ERA (1)

Nearly half of the Top 20 Rookies named for 2020 came from Realogy affiliated brands, including Coldwell Banker (4), CENTURY 21 (3) and ERA (1)

(4), CENTURY 21 (3) and ERA (1) Regionally, Realogy lead 59% of the Top 100 agents in the Northwest, 56% of the Top agents in the Northeast, 44% of the Top 100 agents in the Southwest, 31% of Top 100 agents in the Southeast, 28% of the Top 100 agents in the Midwest and 25% of Top 100 agents in the Mountain region.

According to NAHREP, this year's Top 250 Latino Agents Report includes rankings of top individual agents, top Latino teams and top agents by major market regions, representing over $9.25 billion in combined sales volume in 2020. The individual agents in the national Top 250 ranking represent a combined total of 18,261 units in closed transaction sides from January 2020 through December 2020 and over $4.66 billion in total aggregate volume.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 191,700 independent sales agents in the U.S. and more than 135,000 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work three years in a row and is one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S.

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.

Related Links

http://www.realogy.com

