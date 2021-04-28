Realogy Named a 2021 LinkedIn Top Company in the U.S.

MADISON, N.J., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, was named a 2021 LinkedIn Top Company in the U.S. for its track record of attracting and retaining top talent. Based on in-depth analysis of LinkedIn data, the list features America's top 50 companies that prioritize employee career growth and provide the insights necessary to help talent navigate their professional journey.

"It's an incredible honor for Realogy to be one of only 50 U.S. businesses named to the 2021 LinkedIn Top Companies List, a recognition of our strong focus to attract, retain, and grow top talent," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president. "As the largest residential real estate services company in America, Realogy's portfolio of leading brands and businesses offers individuals countless ways to meaningfully develop and cultivate impactful careers, and I am always inspired by how our employees thrive, engage, and contribute to Realogy's overall success."

The LinkedIn Top Companies List examines the career paths of millions of professionals using data from the site's 740 million members to evaluate seven key pillars of building a great career including: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background.

"At Realogy, we are focused on helping our employees move to what's next in their careers by providing learning and development opportunities across all of our business functions," said Tanya Reu-Narvaez, Chief People Officer at Realogy. "Realogy employees take a proactive approach to advancing their career goals while pushing our business forward, and we have built a talent strategy that enables mobility across the enterprise while driving results."

Realogy is consistently recognized as a leader in the real estate industry for its strong culture and leadership, including being named one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the tenth consecutive year and achieving the Great Place to Work® certification by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work Institute for the third consecutive year.

Employee development, with an emphasis on the creation of opportunities to stretch and take on a larger scope of responsibility, is a strong focus area within Realogy's talent strategy. The company provides a number of programs and resources for employees looking to grow, from virtual development and skills courses to mentorship and immersion programs across businesses to professional support via the company's diverse Employee Resource Groups, among others.

Read the full 2021 LinkedIn Top Companies list here.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,700 independent sales agents in the United States and nearly 130,000 independent sales agents in 115 other countries and territories. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work three years in a row and one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

