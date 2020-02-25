Realogy Named One Of The 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies® By Ethisphere, Honored For 9th Straight Year

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a leading provider of residential real estate services, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies®. This is the ninth consecutive year in which Realogy has earned the distinction, underscoring its ongoing commitment to leading with integrity and embedding ethical business practices in its company culture.

Realogy is one of 132 companies spanning 21 countries and 51 industries honored by Ethisphere this year, and one of only four honorees in the real estate industry.

"Earning the distinction as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for nine consecutive years is an incredible honor for Realogy and all of our employees," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy chief executive officer and president. "I'm particularly proud because the recognition reflects the deep commitment of the thousands of dedicated and talented people at Realogy who live by our core values of integrity, excellence and respect. It's our employees' leadership in the community, their treatment of each other, and their commitment to our affiliated agents, franchisees, and business partners that brings out the best in us."

Shacara Delgado, Realogy chief ethics and compliance officer, added: "Integrity is the foundation of our business and a core value that permeates every aspect of our company. Our Board and executive leadership team have established principles that enable us to deliver a world-class ethics and compliance program, and our employees understand that the Realogy Code of Ethics is not simply a corporate policy, but also a living set of shared principles that drive our success."

In addition to its robust Ethics and Compliance program, Realogy's focus on ethics and integrity is demonstrated through its many community, diversity, and environmental sustainability initiatives and accolades, including:

More information about Realogy's commitment to ethics and integrity and dedication to responsible corporate citizenship can be found in the Realogy Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

"Congratulations to everyone at Realogy for building an exceptional track record of integrity and earning this recognition for a ninth time," said Ethisphere's chief executive officer, Timothy Erblich. "Realogy has been remarkably consistent in advancing a culture defined by the highest ethical standards and leading on key societal imperatives."

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. Best practices and insights from the 2020 honorees will be released in a report and webcast in March and April of this year.

View the full list of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies here.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy operates a diverse brand portfolio, featuring some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 189,900 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 112,500 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

