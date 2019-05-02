Realogy Reports Financial Results For First Quarter 2019

MADISON, N.J., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, including the following highlights:

Revenue was $1.1 billion , a decrease of 9% compared to the first quarter in 2018 largely due to lower transaction volume at NRT.

, a decrease of 9% compared to the first quarter in 2018 largely due to lower transaction volume at NRT. The Company's combined homesale transaction volume (transaction sides multiplied by average sale price) decreased 9% compared with the first quarter of 2018. For reference, the National Association of Realtors reported that homesale transaction volume decreased 4% in the first quarter of 2019 compared to 2018. The differences were primarily driven by geographic concentration and an increase in the competitive environment especially in a few specific geographies.

Operating EBITDA was negative $4 million , a decrease of $38 million compared with the first quarter of 2018 with lower transaction volume partially offset by expense management. (See Table 4) 1

, a decrease of compared with the first quarter of 2018 with lower transaction volume partially offset by expense management. Net loss was $99 million compared to net loss of $67 million for the first quarter of 2018. Basic loss per share was $0.87 compared with basic loss per share of $0.51 in the first quarter of 2018.

compared to net loss of for the first quarter of 2018. Basic loss per share was compared with basic loss per share of in the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted net loss per share was $0.67 compared with adjusted net loss per share of $0.38 in the first quarter of 2018. (See Table 1a) 2

compared with adjusted net loss per share of in the first quarter of 2018. In the first quarter of 2019, Realogy generated free cash flow of negative $172 million (See Table 6)3. The company reported net cash used in operating activities of $103 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared with $130 million in the first quarter of 2018.

"In the first quarter of 2019, Realogy moved aggressively to deliver new marketing, technology and data products for our affiliated agents, roll out new pricing models and realize new efficiencies across the business," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president. "Despite continued market headwinds and an increasingly competitive environment, we remain intensely focused on executing our strategy and improving our value proposition to drive greater success for our affiliated agents, our franchisees and ultimately, our shareholders."

"We realized meaningful cost savings and operational realignment across the company during the first quarter," said Charlotte Simonelli, Realogy's executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer. "We remain on track to achieve $70 million in cost savings in the full year 2019 and are actively pursuing additional opportunities across the business."

In the first quarter of 2019, Realogy's 190,800 U.S.-based affiliated independent sales agents helped consumers with approximately 263,000 homesale transaction sides. In aggregate, Realogy achieved homesale transaction volume of approximately $91 billion in the first quarter of 2019 with $60 billion at RFG and $31 billion at NRT. RFG homesale transaction sides decreased 10% and average homesale price increased 2%. NRT reported a homesale transaction sides decrease of 9% and an average homesale price decrease of 2%.

In the title and settlement services segment, TRG closed 32,000 transactions in the first quarter of 2019, which was a 14% decline driven by the lower housing market and refinance volume. Our mortgage joint venture achieved profitability in Q1 2019.

In the relocation services segment, Cartus initiations were up 1% and referrals were down 4%. Cartus generates highly qualified leads for its network of affiliated agents and helps them to build their businesses. Cartus generated referral opportunities for agents that resulted in approximately 80,000 in-network homesale closings for Realogy and its brands in 2018.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $243 million. Total corporate debt, including the short-term portion, net of cash and cash equivalents (net corporate debt), totaled $3.6 billion at March 31, 2019. The Company's net debt leverage ratio4 was 5.2 times at March 31, 2019. At year end, the Company's net operating loss carryforwards were $855 million, which it expects will allow it to continue to pay minimal cash taxes through 2020.

A consolidated balance sheet is included as Table 2 of this press release.

The Company expects to prioritize investing in its business and reducing leverage over other potential uses of cash until it is able to reduce its consolidated leverage ratio to below 4.00 to 1.00, although the Company currently anticipates continuing its quarterly cash dividend.

Investor Conference Call

Today, May 2, at 8:30 a.m. (ET), Realogy will hold a conference call via webcast to review its Q1 2019 results. The webcast will be hosted by Ryan Schneider, chief executive officer and president, and Charlotte Simonelli, chief financial officer, and will conclude with an investor Q&A period with management.

Investors may access the conference call live via webcast at ir.realogy.com or by dialing (888) 895-3527 (toll free); international participants should dial (706) 679-2250. Please dial in at least 5 to 10 minutes prior to start time. A webcast replay also will be available on the website.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,800 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 111,100 independent sales agents in 112 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Footnotes:

1 Operating EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net (other than relocation services interest for securitization assets and securitization obligations), income taxes, and other items that are not core to the operating activities of the Company such as restructuring charges, former parent legacy items, losses on the early extinguishment of debt, asset impairments, gains or losses on discontinued operations and gains or losses on the sale of investments or other assets.

2 Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) before mark-to-market interest rate swap adjustments, former parent legacy items, restructuring charges, the loss on the early extinguishment of debt, the tax effect of the foregoing adjustments and adjustments to the reserve for uncertain tax positions.

3 Free Cash Flow is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Realogy before income tax expense (benefit), net of payments, net interest expense, cash interest payments, depreciation and amortization, capital expenditures, restructuring costs and former parent legacy costs (benefits), net of payments, loss on the early extinguishment of debt, working capital adjustments and relocation receivables (assets), net of change in securitization obligations.

4 Net corporate debt divided by EBITDA, as defined by the Senior Secured Credit Facility, for the four-quarter period ended March 31, 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Realogy Holdings Corp. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates" and "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are forward-looking statements.

Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to: adverse developments or the absence of sustained improvement in general business, economic or political conditions or the U.S. residential real estate markets, either regionally or nationally, including but not limited to a decline or a lack of improvement in the number of homesales, stagnant or declining home prices or a reduction in the affordability of housing, increasing mortgage rates and/or constraints on the availability of mortgage financing, insufficient or excessive home inventory levels by market and price point, a lack of improvement or deceleration in the building of new housing and/or irregular timing or volume of new development closings, the potential negative impact of certain provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the "2017 Tax Act") on home values over time in states with high property, sales and state and local income taxes or on homeownership rates, and/or the impact of recessions, slow economic growth, or a deterioration in other economic factors that particularly impact the residential real estate market and the business segments in which we operate whether broadly or by geography and price segments; increased competition in the industry and for the affiliation of independent sales agents; our ability to successfully develop or procure technology that supports our business strategy; continuing pressure on the share of gross commission income paid by our company owned brokerages and affiliated franchisees to affiliated independent sales agents and sales agent teams; our geographic and high-end market concentration; our inability to enter into franchise agreements with new franchisees or renew existing franchise agreements at current contractual royalty rates without increasing the amount and prevalence of sales incentives; the lack of revenue growth or declining profitability of our franchisees and company owned brokerage operations or declines in other revenue streams, such as third-party listing fees; the loss of a significant affinity client or multiple significant relocation clients or changes in corporate relocation practices resulting in fewer employee relocations, reduced relocation benefits and/or increasing competition in corporate relocation; an increase in the experienced claims losses of our title underwriter; our failure or alleged failure to comply with laws, regulations and regulatory interpretations and any changes or stricter interpretations of any of the foregoing (whether through private litigation or governmental action), including but not limited to (i) state or federal employment laws or regulations that would require reclassification of independent contractor sales agents to employee status, (ii) privacy or data security laws and regulations, (iii) RESPA or other federal or state consumer protection or similar laws and (iv) antitrust laws and regulations; risks relating to our ability to return capital to stockholders including, among other risks, the restrictions contained in our debt agreements, in particular the indenture governing our 9.375% Senior Notes due 2027; risks associated with our substantial indebtedness and interest obligations and restrictions contained in our debt agreements, including risks relating to having to dedicate a significant portion of our cash flows from operations to service our debt and risks relating to our ability to refinance or repay our indebtedness or incur additional indebtedness; and risks and growing costs related to both cybersecurity threats to our data and customer, franchisee, employee and independent sales agent data, as well as those related to our compliance with the growing number of laws, regulations and other requirements related to the protection of personal information.

Consideration should be given to the areas of risk described above, as well as those risks set forth under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and our other filings made from time to time, in connection with considering any forward-looking statements that may be made by us and our businesses generally. We undertake no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules. As required by SEC rules, important information regarding such measures is contained in the Tables attached to this release. See Tables 1a, 7a and 8 for definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and Tables 1a, 4, 5a, 5b, 6, 7a and 7b for reconciliations of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP terms.

Table 1

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Revenues





Gross commission income $ 799



$ 902

Service revenue 188



197

Franchise fees 70



79

Other 57



51

Net revenues 1,114



1,229

Expenses





Commission and other agent-related costs 575



645

Operating 380



392

Marketing 69



67

General and administrative 95



89

Restructuring costs, net 12



30

Lease asset impairment 1



—

Depreciation and amortization 49



48

Interest expense, net 63



33

Loss on the early extinguishment of debt 5



7

Total expenses 1,249



1,311

Loss before income taxes, equity in (earnings) losses and noncontrolling interests (135)



(82)

Income tax benefit (35)



(19)

Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities (1)



4

Net loss (99)



(67)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests —



—

Net loss attributable to Realogy Holdings $ (99)



$ (67)









Loss per share attributable to Realogy Holdings:





Basic loss per share $ (0.87)



$ (0.51)

Diluted loss per share $ (0.87)



$ (0.51)

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares of Realogy Holdings outstanding: Basic 114.0



130.3

Diluted 114.0



130.3



Table 1a

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION ADJUSTED NET LOSS AND ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE (In millions, except per share data)

We present Adjusted net loss and Adjusted loss per share because we believe these measures are useful as supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of our operating businesses and provides greater transparency into our operating results.

Adjusted net loss is defined by us as net loss before: (a) mark-to-market interest rate swap adjustments, whose fair value is subject to movements in LIBOR and the forward yield curve and therefore are subject to significant fluctuations; (b) former parent legacy items, which pertain to liabilities of the former parent for matters prior to mid-2006 and are non-operational in nature; (c) restructuring charges as a result of initiatives currently in progress; (d) the loss on the early extinguishment of debt that results from refinancing and deleveraging debt initiatives; (e) lease asset impairments and (f) the tax effect of the foregoing adjustments. The gross amounts for these items as well as the adjustment for income taxes are shown in the table below.

Adjusted loss per share is Adjusted net loss divided by the weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding.

Set forth in the table below is a reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted net loss for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2019 and 2018:





Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Net loss attributable to Realogy Holdings $ (99)



$ (67)

Addback:





Mark-to-market interest rate swap losses (gains) 14



(12)

Restructuring costs, net 12



30

Lease asset impairment 1



—

Loss on the early extinguishment of debt 5



7

Adjustments for tax effect (a) (9)



(7)

Adjusted net loss attributable to Realogy Holdings $ (76)



$ (49)









Loss per share





Basic loss per share: $ (0.87)



$ (0.51)

Diluted loss per share: $ (0.87)



$ (0.51)









Adjusted loss per share





Adjusted basic loss per share: $ (0.67)



$ (0.38)

Adjusted diluted loss per share: $ (0.67)



$ (0.38)









Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding: Basic: 114.0



130.3

Diluted: 114.0



130.3











(a) Reflects tax effect of adjustments at the Company's blended state and federal statutory rate.

Table 2

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited)









March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 243



$ 225

Restricted cash 3



13

Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $11 and $9) 155



146

Relocation receivables 223



231

Other current assets 147



153

Total current assets 771



768

Property and equipment, net 302



304

Operating lease assets, net 544



—

Goodwill 3,712



3,712

Trademarks 749



749

Franchise agreements, net 1,210



1,227

Other intangibles, net 246



254

Other non-current assets 277



276

Total assets $ 7,811



$ 7,290









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 154



$ 147

Securitization obligations 187



231

Current portion of long-term debt 440



748

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 130



—

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 346



401

Total current liabilities 1,257



1,527

Long-term debt 3,335



2,800

Long-term operating lease liabilities 473



—

Deferred income taxes 352



389

Other non-current liabilities 205



259

Total liabilities 5,622



4,975

Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Realogy Holdings preferred stock: $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 —



—

Realogy Holdings common stock: $.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 114,205,678 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 and 114,620,499 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 1



1

Additional paid-in capital 4,841



4,869

Accumulated deficit (2,606)



(2,507)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (50)



(52)

Total stockholders' equity 2,186



2,311

Noncontrolling interests 3



4

Total equity 2,189



2,315

Total liabilities and equity $ 7,811



$ 7,290



Table 3a

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. 2019 vs. 2018 KEY DRIVERS









Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018

% Change RFG (a)











Closed homesale sides

202,662



223,990



(10) % Average homesale price

$ 298,361



$ 292,580



2 % Average homesale broker commission rate

2.48 %

2.50 %

(2) bps Net royalty per side

$ 303



$ 310



(2) % NRT











Closed homesale sides

60,442



66,097



(9) % Average homesale price

$ 511,922



$ 525,020



(2) % Average homesale broker commission rate

2.41 %

2.45 %

(4) bps Gross commission income per side

$ 13,212



$ 13,666



(3) % Cartus











Initiations

38,484



37,953



1 % Referrals

14,879



15,526



(4) % TRG











Purchase title and closing units

28,044



31,741



(12) % Refinance title and closing units

4,011



5,410



(26) % Average fee per closing unit

$ 2,267



$ 2,161



5 %













(a) Includes all franchisees except for NRT.

Table 3b

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. 2018 KEY DRIVERS









Quarter Ended

Year Ended



March 31,

2018

June 30,

2018

September 30,

2018

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2018 RFG (a)



















Closed homesale sides

223,990



313,278



308,917



257,672



1,103,857

Average homesale price

$ 292,580



$ 312,087



$ 305,398



$ 301,345



$ 303,750

Average homesale broker commission rate

2.50 %

2.48 %

2.47 %

2.47 %

2.48 % Net royalty per side

$ 310



$ 336



$ 322



$ 317



$ 323

NRT



















Closed homesale sides

66,097



100,745



94,241



75,723



336,806

Average homesale price

$ 525,020



$ 537,748



$ 513,403



$ 515,452



$ 523,426

Average homesale broker commission rate

2.45 %

2.43 %

2.44 %

2.42 %

2.43 % Gross commission income per side

$ 13,666



$ 13,804



$ 13,227



$ 13,162



$ 13,458

Cartus



















Initiations

37,953



53,230



42,718



37,541



171,442

Referrals

15,526



25,562



24,769



18,641



84,498

TRG



















Purchase title and closing units

31,741



46,189



43,836



35,462



157,228

Refinance title and closing units

5,410



4,782



4,264



4,039



18,495

Average fee per closing unit

$ 2,161



$ 2,282



$ 2,229



$ 2,227



$ 2,230















(a) Includes all franchisees except for NRT.

Table 4

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - OPERATING EBITDA THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 AND 2018 (In millions)

Set forth in the tables below is a reconciliation of Net loss to Operating EBITDA for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2019 and 2018:





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018 Net loss attributable to Realogy Holdings $ (99)



$ (67)

Income tax benefit (35)



(19)

Loss before income taxes (134)



(86)

Add: Depreciation and amortization (a) 49



50

Interest expense, net 63



33

Restructuring costs, net (b) 12



30

Lease asset impairment 1



—

Loss on the early extinguishment of debt (c) 5



7

Operating EBITDA $ (4)



$ 34







The following table reflects Revenue, Operating EBITDA and Operating EBITDA margin by reportable segments:











Revenues (d)

$

Change

%

Change

Operating EBITDA

$ Change

% Change

Operating EBITDA Margin

Change

2019

2018





2019

2018





2019

2018

RFG $ 163



$ 176



$ (13)



(7) %

$ 90



$ 105



$ (15)



(14) %

55 %

60 %

(5)

NRT 816



917



(101)



(11)



(62)



(45)



(17)



(38)



(8)



(5)



(3)

Cartus 76



79



(3)



(4)



2



(1)



3



300



3



(1)



4

TRG 114



120



(6)



(5)



(9)



(6)



(3)



(50)



(8)



(5)



(3)

Corporate and Other (55)



(63)



8



*

(25)



(19)



(6)



*











Total Company $ 1,114



$ 1,229



$ (115)



(9) %

$ (4)



$ 34



$ (38)



(112) %

— %

3 %

(3)



The following table reflects RFG and NRT results before the intercompany royalties and marketing fees, as well as on a combined basis to show the Operating EBITDA contribution of these business units to the overall Operating EBITDA of the Company:



Revenues

$ Change

% Change

Operating EBITDA

$ Change

% Change

Operating EBITDA Margin

Change

2019

2018





2019

2018





2019

2018

RFG (e) $ 108



$ 113



(5)



(4) %

$ 35



$ 42



(7)



(17) %

32 %

37 %

(5)

NRT (e) 816



917



(101)



(11)



(7)



18



(25)



(139)



(1)



2



(3)

RFG and NRT Combined $ 924



$ 1,030



(106)



(10) %

$ 28



$ 60



(32)



(53) %

3 %

6 %

(3)











* not meaningful.



(a) Depreciation and amortization for the three months ended March 31, 2018 includes $2 million of amortization expense related to Guaranteed Rate Affinity's purchase accounting included in the "Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities" line on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.



(b) Restructuring charges incurred for the three months ended March 31, 2019 include $4 million at NRT, $3 million at Cartus, $1 million at TRG and $4 million at Corporate and Other. Restructuring charges incurred for the three months ended March 31, 2018 include $2 million at RFG, $17 million at NRT, $8 million at Cartus, $1 million at TRG and $2 million at Corporate and Other.



(c) Loss on the early extinguishment of debt is recorded in the Corporate and Other segment.



(d) Includes the elimination of transactions between segments, which consists of intercompany royalties and marketing fees paid by NRT of $55 million and $63 million during the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.



(e) The RFG and NRT segment numbers noted above do not reflect the impact of intercompany royalties and marketing fees paid by NRT to RFG of $55 million and $63 million during the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Table 5a

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. SELECTED 2019 FINANCIAL DATA (In millions)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019 Net revenues (a)

Real Estate Franchise Services $ 163

Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services 816

Relocation Services 76

Title and Settlement Services 114

Corporate and Other (55)

Total Company $ 1,114





Operating EBITDA

Real Estate Franchise Services $ 90

Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (62)

Relocation Services 2

Title and Settlement Services (9)

Corporate and Other (25)

Total Company $ (4)





Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Operating EBITDA

Total Company Operating EBITDA $ (4)





Less: Depreciation and amortization 49

Interest expense, net 63

Income tax benefit (35)

Restructuring costs, net (b) 12

Lease asset impairment 1

Loss on the early extinguishment of debt (c) 5

Net loss attributable to Realogy Holdings $ (99)















(a) Transactions between segments are eliminated in consolidation. Revenues for the Real Estate Franchise Services segment include intercompany royalties and marketing fees paid by the Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services segment of $55 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Such amounts are eliminated through the Corporate and Other line.





Revenues for the Relocation Services segment include $7 million intercompany referral commissions paid by the Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services segment during the three months ended March 31, 2019. Such amounts are recorded as contra-revenues by the Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services segment.



(b) Includes restructuring charges broken down by business unit as follows:







Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019 Real Estate Franchise Services $ —

Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services 4

Relocation Services 3

Title and Settlement Services 1

Corporate and Other 4

Total Company $ 12











(c) Loss on the early extinguishment of debt is recorded in the Corporate and Other segment.