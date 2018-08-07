Realogy to Host Competition for Technology Startups

MADISON, N.J., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, announced that it will host the sixth annual Realogy FWD Innovation Summit (#RealogyFWD) on Wednesday, Nov. 14, in Madison, New Jersey. Technology startups and early-stage companies are encouraged to apply by the Oct. 1, 2018, deadline for the opportunity to compete for a $25,000 cash prize.

Realogy is now accepting applications at RealogyFWD.com from entrepreneurs and early-stage technology companies to earn a coveted invitation to the 2018 FWD Innovation Summit, a one-day competition.

10 participant companies will present live demos to an exclusive audience of Realogy senior executives, brand leaders, franchisees and affiliated sales agents.

$25,000 cash prize will be awarded to the company that presents the most innovative technology product or service that can be applied to the real estate industry.

Winner also will receive placement in the ZapStore®, an app and service marketplace that is directly integrated within Realogy's proprietary Zap® technology platform currently in use by Realogy's affiliated brokers and independent sales agents.

Deadline for applications is midnight EDT on Oct. 1, 2018 .

Realogy will announce the selected participants and venue on Oct. 8, 2018.

"Realogy has a strong commitment to provide innovative technology that helps affiliated independent sales agents be more efficient and productive. The Realogy FWD Innovation Summit offers our company leaders the opportunity to experience cutting-edge technology solutions that support the real estate industry and gives entrepreneurs exposure for their new technology products."



– Dave Gordon, Chief Technology Officer, Realogy

FWD is an invitation-only event designed to find and attract the best new technology products and services for Realogy's franchise brands and company-owned residential real estate brokerages.

In addition to presenting their products and services, the 10 companies selected to participate in this exclusive event will be able to network with Realogy's real estate leadership.

Over the first five competitions, Realogy awarded $150,000 in prize money and the company has entered into business relationships with many of the 75 finalists.

in prize money and the company has entered into business relationships with many of the 75 finalists. Past FWD winners include: Hurdlr (2017), New Story (2016), Avenue (2015), Matterport (2014) and Floored (2013).

More than 500 companies in total have applied to compete in the Realogy FWD Innovation Summit over the past five events.

More information about FWD is available online at realogyfwd.com, including a complete list of the 75 past participants.

Watch video from the 2017 event on Realogy's Facebook page (Part 1, Part 2).

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens ® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial ®, Corcoran®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage and, title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 192,000 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 102,000 independent sales agents and approximately 115 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

