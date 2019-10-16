Realogy To Release Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results And Host Webcast On November 7, 2019

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Thursday, November 7, 2019, prior to the company's webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. (ET) on the same day. During this call the company will report its third quarter financial results and provide a business update.

The webcast will be hosted by Ryan Schneider, chief executive officer and president, and Charlotte Simonelli, chief financial officer and treasurer.

Investors may access the conference call live via webcast at www.realogy.com under "Investors" or by dialing 888-895-3527 (toll free); international participants should dial 706-679-2250. Please dial in at least five to 10 minutes prior to start time. A webcast replay will also be available on the company's website.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran Group®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 188,600 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 111,200 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

