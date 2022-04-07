Realto Hires Two Key Sales Professionals, Works to Build Upon Early Trading Success

Lynn and Shawn understand the value of Realto's ability to provide liquidity and unlock value for real estate investors Tweet this

"We are excited to bring Lynn and Shawn aboard and are pleased that they've hit the ground running as Realto builds on its success to date," Mr. Kinney said. "They are well-respected industry veterans who understand the value of Realto's ability to provide liquidity and unlock value for investors in the secondary trading of real estate and other illiquid securities."

Ms. Berger, based in Pittsburgh, arrives after spending more than 20 years in the industry. This includes experience at Allianz, The Hartford and Cantor Fitzgerald, where she worked closely with Mr. Kinney and Mr. Barlow.

She can be reached at [email protected].

Mr. O'Shaughnessy, based in St. Louis, also brings two decades as a sales professional and financial advisor. This includes experience as a National Sales Manager and National Product Manager for large alternative investment distribution companies, such as SC Distributors.

He can be reached at [email protected].

Based in Overland Park, Kan., Realto Securities, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Realto, Inc., is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer that offers an innovative, customer-centric, and transparent market, dedicated to providing investors with the ability to trade traditionally illiquid real estate and alternative securities.

