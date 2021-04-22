Realtor and TV Host Shay Millheiser Shares Innovative Spring Home Ideas on TipsOnTV

ATLANTA, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now is a great time to start planning some timely projects that will upgrade and improve the home. Here to help is Shay Millheiser, realtor and TV host. Shay is known for taking distressed properties and turning them into beautiful homes on a tight budget. Just in time to spruce up the home for spring, Shay has some affordable ideas to rejuvenate personal sanctuaries.

Shay gives her best tips for sprucing up the home this spring!

SPRING CLEANING

Check out Neato's newly released premium D8 robot vacuum that comes with laser technology and its industry-leading D shape that helps clean the corners. It is the perfect companion to seamlessly tidy up any unwanted messes, dirt, dust, or debris around the home. Get ahead on spring cleaning with the latest installment of Neato's new premium product line and its newly launched MyNeato App, specifically curated to be a helping hand and all-in-one user-friendly ecosystem during a time where there is a greater focus on cleaning in the home. For more information, visit neatorobotics.com.

SPRING TECH PROJECT

Spring is a great time to tidy up computers. The My Cloud Home from WD is the perfect solution to cleaning up messy desktops and organizing any favorite memories and important documents. This easy-to-use personal cloud storage device plugs into the Wi-Fi router so all digital content can be saved in one central place. Share photos, videos and documents from anywhere with the My Cloud Home app without a subscription fee. The My Cloud Home starts at just $159.99. For more information, visit mycloudhome.com.

MAKES A DIFFERENCE

SC Johnson recently conducted a survey that found 61% of Americans believe the pandemic has improved their cleaning habits and that half of people have adopted new cleaning routines! Something that can make a difference is one that everyone may be familiar with, SC Johnson's Windex® Disinfectant Cleaner Multi-Surface. It is the go-to cleaner because it gives a streak-free shine, and more importantly it kills 99.9% of germs, viruses, and bacteria on surfaces, while leaving behind a fresh citrus scent, without a dull residue. And the best part of using Windex® products is that the packaging is made entirely from 100% recycled ocean bound plastic. For more information, visit www.windex.com.

SPRING PROJECTS

Recycling is so important, and spring is a great time to clear out your cabinets. Thanks to Rubbermaid anybody can easily recycle any brand of well-used food storage containers through Rubbermaid's Food Storage Recycling Program with TerraCycle. Just register on the website, TerraCycle.com, print a prepaid shipping label, and send it in. After everything is cleaned out, upgrade the storage system to containers that are going to keep things organized. Check out Rubbermaid's Easy-Find-Lids Press & Lock at Walmart.com. The lids and bases snap together so there is no more need to search.

