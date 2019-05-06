Realtor Foundation Fixes Up Homes of Low-Income Homeowners

"The Rebuilding Day event is always a fantastic opportunity for REALTORS® to give back to their community," said Don Jessup, SCCR Foundation Chair. "I am so proud of everyone that came out to support our Foundation in helping make a difference in the lives of these homeowners."

Volunteers painted the exteriors of the homes and replaced the paneling around the sides of the porch. The two homes were part of RTSV's "Adopt-a-Park" initiative, in which several hundred volunteers from various organizations came together to make critical improvements to 14 homes in the Villa Teresa Mobile Community.

The SCCR Foundation is the charitable arm of the Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS®, which is made up of over 6,000 REALTORS® and Affiliates in and around the Bay Area. The SCCR Foundation aims to bring organized real estate together by investing in our neighborhoods with compassion, foresight and action.

See a highlight video of the event at www.sccaor.com/rebuildingdayvideo

Learn more about the Santa Clara County REALTORS® Foundation at www.sccrfoundation.org

Contact: Spencer High

Phone: 408.445.5095

spencer@sccaor.com

SOURCE Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS

