Realtor Joan Levinson Wins Two 2019 BREA Awards as Valley's Top Agent

After her award-winning years of 2017 and 2018, the beginning of 2019 seems to be continuing her run of consistent excellence. In the past 24 months alone, Ms. Levinson has sold more than $200 million in residential sales. This value includes today's closing of $26 million in estate transactions and a $15,650,000 sale in December 2017 that was the most expensive home sold in Arizona history when it closed escrow. With such a strong start to this year, and other large deals already in escrow, she might be on her way to a three-time repeat next year.

"Joan is a true real estate professional, and the awards are well deserved," said Mandy Neat, broker for Ms. Levinson. "She is continually advocating for her clients while making the 'impossible' happen. When Joan is involved, everything is possible." According to Ms. Neat, "I doubt that there has ever been an individual REALTOR that did that net amount in such a short period of time. Teams maybe, but not an individual."

With an average sales price of nearly $3,700,000, Ms. Levinson secured her position as the top agent in the Phoenix area with a relatively low number of sales. "While I do specialize in luxury properties, I care more about the style and quality of a home than the price. My passion for exquisite one-of-a-kind homes leads me to know every detail, including the varied locations, views and finishings that inspire and attract people," says Ms. Levinson. "I'm also blessed with the most amazing clients, many of whom return to me time and again to help with buying or selling a home."

About Joan Levinson

Joan Levinson is Arizona's premier luxury real estate expert specializing for the past 30 years in the finest estates in Paradise Valley, Scottsdale, and Phoenix. With over $1 Billion in career sales, Joan and her properties have appeared in both TV and Print, including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Fox, ABC, NBC, and major web publications including Yahoo News, Time.com, MSN.com, TheStreet.com and more. A recognized expert in the luxury market, Joan has won numerous awards and is a frequent speaker at meetings on behalf of large financial institutions, and national real estate conventions.

