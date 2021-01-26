Realtor.com® Adds Knock's Home Swap™ to Seller's Marketplace

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buying and selling a home at the same time can be a tricky process, especially in a competitive housing market. To help homeowners learn about one way to ease the process, realtor.com® has added Knock's Home Swap offering to its Seller's Marketplace . Seller's Marketplace empowers homeowners to sell their home their way by providing information about selling options offered by third-party providers and eligibility in their area.

"Signing a contract to buy a new home without having to sell at the same time can make the homebuying process simpler and far less stressful," said realtor.com® Chief Product Officer Rachel Morley. "There are a lot of options available for selling a home, and by adding information about Knock's Home Swap to Seller's Marketplace, consumers can explore more selling options that can help streamline the process of moving to a new home."

Knock's Home Swap allows homeowners to make a non-contingent offer on a new home before they sell their old house on the open market. Home Swap is currently available in 15 markets across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas.

"Homeownership is the American Dream. At the same time, it's often what holds people back," said Knock Co-Founder and CEO Sean Black. "Buying a home is complicated, especially when you have to sell a home. The Home Swap brings certainty, convenience and cost savings to the process, helping a homeowner to win the home of their dreams and move on their terms, avoiding repairs and showings. Unlike an iBuyer, Knock isn't in the business of buying and selling homes. The consumer works with their own agent to list and sell the old house on the open market for the maximum sale price. We're excited to bring the Home Swap to realtor.com®'s users and help them move more freely."

Realtor.com® is the only national home search site that enables consumers to compare different selling options and determine the right fit with just a few clicks. Users simply provide basic information about their home and Seller's Marketplace will present them with information about available third-party providers and options in their area. Homeowners will see side-by-side estimates for sale price, timeline and more with no upfront cost or commitment.

To learn more about Seller's Marketplace and home selling options, visit: realtor.com/sell/sellers-marketplace .

