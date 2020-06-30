Realtor.com® Appoints Mickey Neuberger as Chief Marketing Officer

Mickey brings 25 years of experience to realtor.com ® , having held various senior marketing and product leadership roles at organizations such as 24 Hour Fitness, Loyalty Lab, Travelocity, and most recently eBay, as Vice President Global Marketing. At eBay, he built the CRM practice from the ground up, doubling its share of site, and led the Performance Marketing team's turnaround from flat to double digit growth, while dramatically improving employee satisfaction by over 50 percent.

"Given the importance of both performance and engagement in digital marketing, I'm thrilled to have someone with Mickey's broad background leading the team," Doctorow said. "Mickey brings a tremendous amount of marketing, product, and technology experience, as well as strong leadership skills. There's no doubt that his ability to drive results along with his operational mindset and creative approach will move us forward in our mission."

"I'm honored to join realtor.com® and represent such a formidable brand and company that helps people find, sell, and live in their homes," said Mickey. "I am beyond excited for the unique opportunity to help shape the future of online real estate and make a difference in driving equality in the industry."

Mickey will be based in the company's Santa Clara location once its offices reopen.

Mickey holds a BS in Computer Science and BA in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA from the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley.

