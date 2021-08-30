Realtor.com® Names Leslie Jordan as Chief Product Officer

"Leslie has been an integral part of our product leadership team; her contributions have been invaluable as Realtor.com ® focuses on solving fundamental problems for buyers, sellers, renters, and real estate professionals," said David Doctorow, CEO of Move, Inc., operator of Realtor.com ® . "Her strong consumer product acumen and proven track record will be essential as we continue to evolve our experience to empower people along their real estate journey, help them understand their options, and deliver personalized experiences."

Leslie assumes the CPO role at a pivotal moment for Realtor.com®. Audience growth has consistently outpaced that of its closest competitor over the past seventeen months, based on Comscore and FY21 revenue grew by 36%. Leslie's product leadership will help Realtor.com® continue to build on this momentum to create a world-class buyer experience, help home sellers and renters explore their options, and connect more people with professionals to help them succeed.

Most recently, Jordan served as senior vice president of product strategy at Realtor.com®. In this role, she oversaw product marketing and strategy, while helping to identify new growth areas for the company. Leslie joined Realtor.com® in Oct. 2018 as part of the acquisition of Opcity, where she served as Head of Product and built the product, design and product marketing teams from the ground up. Before working at Opcity, Jordan served as a product leader at Lithium Technologies (now Khoros). She has a proven track record of product leadership roles in start-ups that resulted in successful acquisitions that have driven accelerated growth for larger companies. Her diverse experience in engineering, sales, and product marketing, gives her a unique perspective and expertise in bringing cross-functional teams together to effectively build great products that customers love.

"Over the past three years, I've had the chance to work with one of the most talented and driven teams in the industry," said Jordan. "As we move forward, I'm excited to work with David and the leadership team to continue to evolve Realtor.com®'s product strategy and bring to market the next generation of products that meet consumers wherever they are in their home journey."

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® makes buying, selling, renting and living in homes easier and more rewarding for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate more than 20 years ago, and today through its website and mobile apps is a trusted source for the information, tools and professional expertise that help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. Using proprietary data science and machine learning technology, Realtor.com® pairs buyers and sellers with local agents in their market, helping take the guesswork out of buying and selling a home. For professionals, Realtor.com® is a trusted provider of consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit Realtor.com ®.

