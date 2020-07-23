Realtor.com® Now Gives You Options to Sell Your Home, Your Way

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more home selling options available than ever before, knowing where to start can be a challenge. Realtor.com®'s new Seller's Marketplace empowers homeowners to sell their home their way and allows them to compare information side-by-side and choose the option that works best for their situation. At launch, consumers can determine availability and be connected with Opendoor, EasyKnock, HomeGo and WeBuyHouses.com, with more options coming soon.

Realtor.com® is the only national home search site to compare different selling options and enable consumers to determine the right fit with just a few clicks. Users simply provide basic information about their home and Seller's Marketplace will present them with available options in their area. Homeowners will see side-by-side estimates for sale price, timeline and more with no upfront cost or commitment.

iBuying and sale-leaseback programs provide flexible alternatives for consumers looking to move quickly, get fast access to home equity or sell a home in need of TLC without having to do updates. Realtor.com® connects consumers with companies who specialize in these areas and allows homeowners to weigh factors including estimated time-to-cash and potential profit.

"Seller's Marketplace is a one-stop shop for home selling information, resources and connections," said David Masters, director of product management at realtor.com®. "Rather than become an iBuyer ourselves, realtor.com® aims to be a trusted and unbiased source that points consumers in the right direction and enables them to make the right decisions for their home and their family."

Seller's Marketplace educates people on several different selling scenarios including instant offers, sale-leaseback programs and listing the home on the open market. At launch, options include:

Sell Now via an instant offer with Opendoor

Sell Now, Move later with EasyKnock

Sell Now in Any Condition with HomeGo or WeBuyHouses.com

List on the open market with an agent

"Even as retail, grocery, and financial services have gone digital, the real estate transaction has remained mostly offline," said Tom Willerer, Chief Product Officer at Opendoor. "With a simple idea to give consumers the freedom to move on their own terms, we've created a digital experience that removes the hassles of buying and selling a home. And now, when a homeowner visits realtor.com to start their selling journey, they can request an offer from Opendoor, realtor.com®'s iBuyer partner as an alternative to selling their home on the open market. We're looking forward to working with realtor.com to provide a fully digital, safe and hassle-free selling experience for even more homeowners."

Seller's Marketplace is now available at realtor.com/sell/sellers-marketplace .

