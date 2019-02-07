Realtor.com® Selects Huge as New Advertising Agency of Record

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtor.com®, The Home of Home Search℠, today announced that it has selected advertising agency Huge to serve as its creative agency of record, effective immediately. As one of the most respected and valuable brands in home search, realtor.com® will leverage Huge's creative expertise to help continue to build the realtor.com® brand through comprehensive advertising and marketing programs.

"Huge demonstrated exceptional creativity and big ideas, combined with a digital-first approach, which made a compelling case for moving forward and officially establishing this new relationship," said Andrew Strickman, head of brand and chief creative for realtor.com®. "We are on growth trajectory and, to capitalize on and extend that momentum, we wanted a fresh take on our brand. As our new creative agency of record, we're confident that Huge will bring world-class strategic expertise and creative thinking to telling the realtor.com® story while communicating the value of our products and services to homebuyers."

Michael Koziol, global chief executive officer, Huge, said, "It is a big opportunity for our team at Huge to partner with realtor.com®. As the brand that defined the category of home search, they've done a great job providing highly accurate for-sale data and we are excited to help them extend their brand reputation in the category. This is the challenge that Huge was built to take on: making best-in-class marketing and user experience work together with smart ambitious marketers."

In the last four years, realtor.com® has seen record growth, doubling both traffic and revenue.

The business will be led out of Huge Brooklyn. Realtor.com® retained the services of Joanne Davis Consulting, Inc., New York, NY, to assist in the agency review process.

About realtor.com®

Realtor.com®, The Home of Home Search℠, offers an extensive inventory of for-sale and rental listings, and access to information, tools and professional expertise that help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. It pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today is the trusted resource for home buyers, sellers and dreamers by making all things home simple, efficient and enjoyable. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com®.

About Huge

Huge is a global experience agency providing marketing services and digital transformation to the world's largest businesses and best-known brands. Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Huge has more than 1,400 employees working across 12 offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The agency is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies. For more information, visit hugeinc.com.

Media Contacts:

Janice McDill

Janice.mcdill@move.com

Christie (Giera) Allport

callport@hugeinc.com

SOURCE realtor.com

Related Links

http://realtor.com

