Realtor.com® Weekly Housing Report: Home Buyers Stand to Benefit from New Listings Trend Improvement

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the continued trend of record low inventory and unheard of price gains, the long overdue seasonal slowdown may be finally taking hold, according to realtor.com®'s Weekly Housing Report for the week ending Oct. 24. The latest report showed continued improvement in newly listed homes and a slight softening in buyer interest, which could bring some relief to those still in the market hunting for a new home during the final two months of the year.

"The number of buyers in the market remains well above the seasonal norm, but this week's data shows sellers may be losing some of their grip when it comes to having the upper hand. For the first time since June, we saw an unseasonably large share of price reductions and a slight softening in buyer demand," said Javier Vivas , director of economic research for realtor.com®. "Months of double-digit price gains and a record low number of homes for sale may finally be translating into buyer fatigue in many markets. If this continues, we may see price reductions ramp up and quick home sales ease through the end of the year."

Newly listed homes bring more options to weary buyers

New listings showed their biggest improvement since the start of the pandemic and a significant increase over the previous week.

Newly listed homes ended the week down 2% year-over-year, a significant improvement from the week of Oct. 17 when new listings were 6% lower than a year ago.

when new listings were 6% lower than a year ago. Although the total number of homes available for sale continues to be down 38% year-over-year, the market has seen six consecutive weeks of steady or improving decline.

Home prices remain high, but price reductions are on the rise

Listing prices extended their streak of double-digit growth, ending the week of Oct. 24 up 12.2%. The price of the typical home for sale remains unchanged at $350,000 and $38,0000 above last year.

up 12.2%. The price of the typical home for sale remains unchanged at and above last year. The number of properties with price reductions is moving more toward seasonal norms, suggesting price gains may begin to ease in the coming weeks. The share of price reductions reached 5.5% for the week of Oct. 24 , an increase from the early pandemic period in April where price reductions averaged 3.7%, and closer to the more normal 6.5% seen this time last year.

, an increase from the early pandemic period in April where price reductions averaged 3.7%, and closer to the more normal 6.5% seen this time last year. With few options, homes continue to sell quickly. The average time on market is now a full two weeks faster than a year ago.

U.S. housing market shows signs of more balanced conditions

Realtor.com ® tracks the overall strength of the housing market through its proprietary Housing Market Recovery Index, which compares real-time key indicators, including trends in number of searchers on realtor.com ® , median listing prices, the number of newly listed homes, and the time it takes to sell to January 2020 , prior to the pandemic.

tracks the overall strength of the housing market through its proprietary Housing Market Recovery Index, which compares real-time key indicators, including trends in number of searchers on realtor.com , median listing prices, the number of newly listed homes, and the time it takes to sell to , prior to the pandemic. The index reached a new high of 112.4 nationwide for the week ending Oct. 24 , 12.4 points above the pre-COVID baseline and an increase of 1.5 points over last week.

, 12.4 points above the pre-COVID baseline and an increase of 1.5 points over last week. The index tells us that although demand for housing still outweighs supply, the U.S. housing market is shifting toward a more normal buyer/seller balance, which is good news for home shoppers.

Metro Median Listing Price YoY Total Listings YoY Median Days on Market YoY Akron, Ohio 9.1% -54.1% 9 days faster Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y. 13.1% -41.5% 16 days faster Albuquerque, N.M. 14.8% -50.1% 10 days faster Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pa.-N.J. 21.3% -57.1% 34 days faster Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga. 9.9% -44.6% 7 days faster Augusta-Richmond County, Ga.-S.C. 9.0% -48.9% 32 days faster Austin-Round Rock, Texas 18.0% -48.8% 13 days faster Bakersfield, Calif. 19.3% -47.1% 14 days faster Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md. 3.1% -51.4% 10 days faster Baton Rouge, La. 12.7% -39.4% 6 days faster Birmingham-Hoover, Ala. 1.6% -36.5% 19 days faster Boise City, Idaho 19.4% -70.7% 6 days faster Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H. 12.7% -27.8% 12 days faster Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Conn. 0.0% -26.0% 43 days faster Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y. 9.6% -48.1% 6 days slower Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Fla. 11.2% -38.0% 16 days faster Charleston-North Charleston, S.C. 13.1% -43.4% 21 days faster Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C. 9.2% -48.9% 14 days faster Chattanooga, Tenn.-Ga. 12.3% -52.7% 13 days faster Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis. 9.0% -33.2% 7 days faster Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind. 13.2% -43.8% 12 days faster Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio 5.3% -48.1% 18 days faster Colorado Springs, Colo. 7.0% -53.9% 12 days faster Columbia, S.C. 7.4% -48.3% 21 days faster Columbus, Ohio 12.7% -47.4% 11 days faster Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas 3.8% -46.9% 10 days faster Dayton, Ohio 15.9% -45.4% 12 days faster Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, Fla. 5.3% -42.7% 25 days faster Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo. 5.7% -43.7% 10 days faster Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa 3.7% -34.0% 10 days faster Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich 12.6% -47.4% 8 days faster Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C. 15.1% -45.5% 15 days faster El Paso, Texas 16.9% -46.7% 10 days faster Fresno, Calif. 7.0% -57.0% 20 days faster Grand Rapids-Wyoming, Mich 9.1% -47.7% 2 days faster Greensboro-High Point, N.C. 5.3% -50.5% 17 days faster Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, S.C. 3.9% -40.5% 10 days faster Harrisburg-Carlisle, Pa. 14.9% -56.0% 5 days faster Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn. 7.2% -29.3% 24 days faster Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas 8.2% -33.3% 11 days faster Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind. 3.8% -47.7% 13 days faster Jackson, Miss. 15.6% -46.5% 25 days faster Jacksonville, Fla. 0.7% -45.3% 16 days faster Kansas City, Mo.-Kan. 10.1% -48.6% 10 days faster Knoxville, Tenn. 11.9% -53.2% 18 days faster Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla. 7.7% -30.2% 6 days faster Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev. 7.8% -5.1% 9 days faster Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Ark. 17.5% -50.2% 19 days faster Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif. 16.4% -20.3% 7 days faster Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind. 0.1% -50.5% 15 days faster Madison, Wis. 7.3% -44.2% 12 days faster McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas 17.9% -44.1% 39 days faster Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark. 12.3% -49.7% 14 days faster Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla. 2.1% -17.2% No change Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis. 2.4% -37.1% 7 days faster Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis. 1.5% -29.8% 8 days faster Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, Tenn. 8.1% -44.6% 6 days faster New Haven-Milford, Conn. 7.6% -23.3% 28 days faster New Orleans-Metairie, La. 18.0% -38.2% 7 days faster New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa. 17.0% -2.3% 9 days faster North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla. 4.2% -36.2% 19 days faster Oklahoma City, Okla. 6.3% -41.6% 3 days faster Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa 4.0% -47.6% 12 days slower Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla. 1.6% -20.9% 5 days faster Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, Calif. 13.4% -47.5% 16 days faster Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Fla. 6.7% -41.7% 7 days faster Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md. 16.7% -41.2% 13 days faster Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz. 8.8% -41.7% 7 days faster Pittsburgh, Pa. 25.3% -39.0% 13 days faster Portland-South Portland, Maine 8.1% -46.5% 35 days faster Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash. 9.7% -44.7% 2 days faster Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass. 5.5% -52.1% 10 days faster Raleigh, N.C. 7.0% -46.5% 14 days faster Richmond, Va. 14.4% -48.9% 7 days faster Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif. 15.9% -53.3% 11 days faster Rochester, N.Y. 14.3% -42.2% 15 days faster Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, Calif. 12.5% -45.9% 15 days faster Salt Lake City, Utah 11.2% -49.2% 14 days faster San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas 3.8% -42.1% 8 days faster San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif. 11.2% -24.1% 13 days faster San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif. 11.5% -0.2% 4 days faster San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif. 9.2% -14.9% 9 days faster Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, Pa. 18.8% -53.1% 37 days faster Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash. 5.1% -33.9% 9 days faster Spokane-Spokane Valley, Wash. 7.2% -49.0% 7 days faster Springfield, Mass. 18.2% -46.2% 17 days faster St. Louis, Mo.-Ill. 9.8% -38.8% 10 days faster Stockton-Lodi, Calif. 7.0% -62.0% 9 days faster Syracuse, N.Y. 7.8% -44.2% 4 days faster Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla. 8.3% -42.6% 14 days faster Toledo, Ohio 9.4% -42.2% 13 days faster Tucson, Ariz. 6.9% -42.4% 6 days faster Tulsa, Okla. 8.0% -40.3% 8 days faster Urban Honolulu, Hawaii -11.6% 27.0% 2 days slower Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C. 6.9% -45.9% 21 days faster Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W. Va. 4.4% -35.6% 8 days faster Wichita, Kan. 10.6% -37.3% 17 days faster Winston-Salem, N.C. 7.4% -47.6% 16 days faster Worcester, Mass.-Conn. 10.3% -51.5% 25 days faster Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, Ohio-Pa. 11.3% -53.4% 23 days faster

