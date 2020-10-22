Realtor.com® Weekly Housing Report: Housing Market Shows Signs of Stabilizing, But Will it Relieve Weary Buyers?

- Home price growth slows for second week in a row, but still in double-digits

- Number of homes for sale remains low, but yearly declines remain steady

- Frenzied pace of home sales eases for the first time since early summer

- Sellers continue to have the upper hand as prices remain at record highs and number of homes for sale stay woefully low

News provided by

realtor.com

Oct 22, 2020, 06:00 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The prolonged 2020 homebuying season is showing signs of settling and may finally experience the long overdue seasonal slowdown, according to realtor.com®'s Weekly Housing Report for the week ending Oct. 17. The latest report found home price growth declined slightly for the second week in a row, while the number of homes for sale and pace at which they are selling appears to be leveling off -- tidbits of good news for buyers in what very much remains a seller's market heading into November.

"During a time when the housing market usually slows down, we are once again reminded that 2020 is anything but typical. Going into the last half of October, the median U.S. home for sale is still priced near the year's peak and is selling almost two weeks faster than last year," said realtor.com® Chief Economist Danielle Hale. "At the same time, the pace of change has steadied and for some indicators, even slowed. This could be a welcome relief for buyers who have navigated not only a pandemic, but also a fiercely competitive 2020 homebuying season characterized by double-digit price growth and record low inventory."

Listing price growth slows for second week in a row

  • For the week ended Oct. 17, median listing prices grew 11.1% over last year, a second weekly deceleration in price gains which have been accelerating since April.
  • Although listing price growth has declined since the first week of October when it was growing at a pace of 12.9% year over year, the U.S. median home price -- $350,000 -- remains unseasonably high.
  • Record low mortgage rates have been the silver lining for buyers this year. Today's buyers are still seeing slightly lower monthly principal and interest payments now compared to last year.

Finding a home remains challenging, but isn't getting worse

  • Newly listed homes were down 6% for the week ending Oct. 17, a slight uptick from the previous week. However, the new listings trend remains vastly improved over earlier in the year and for the fourth consecutive week was above the pre-COVID pace.
  • A stabilizing new listings trend could tempt potential sellers -- who often are also buyers -- to list their home.
  • Total inventory remains down 38% year over year. Although the total number of homes available for sale continues to shrink, the market has seen five consecutive weeks of steady or improving decline -- another factor signaling that the balance between supply and demand is stabilizing.

Homes are selling fast, but are showing signs of easing

  • Homes sold in 53 days on average, 13 days faster than last year, and one day less faster than a week earlier.
  • In another nod to stabilizing trends, the week of Oct. 17 marked the fourth week in a row of homes selling nearly two weeks faster than the prior year. This means while the balance of buyers and sellers remained tipped in favor of sellers, the market is seeing an end to further moves in a seller-friendly direction.

Overall housing market health remains strong

  • Realtor.com® tracks the overall strength of the housing market through its proprietary Housing Market Recovery Index, which compares real-time key indicators, including trends in number of searchers on realtor.com®, median listing prices, the number of newly listed homes, and the time it takes to sell to January 2020, prior to the pandemic.
  • The index reached 111.0 points nationwide for the week ending Oct. 17, 11.0 points above the pre-COVID baseline, but a small decrease of 0.8 points over last week.

Metro

Median Listing Price YoY

Total Listings YoY

Median Days on Market YoY

Akron, Ohio

6.5%

-53.7%

14 days faster

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y.

15.2%

-42.2%

17 days faster

Albuquerque, N.M.

14.5%

-50.9%

8 days faster

Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pa.-N.J.

20.0%

-56.6%

35 days faster

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.

10.6%

-44.3%

8 days faster

Augusta-Richmond County, Ga.-S.C.

6.9%

-46.9%

29 days faster

Austin-Round Rock, Texas

17.7%

-47.8%

13 days faster

Bakersfield, Calif.

15.4%

-44.0%

15 days faster

Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md.

4.6%

-51.4%

9 days faster

Baton Rouge, La.

12.7%

-38.9%

1 days faster

Birmingham-Hoover, Ala.

0.2%

-35.7%

17 days faster

Boise City, Idaho

18.1%

-71.3%

4 days faster

Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H.

13.4%

-27.4%

11 days faster

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Conn.

1.4%

-25.0%

43 days faster

Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y.

5.1%

-45.5%

5 days slower

Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Fla.

11.8%

-36.1%

19 days faster

Charleston-North Charleston, S.C.

15.0%

-42.2%

23 days faster

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C.

7.7%

-49.0%

14 days faster

Chattanooga, Tenn.-Ga.

12.3%

-53.6%

12 days faster

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis.

9.5%

-32.1%

7 days faster

Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind.

15.6%

-44.3%

12 days faster

Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio

3.8%

-47.3%

17 days faster

Colorado Springs, Colo.

4.7%

-52.0%

14 days faster

Columbia, S.C.

6.7%

-48.2%

20 days faster

Columbus, Ohio

7.1%

-48.7%

9 days faster

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

4.5%

-46.5%

10 days faster

Dayton, Ohio

17.7%

-44.6%

13 days faster

Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, Fla.

5.9%

-42.2%

22 days faster

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo.

5.0%

-43.9%

7 days faster

Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa

5.2%

-34.2%

14 days faster

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich

12.5%

-47.1%

7 days faster

Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C.

15.8%

-46.6%

10 days faster

El Paso, Texas

18.0%

-43.9%

15 days faster

Fresno, Calif.

4.2%

-55.0%

19 days faster

Grand Rapids-Wyoming, Mich

7.2%

-46.9%

No change

Greensboro-High Point, N.C.

5.7%

-49.8%

18 days faster

Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, S.C.

5.6%

-39.5%

10 days faster

Harrisburg-Carlisle, Pa.

6.5%

-54.8%

6 days faster

Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn.

7.1%

-29.5%

23 days faster

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas

8.1%

-32.5%

10 days faster

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind.

3.8%

-48.0%

14 days faster

Jackson, Miss.

19.4%

-47.3%

18 days faster

Jacksonville, Fla.

2.6%

-45.2%

17 days faster

Kansas City, Mo.-Kan.

10.2%

-48.8%

10 days faster

Knoxville, Tenn.

14.0%

-52.1%

16 days faster

Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla.

6.4%

-29.2%

6 days faster

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev.

7.9%

-8.4%

7 days faster

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Ark.

22.6%

-49.3%

17 days faster

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.

17.4%

-21.4%

8 days faster

Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind.

3.2%

-50.2%

11 days faster

Madison, Wis.

4.1%

-41.4%

10 days faster

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas

20.0%

-46.3%

30 days faster

Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark.

11.6%

-49.2%

14 days faster

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla.

2.5%

-15.6%

1 days faster

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis.

3.5%

-38.9%

5 days faster

Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis.

2.4%

-29.6%

8 days faster

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, Tenn.

8.1%

-44.2%

5 days faster

New Haven-Milford, Conn.

7.6%

-21.5%

28 days faster

New Orleans-Metairie, La.

15.5%

-38.4%

9 days faster

New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa.

12.7%

-5.6%

4 days faster

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla.

3.5%

-34.6%

19 days faster

Oklahoma City, Okla.

8.8%

-40.2%

6 days faster

Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

5.4%

-46.7%

11 days slower

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla.

1.6%

-20.1%

5 days faster

Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, Calif.

7.7%

-39.8%

13 days faster

Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Fla.

6.6%

-40.9%

7 days faster

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md.

16.8%

-42.0%

11 days faster

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz.

9.5%

-46.1%

7 days faster

Pittsburgh, Pa.

25.3%

-36.1%

10 days faster

Portland-South Portland, Maine

11.4%

-46.0%

34 days faster

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash.

10.1%

-43.4%

2 days faster

Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass.

5.3%

-52.3%

9 days faster

Raleigh, N.C.

6.3%

-45.7%

10 days faster

Richmond, Va.

13.5%

-49.1%

8 days faster

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.

14.9%

-52.8%

12 days faster

Rochester, N.Y.

12.5%

-42.8%

12 days faster

Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, Calif.

12.5%

-47.3%

15 days faster

Salt Lake City, Utah

14.0%

-50.6%

11 days faster

San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas

5.0%

-40.6%

9 days faster

San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif.

11.1%

-24.3%

19 days faster

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.

10.7%

-2.9%

3 days faster

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.

9.1%

-16.4%

11 days faster

Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, Pa.

21.6%

-53.2%

34 days faster

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.

5.8%

-30.9%

10 days faster

Spokane-Spokane Valley, Wash.

11.4%

-49.6%

3 days faster

Springfield, Mass.

20.9%

-45.9%

14 days faster

St. Louis, Mo.-Ill.

11.2%

-38.5%

9 days faster

Stockton-Lodi, Calif.

4.9%

-62.7%

6 days faster

Syracuse, N.Y.

11.1%

-42.9%

7 days faster

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla.

10.7%

-42.5%

12 days faster

Toledo, Ohio

13.2%

-39.8%

10 days faster

Tucson, Ariz.

3.8%

-41.8%

6 days faster

Tulsa, Okla.

12.9%

-40.0%

10 days faster

Urban Honolulu, Hawaii

-10.9%

26.1%

3 days slower

Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C.

6.7%

-46.8%

21 days faster

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W. Va.

4.6%

-37.6%

6 days faster

Wichita, Kan.

8.1%

-38.3%

14 days faster

Winston-Salem, N.C.

7.5%

-48.2%

16 days faster

Worcester, Mass.-Conn.

11.0%

-51.6%

24 days faster

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, Ohio-Pa.

11.9%

-52.8%

21 days faster

About realtor.com®
Realtor.com® makes buying, selling and living in homes easier and more rewarding for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today through its website and mobile apps is a trusted source for the information, tools and professional expertise that help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. Using proprietary data science and machine learning technology, realtor.com® pairs buyers and sellers with local agents in their market, helping take the guesswork out of buying and selling a home. For professionals, realtor.com® is a trusted provider of consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com®.

Media contact:
Janice McDill, [email protected], 312.307.3134

SOURCE realtor.com

Related Links

http://www.realtor.com

Also from this source

Realtor.com® Survey: More than One Third Of Americans Would...

Realtor.com® Weekly Housing Report: Sellers Inch Their Way Back...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics