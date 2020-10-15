Realtor.com® Weekly Housing Report: Sellers Inch Their Way Back into the Market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New data shows sellers are slowly getting back into the market, as declines in newly listed homes improved over last week and total inventory declines stabilized for the fourth week in a row, according to realtor.com®'s Weekly Housing Report for the week ending Oct. 10 . Despite the uptick in available listings, buyer competition remains at an all-time high -- homes sold a full two weeks faster and were listed for $38,000 more than this time last year.

"Home sales are shaping up for a record breaking October. There are so many buyers in the market right now that even the slight improvements we're seeing in inventory could push the number of homes sold this month near mid-2000s levels," said Javier Vivas , director of economic research for realtor.com®. "If sky-high prices continue to lure more sellers into the market, it could prompt the inventory rebound we've been waiting for -- which would be welcome news for frustrated buyers."

Number of homes for sale shows slight improvement

As of this week, the total number of homes for sale in the market is down 38% compared to last year. However, this week marks the fourth week in a row that the number of homes for sale have stayed even or improved, indicating that inventory declines may be stabilizing.

The number of new listings hitting the market was down 5% compared to this time last year. This is an improvement over last week when new listings were down 7%.

Homes are selling a full two weeks fast than last year

Homes sold in 52 days, a full two weeks faster than this time last year, and a day faster than last week. The rapid turnover of homes for sale reflects the unusually high number of buyers in the housing market this fall, which is fueling fierce competition.

Home prices show the first sign of slowing down but continue to break records

The U.S. median listing price grew 12.2% over last year, which was down from last week's increase of 12.9%, marking the first weekly deceleration in price gains since April.

Despite the slight slowdown, the median listing price continued to set a new record for listing prices this time of year at just over $350,000 . This week also marks the 9th straight week of double-digit growth in listing prices, with the typical home now listing for $38,000 more than this time last year.

Overall housing market health intensifies in early October

Realtor.com ® tracks the overall strength of the housing market through its proprietary Housing Market Recovery Index , which compares real-time key indicators including trends in number of searchers on realtor.com ® , median listing prices, the number of newly listed homes, and the time it takes to sell to January 2020 , prior to the pandemic.

tracks the overall strength of the housing market through its proprietary , which compares real-time key indicators including trends in number of searchers on realtor.com , median listing prices, the number of newly listed homes, and the time it takes to sell to , prior to the pandemic. This week, the index was 111.8, an increase of 1.3 points above last week and 11.8 points stronger than it was pre-COVID.

Metro Median

Listing

Price YoY Total

Listings

YoY Median Days on

Market YoY Akron, Ohio 6.5% -51.3% 12 days faster Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y. 15.0% -42.6% 18 days faster Albuquerque, N.M. 16.7% -51.2% 7 days faster Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pa.-N.J. 22.3% -56.7% 35 days faster Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga. 12.9% -46.5% 10 days faster Augusta-Richmond County, Ga.-S.C. 10.3% -46.8% 23 days faster Austin-Round Rock, Texas 15.1% -45.7% 13 days faster Bakersfield, Calif. 17.4% -45.3% 14 days faster Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md. 4.6% -49.7% 12 days faster Baton Rouge, La. 12.9% -37.3% 2 days faster Birmingham-Hoover, Ala. 3.5% -36.0% 17 days faster Boise City, Idaho 16.7% -71.3% 4 days faster Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H. 14.5% -29.5% 18 days faster Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Conn. 1.6% -24.8% 42 days faster Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y. 7.5% -46.9% 7 days slower Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Fla. 13.3% -36.4% 18 days faster Charleston-North Charleston, S.C. 16.6% -42.4% 20 days faster Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C. 9.1% -48.5% 15 days faster Chattanooga, Tenn.-Ga. 12.3% -52.0% 13 days faster Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis. 10.3% -32.7% 8 days faster Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind. 17.0% -45.6% 11 days faster Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio 0.5% -46.8% 16 days faster Colorado Springs, Colo. 7.1% -53.2% 11 days faster Columbia, S.C. 8.8% -48.3% 19 days faster Columbus, Ohio 9.0% -48.1% 12 days faster Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas 5.9% -46.4% 10 days faster Dayton, Ohio 17.7% -45.8% 13 days faster Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, Fla. 5.7% -43.3% 22 days faster Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo. 4.0% -42.4% 7 days faster Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa 4.8% -35.8% 9 days faster Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich 12.1% -46.6% 7 days faster Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C. 18.5% -46.1% 8 days faster El Paso, Texas 17.9% -45.8% 13 days faster Fresno, Calif. 7.4% -55.1% 18 days faster Grand Rapids-Wyoming, Mich 8.8% -48.0% 2 days slower Greensboro-High Point, N.C. 10.4% -49.5% 18 days faster Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, S.C. 4.7% -41.5% 9 days faster Harrisburg-Carlisle, Pa. 9.0% -52.3% 7 days faster Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn. 7.1% -32.0% 21 days faster Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas 7.7% -32.5% 10 days faster Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind. 7.7% -47.1% 13 days faster Jackson, Miss. 17.7% -47.1% 20 days faster Jacksonville, Fla. 2.9% -46.1% 13 days faster Kansas City, Mo.-Kan. 9.8% -48.7% 9 days faster Knoxville, Tenn. 12.3% -53.8% 13 days faster Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla. 7.1% -29.9% 7 days faster Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev. 8.8% -8.0% 8 days faster Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Ark. 19.1% -49.0% 18 days faster Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif. 16.8% -23.3% 5 days faster Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind. 2.7% -50.2% 13 days faster Madison, Wis. 5.0% -42.3% 9 days faster McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas 17.4% -46.4% 30 days faster Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark. 12.6% -48.3% 12 days faster Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla. 2.5% -14.7% 2 days faster Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis. 6.6% -39.5% 5 days faster Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis. 2.9% -30.1% 7 days faster Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, Tenn. 8.1% -41.3% 7 days faster New Haven-Milford, Conn. 8.7% -22.5% 28 days faster New Orleans-Metairie, La. 13.3% -39.5% 7 days faster New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa. 15.3% -6.7% 10 days faster North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla. 4.2% -33.3% 24 days faster Oklahoma City, Okla. 6.3% -39.7% 8 days faster Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa 6.0% -47.5% 8 days slower Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla. 1.6% -20.1% 4 days faster Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, Calif. 7.6% -39.6% 16 days faster Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Fla. 6.7% -42.2% 8 days faster Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md. 17.0% -40.9% 13 days faster Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz. 7.7% -40.3% 7 days faster Pittsburgh, Pa. 23.1% -35.9% 10 days faster Portland-South Portland, Maine 10.4% -47.2% 33 days faster Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash. 6.4% -43.4% 4 days faster Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass. 6.6% -52.1% 12 days faster Raleigh, N.C. 6.9% -45.3% 12 days faster Richmond, Va. 11.2% -46.3% 9 days faster Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif. 14.7% -53.7% 13 days faster Rochester, N.Y. 10.2% -44.1% 15 days faster Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, Calif. 12.7% -49.0% 14 days faster Salt Lake City, Utah 18.4% -51.7% 8 days faster San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas 4.1% -40.5% 10 days faster San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif. 12.0% -25.3% 26 days faster San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif. 11.0% -4.2% No change San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif. 7.2% -17.9% 10 days faster Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, Pa. 23.1% -55.0% 30 days faster Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash. 6.8% -30.6% 14 days faster Spokane-Spokane Valley, Wash. 11.6% -48.9% 7 days faster Springfield, Mass. 23.1% -43.4% 20 days faster St. Louis, Mo.-Ill. 10.7% -38.2% 10 days faster Stockton-Lodi, Calif. 10.6% -63.0% 6 days faster Syracuse, N.Y. 8.1% -43.5% 7 days faster Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla. 10.4% -42.5% 12 days faster Toledo, Ohio 12.5% -39.7% 10 days faster Tucson, Ariz. 7.8% -41.1% 9 days faster Tulsa, Okla. 12.0% -40.0% 10 days faster Urban Honolulu, Hawaii -11.4% 24.4% 3 days slower Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C. 8.4% -46.7% 22 days faster Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W. Va. 7.3% -34.9% 7 days faster Wichita, Kan. 9.6% -42.6% 11 days faster Winston-Salem, N.C. 9.8% -50.8% 13 days faster Worcester, Mass.-Conn. 10.3% -51.9% 27 days faster Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, Ohio-Pa. 8.4% -53.6% 17 days faster

