Realtor.com® Weekly Housing Trends: The Stage is Set for a COVID Housing Recovery

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtor.com® today released its Weekly Housing Trends Report for the week ending May 23, which points to a shift towards a COVID-19 housing recovery. After several weeks of dramatic drops in new listings and almost flat yearly price gains, this week's data shows another improvement in new listings, as well as an uptick in home prices as buyers and sellers return to the market.

"Weekly data shows we have taken the first step in the process of returning to healthy housing conditions: getting buyers and sellers off the sidelines," said Javier Vivas, director of economic research for realtor.com®. "The improvement in new listings this week is a sign the market is on its way to recovery, but the deficit in total inventory will be a drag on sales. Many buyers are ready and itching to get back on the market, so the faster we see sellers return, the faster home sales will recover."

Key Findings for the Week Ending May 23:

Median listing prices have regained momentum and growth is now approaching pre-COVID levels.

have regained momentum and growth is now approaching pre-COVID levels. New listings are down just 20 percent as more sellers return to the market compared to a week ago. Year-over-year declines in new listings continue to improve, but are not quite back to normal levels yet.

as more sellers return to the market compared to a week ago. Year-over-year declines in new listings continue to improve, but are not quite back to normal levels yet. Total inventory was down 22 percent with signs pointing to rising home buyer interest, and steeper declines in inventory on the horizon unless more sellers list homes for sale.

with signs pointing to rising home buyer interest, and steeper declines in inventory on the horizon unless more sellers list homes for sale. Time on market was 16 days slower than last year, as it takes longer to find a buyer and complete a sale in current market conditions.



Week ending

May 23 Week ending

May 16 Week ending

May 9 First Two

Weeks March Median Listing

Prices 3.1% YOY 1.5% YOY 1.4% YOY +4% YOY New Listings -20% YOY -28% YOY -29% YOY +5% YOY Total Listings -22% YOY -20% YOY -19% YOY -16% YOY Time on Market 16 days slower

YOY 15 days slower

YOY 13 days slower

YOY -4 days faster

YOY

New listings: Nationwide, the size of declines eased this week, dropping nearly 20 percent, a sizable improvement over the 30 to 40 percent declines in prior weeks. While more sellers are returning to the market every week, newly listed properties still remain below normal levels for this time of the year, nationwide and in all large markets.

In the first two weeks in March (our pre-COVID-19 base), new listings were increasing 5 percent year-over-year on average. In the most recent three weeks ending May 9, May 16, and May 23 the volume of newly listed properties decreased by 29 percent, 28 percent, and 20 percent year-over-year, respectively. Three quarters (75 of 100) of large metros continued to see smaller declines this week, including the largest three markets in the country: New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Asking prices: This week's data shows price gains are reaccelerating as the mix of homes for-sale appears to be reverting back toward pricier properties. While current price gains remain below pre COVID-19 levels, we expect them to regain momentum in the weeks to come as sellers regain confidence and buyers resume activity.

In the first two weeks of March (our pre-COVID-19 base), median listing prices were increasing 4.4 percent year-over-year on average. In the most recent three weeks ending May 9, May 16, and May 23, the median U.S. listing price posted an increase of 1.4 percent, 1.5 percent and 3.1 percent year-over-year, respectively. Locally, 77 of 100 large metros saw asking prices increase over last year.

Total Active Listings: Sellers have yet to come back in full force, limiting the availability of homes for sale. Total active listings are declining from a year ago at a faster rate than observed in previous weeks. Signs, such as an increase in purchase mortgage applications compared to last week and a year ago, are pointing to rising home buyer interest, and steeper declines in inventory could be on the horizon if more sellers don't list homes to meet rising demand.

Weekly data shows total active listings declined 22 percent on a yearly basis for the week ending May 23, compared to declines of 20 percent and 19 percent for the weeks ending May 16 and May 9.

Time on market: While new listings and asking prices are gaining momentum, homes are still sitting on the market for more than two weeks longer than this time last year. With fewer new properties compared to last year and buyers taking their time in this strange new world of home searching, sellers should be prepared to wait longer to find a buyer and longer for the transaction to close as well. It could take a few more weeks for time on market to reach normal levels as buyers come back to the market and sales start to pick up.

In the first two weeks in March (our pre-COVID-19 base), days on market were 4 days faster than last year on average. Data for the week ending May 23 showed that time on market was 16 days or 29 percent higher than last year, the biggest increase in time on market since 2013. This trend is visible in local data as well as the national figures, with 93 of the largest 100 metros showing similar double-digit percent increases in time on market from one year ago. In particular, New York and Michigan markets are seeing large jumps in age of inventory compared to last spring.

For more information, please visit: https://www.realtor.com/research/weekly-housing-trends-view-data-week-may-23-2020/

About realtor.com®

Realtor.com® makes buying, selling and living in homes easier and more rewarding for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today through its website and mobile apps is a trusted source for the information, tools and professional expertise that help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. Using proprietary data science and machine learning technology, realtor.com ® pairs buyers and sellers with local agents in their market, helping take the guesswork out of buying and selling a home. For professionals, realtor.com ® is a trusted provider of consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com ®.

Media Contacts:

Lexie Holbert, [email protected]

cbsa_title median_listing_

price_yy median_dom_yy active_listing_

count_yy new_listing_count

_yy new_listing_

share_yy price_reduced_

count_yy price_reduced_

share_yy akron, oh -0.2% 39.5% -32.3% -28.9% 0.5% -45.3% -1.8% albany-schenectady-troy, ny 11.6% 46.9% -30.1% -24.1% 0.6% -59.1% -2.2% albuquerque, nm 9.5% 10.9% -33.9% -7.1% 3.4% -26.6% 0.5% allentown-bethlehem-easton, pa-nj 17.8% 40.0% -47.0% -14.5% 4.4% -65.2% -2.2% atlanta-sandy springs-roswell, ga -0.1% 16.7% -19.4% -16.4% 0.3% -26.6% -0.7% augusta-richmond county, ga-sc 5.4% 15.6% -29.7% -39.4% -1.0% -45.6% -1.3% austin-round rock, tx 3.3% 13.3% -16.6% -16.2% 0.0% -32.6% -1.9% bakersfield, ca 4.6% 30.2% -32.1% -15.5% 2.1% -42.2% -1.1% baltimore-columbia-towson, md 0.0% 32.6% -35.7% -27.1% 1.2% -44.1% -1.2% baton rouge, la 3.6% 27.8% -13.6% -22.0% -0.6% -30.0% -1.3% birmingham-hoover, al 4.5% 12.5% -20.8% -8.3% 1.3% -22.3% -0.2% boise city, id 5.4% 57.1% -11.3% -17.6% -0.9% -20.2% -0.6% boston-cambridge-newton, ma-nh 4.4% 37.8% -28.0% 14.7% 4.9% -46.8% -2.1% bridgeport-stamford-norwalk, ct 0.1% 30.0% -30.7% 13.3% 3.1% -54.6% -2.0% buffalo-cheektowaga-niagara falls, ny 5.5% 118.8% -32.1% -39.5% -1.3% -56.7% -2.2% cape coral-fort myers, fl 11.7% 1.1% -26.4% -27.3% -0.1% -44.1% -1.5% charleston-north charleston, sc 3.5% 14.3% -21.1% -14.1% 0.7% -33.5% -1.4% charlotte-concord-gastonia, nc-sc 1.3% 16.0% -29.9% -38.1% -1.2% -41.6% -1.4% chattanooga, tn-ga 13.5% 34.6% -30.0% -23.7% 0.7% -38.3% -0.9% chicago-naperville-elgin, il-in-wi -2.1% 47.6% -23.7% -25.1% -0.2% -42.7% -1.9% cincinnati, oh-ky-in 15.5% 20.9% -35.6% -32.7% 0.5% -44.5% -1.1% cleveland-elyria, oh 5.3% 30.2% -36.1% -32.2% 0.6% -44.2% -1.0% colorado springs, co 10.4% 13.8% -16.3% -0.3% 2.3% -2.1% 1.1% columbia, sc 2.5% 3.6% -30.1% -38.4% -1.1% -32.1% -0.1% columbus, oh 4.4% 38.9% -27.2% -32.8% -1.0% -47.4% -2.7% dallas-fort worth-arlington, tx -2.8% 15.2% -18.4% -12.4% 0.7% -29.1% -1.3% dayton, oh 29.0% 75.7% -52.6% -53.8% -0.3% -38.1% 1.7% deltona-daytona beach-ormond beach, fl -2.0% 8.1% -12.5% -13.2% -0.1% -22.8% -0.8% denver-aurora-lakewood, co 6.0% 26.7% -23.0% -11.0% 1.8% -14.6% 0.9% des moines-west des moines, ia -3.9% 22.2% -11.1% -7.3% 0.4% -40.0% -4.6% detroit-warren-dearborn, mi -0.8% 97.1% -17.4% -20.7% -0.4% -32.5% -1.3% durham-chapel hill, nc 5.0% 28.0% -17.7% -26.0% -1.0% -13.6% 0.4% el paso, tx 7.1% 21.4% -29.1% -33.9% -0.5% -46.9% -1.0% fresno, ca 3.6% 14.0% -36.2% -13.3% 3.2% -53.0% -2.3% grand rapids-wyoming, mi 6.0% 96.7% -11.3% 16.2% 3.3% -38.4% -2.5% greensboro-high point, nc 5.2% 16.1% -22.9% -22.9% 0.0% -40.9% -1.5% greenville-anderson-mauldin, sc -0.7% 31.5% -14.8% -31.9% -1.7% -17.4% -0.1% harrisburg-carlisle, pa 11.2% 47.8% -33.6% 12.2% 5.4% -70.4% -4.3% hartford-west hartford-east hartford, ct 5.4% 27.1% -33.7% -19.9% 1.5% -55.1% -1.8% houston-the woodlands-sugar land, tx -1.0% 25.5% -13.8% -13.2% 0.1% -32.2% -1.7% indianapolis-carmel-anderson, in -0.1% 39.5% -26.0% -17.8% 1.2% -37.3% -1.5% jackson, ms 4.4% 30.0% -24.5% -25.6% -0.1% -44.6% -2.1% jacksonville, fl -0.6% 7.8% -13.4% -13.0% 0.0% -19.1% -0.5% kansas city, mo-ks 6.1% 42.2% -33.8% -34.8% -0.1% -46.5% -1.5% knoxville, tn 4.5% 22.6% -31.4% -30.3% 0.1% -28.4% 0.3% lakeland-winter haven, fl 1.3% 12.5% -4.1% -20.5% -1.5% -1.1% 0.3% las vegas-henderson-paradise, nv 3.1% 27.9% -8.4% -12.4% -0.4% -36.8% -3.0% little rock-north little rock-conway, ar 19.6% 14.3% -38.1% -28.7% 1.2% -45.6% -0.7% los angeles-long beach-anaheim, ca 16.0% 62.8% -17.6% -18.8% -0.1% -41.8% -1.9% louisville/jefferson county, ky-in 0.0% 28.9% -29.8% -21.5% 1.1% -31.7% -0.3% madison, wi 3.8% 43.2% -20.3% -23.1% -0.4% -32.2% -0.8% mcallen-edinburg-mission, tx 2.7% 7.0% -17.6% -27.2% -0.6% -32.1% -0.7% memphis, tn-ms-ar 6.4% 17.6% -27.3% -13.8% 1.7% -38.2% -1.1% miami-fort lauderdale-west palm beach, fl -2.4% 17.6% -9.8% -19.1% -0.5% -30.5% -1.1% milwaukee-waukesha-west allis, wi 7.1% 22.0% -18.6% -12.3% 0.8% -40.8% -1.9% minneapolis-st. paul-bloomington, mn-wi 2.8% 24.2% -13.0% -3.6% 1.2% -28.8% -1.1% nashville-davidson--murfreesboro--franklin, tn 2.8% 5.9% -14.6% -5.4% 1.1% -12.2% 0.1% new haven-milford, ct 2.1% 30.0% -35.3% -25.2% 1.2% -56.5% -1.7% new orleans-metairie, la 0.0% 25.4% -14.7% -3.3% 0.9% -31.8% -1.4% new york-newark-jersey city, ny-nj-pa 1.1% 40.4% -21.6% -25.8% -0.3% -61.6% -2.6% north port-sarasota-bradenton, fl -0.3% 6.9% -18.4% -10.4% 0.5% -23.9% -0.5% oklahoma city, ok 3.9% 11.4% -19.3% -1.6% 1.8% -23.8% -0.5% omaha-council bluffs, ne-ia 5.0% 69.0% -15.7% -24.3% -1.2% -38.0% -1.5% orlando-kissimmee-sanford, fl -0.5% 22.8% -9.3% -22.9% -1.3% -25.3% -1.3% oxnard-thousand oaks-ventura, ca 13.3% 47.7% -23.8% -22.5% 0.1% -42.2% -1.8% palm bay-melbourne-titusville, fl 1.4% 11.1% -12.7% -25.4% -1.2% -26.6% -1.2% philadelphia-camden-wilmington, pa-nj-de-md 10.7% 46.0% -37.0% -17.5% 2.4% -54.9% -2.3% phoenix-mesa-scottsdale, az 2.6% 12.0% -28.1% -23.9% 0.5% -39.3% -1.8% pittsburgh, pa 14.0% 56.1% -16.1% 11.1% 2.7% -48.2% -3.2% portland-south portland, me 8.8% 40.0% -30.8% -20.8% 1.5% -55.8% -1.8% portland-vancouver-hillsboro, or-wa 2.3% 48.6% -28.6% -26.5% 0.3% -16.7% 1.3% providence-warwick, ri-ma 7.8% 41.3% -36.9% -21.3% 2.3% -54.2% -1.8% raleigh, nc -0.2% 21.6% -18.3% -19.8% -0.2% -38.2% -2.0% richmond, va 4.4% 12.2% -20.5% -25.8% -0.6% -36.7% -1.3% riverside-san bernardino-ontario, ca 2.8% 36.0% -29.8% -22.6% 0.9% -47.8% -1.7% rochester, ny 9.8% 48.4% -28.7% -6.3% 3.3% -69.9% -4.2% sacramento--roseville--arden-arcade, ca 1.5% 20.0% -19.6% -19.5% 0.0% -27.1% -0.7% salt lake city, ut 2.6% 12.9% -22.4% -10.8% 1.7% -26.5% -0.7% san antonio-new braunfels, tx -2.8% 29.4% -12.9% -23.3% -1.1% -18.4% -0.5% san diego-carlsbad, ca 4.0% 38.7% -30.5% -14.5% 2.4% -46.3% -1.9% san francisco-oakland-hayward, ca 7.4% 13.8% -13.7% -0.7% 1.8% -22.0% -0.6% san jose-sunnyvale-santa clara, ca 1.8% 27.6% -25.1% 0.6% 3.7% -42.4% -2.0% scranton--wilkes-barre--hazleton, pa 3.0% 62.7% -28.0% -38.2% -1.1% -52.9% -1.6% seattle-tacoma-bellevue, wa -0.8% 20.7% -22.9% -10.6% 1.8% -42.6% -2.4% spokane-spokane valley, wa 7.1% 25.0% -20.9% -25.0% -0.7% -33.7% -0.9% springfield, ma 11.9% 60.0% -29.4% -6.0% 3.0% -56.0% -3.3% st. louis, mo-il 5.0% 26.8% -24.9% -24.0% 0.1% -32.2% -0.7% stockton-lodi, ca 4.7% 41.7% -29.9% -19.1% 1.7% -55.6% -3.0% syracuse, ny -4.3% 76.8% -34.1% -36.2% -0.3% -56.3% -1.9% tampa-st. petersburg-clearwater, fl 2.0% 20.7% -21.4% -19.8% 0.2% -30.9% -1.2% toledo, oh -0.6% 30.0% -18.1% -7.6% 1.2% 40.8% 4.9% tucson, az 3.7% 11.5% -24.6% -17.4% 0.8% -27.6% -0.3% tulsa, ok 12.5% 12.0% -27.6% -14.7% 1.6% -32.8% -0.5% urban honolulu, hi -12.9% 28.1% 33.2% -12.6% -2.8% -32.7% -2.3% virginia beach-norfolk-newport news, va-nc 8.3% 17.0% -33.5% -15.2% 2.0% -46.0% -1.1% washington-arlington-alexandria, dc-va-md-wv 5.1% 22.9% -32.7% -23.6% 1.4% -43.5% -1.2% wichita, ks 7.9% 30.6% -34.1% -21.1% 1.7% -28.1% 0.4% winston-salem, nc 10.8% 15.5% -29.0% -33.2% -0.5% -34.7% -0.4% worcester, ma-ct 4.5% 32.6% -31.0% -15.7% 2.1% -56.4% -3.0% youngstown-warren-boardman, oh-pa 2.5% 30.0% -32.5% -41.3% -1.0% -46.9% -1.4%

SOURCE realtor.com

Related Links

http://www.realtor.com

