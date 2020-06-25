Realtor.com® Weekly Recovery Report: Housing Market Gains Momentum Ahead of Summer Buying Season

Days on market sees its largest weekly improvement post-COVID

Jun 25, 2020, 06:00 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The realtor.com® Weekly Housing Recovery Index hit 92 points for the week ending June 20, up 2 points over last week and just 8 points short of its pre-COVID baseline, according to new data released today by realtor.com®. Days on market also saw its largest post-COVID improvement this week with homes selling three days faster than last week on average --- driven by the easing of shelter in place orders and buyers re-entering the market.

"This week's data shows the housing market is continuing to warm up as economies reopen and more buyers return to the streets, but with COVID cases increasing in some regions uncertainty still remains," said Javier Vivas, director of economic research for realtor.com®. "The pace of home sales also showed the first substantial signs of improvement in anticipation of the summer season. It's unlikely we'll see the national pace of sales return to normal this year, but we should see home closings accelerate in the coming weeks -- and peak later than usual this summer."

  • Local Index Recovery: Miami, Philadelphia, Rochester N.Y., and Jacksonville FL  crossed the recovery benchmark this week, taking the total number of markets above the January baseline to 10, the highest number since the onset of COVID. The overall recovery index is showing greatest recovery in Seattle, Denver, Boston, Jacksonville, Fla., and Philadelphia. Regionally, the West (index 99.6) continues to lead the recovery with the overall index now essentially at the January benchmark. The South (index 93.9), which led the early recovery, is beginning to lag relative to other regions, with both the Northeast and Midwest (index 94.5 and index 93.6) catching up. See full list of metros below.

Listings Data Summary

Week ending

June 20

Week ending
June 13

Week ending
June 6

First Two
Weeks March

Total Listings

-29% YOY

-27% YOY

-25% YOY

-16% YOY

Time on Market

13 days slower YOY

16 days slower YOY

16 days slower YOY

-4 days faster YOY

Median Listing Prices

+5.6% YOY

+4.6% YOY

+4.3% YOY

+4.5% YOY

New Listings

-19% YOY

-20% YOY

-21% YOY

+5% YOY
  • Time on market is now just 13 days slower than last year. While it still takes longer to find a buyer and complete a sale compared to this time last year, the gap is shrinking as buyers return and are forced to move faster to compete for a limited number of homes for sale.
  • New listings are down 19 percent. Buyer interest in the housing market has more than fully recovered. In comparison, the pace of sellers coming back to the market is lagging. This is helping to keep the balance between market components, such as price and time on market. But new listings are a crucial pre-cursor to home sales, particularly in an inventory-light market, so productivity of the summer season really comes down to how many homes are listed.
  • Median listing prices are now growing at 5.6 percent over last year, more than a percentage point above pre-COVID pace.
  • Total inventory is down 29 percent. The number of homes for sale continues to decline faster than last year because buyers outnumber sellers in this unusual summer season.

Rank

Metro

Recovery
Index (Week
Ending 6/20)

Recovery
Index
(Weekly
Change)

1

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.

110.6

4.6

2

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo.

108.3

0.7

3

Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H.

106.5

-0.2

4

Jacksonville, Fla.

104.5

7.1

5

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md.

103.8

9.1

6

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.

103.7

3.1

7

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev.

102.6

1.6

8

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.

102.5

-2.0

9

San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif.

100.3

-4.2

10

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla.

100.1

2.9

11

Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md.

99.6

2.8

12

Rochester, N.Y.

99.1

-2.2

13

Kansas City, Mo.-Kan.

99.0

3.9

14

Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn.

98.8

5.4

15

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

98.6

2.1

16

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W. Va.

97.6

1.0

17

Austin-Round Rock, Texas

97.5

-1.5

18

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, Tenn.

97.2

-0.2

19

Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark.

97.1

2.1

20

Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind.

96.6

7.4

21

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.

96.3

3.0

22

Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind.

96.0

-0.7

23

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.

95.9

-0.4

24

Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio

95.6

4.2

25

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich.

94.9

-2.5

26

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz.

94.5

0.5

27

Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis.

94.3

1.7

28

Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C.

94.1

1.5

29

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas

93.9

1.3

30

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.

93.7

1.9

31

St. Louis, Mo.-Ill.

93.1

2.5

32

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash.

93.1

-0.3

33

New Orleans-Metairie, La.

92.8

8.6

34

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C.

92.3

2.1

35

New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa.

91.6

-0.8

36

San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas

91.5

0.7

37

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind.

90.9

5.4

38

Birmingham-Hoover, Ala.

90.5

-5.7

39

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla.

90.4

-0.6

40

Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, Calif.

89.6

-2.6

41

Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass.

89.4

4.5

42

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla.

89.2

1.5

43

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis.

88.9

1.3

44

Pittsburgh, Pa.

88.6

0.5

45

Oklahoma City, Okla.

88.3

-4.8

46

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis.

87.8

0.5

47

Richmond, Va.

86.4

-6.8

48

Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y.

84.7

3.1

49

Columbus, Ohio

84.5

0.8

50

Raleigh, N.C.

81.9

-0.9

Weekly listings data: https://www.realtor.com/research/weekly-housing-trends-view-data-week-june-20-2020/

Weekly Recovery index data: https://www.realtor.com/research/housing-market-recovery-index-trends-june-20-data

Methodology: The Weekly Housing Index leverages a weighted average of realtor.com® search traffic, median list prices, new listings, and median time on market and compares it to the January 2020 market trend, as a baseline for pre-COVID market growth. The overall index is set to 100 in this baseline period. The higher a market's index value, the higher its recovery and vice versa.

week_end_date

cbsa_code

cbsa_title

median_listing_price_yy

active_listing_count_yy

median_days_on_market_by_day_yy

median_days_on_market_yy

new_listing_count_yy

new_listing_share_yy

price_reduced_count_yy

price_reduced_share_yy

6/20/2020

35620

new york-newark-jersey city, ny-nj-pa

1.70%

-20.60%

24

42.10%

1.10%

1.80%

-59.20%

-3.00%

6/20/2020

31080

los angeles-long beach-anaheim, ca

21.90%

-19.80%

13

28.90%

-19.60%

0.00%

-48.80%

-2.70%

6/20/2020

16980

chicago-naperville-elgin, il-in-wi

0.30%

-28.80%

3

7.10%

-19.80%

1.30%

-38.90%

-1.30%

6/20/2020

19100

dallas-fort worth-arlington, tx

0.00%

-30.70%

-1

-2.00%

-13.10%

2.30%

-43.20%

-2.30%

6/20/2020

26420

houston-the woodlands-sugar land, tx

1.60%

-23.20%

6

11.80%

-15.20%

0.90%

-40.90%

-2.20%

6/20/2020

37980

philadelphia-camden-wilmington, pa-nj-de-md

13.80%

-40.00%

0

0.00%

-15.40%

3.40%

-50.50%

-1.70%

6/20/2020

47900

washington-arlington-alexandria, dc-va-md-wv

9.00%

-39.00%

-2

-5.30%

-19.70%

3.50%

-56.10%

-2.40%

6/20/2020

33100

miami-fort lauderdale-west palm beach, fl

-2.20%

-9.90%

20

21.30%

5.60%

0.80%

-31.40%

-1.30%

6/20/2020

12060

atlanta-sandy springs-roswell, ga

4.40%

-28.90%

1

2.00%

-20.80%

1.00%

-43.40%

-1.70%

6/20/2020

14460

boston-cambridge-newton, ma-nh

9.20%

-31.40%

-4

-10.50%

-13.30%

2.90%

-49.30%

-2.40%

6/20/2020

41860

san francisco-oakland-hayward, ca

11.70%

-18.90%

1

3.10%

-11.60%

1.20%

-37.00%

-1.60%

6/20/2020

19820

detroit-warren-dearborn, mi

3.70%

-29.90%

2

5.60%

-29.50%

0.10%

-39.80%

-1.20%

6/20/2020

38060

phoenix-mesa-scottsdale, az

4.70%

-42.00%

6

11.80%

-23.40%

2.90%

-60.30%

-4.00%

6/20/2020

42660

seattle-tacoma-bellevue, wa

1.50%

-29.30%

0

0.00%

-4.20%

4.00%

-51.10%

-2.80%

6/20/2020

33460

minneapolis-st. paul-bloomington, mn-wi

5.70%

-21.80%

3

8.30%

-14.00%

1.10%

-38.40%

-1.50%

6/20/2020

40140

riverside-san bernardino-ontario, ca

4.80%

-40.40%

8

15.70%

-24.90%

2.20%

-59.60%

-2.40%

6/20/2020

45300

tampa-st. petersburg-clearwater, fl

3.50%

-33.70%

12

20.70%

-26.10%

0.90%

-45.90%

-2.00%

6/20/2020

41740

san diego-carlsbad, ca

6.90%

-39.70%

1

2.60%

-29.50%

1.90%

-57.70%

-2.70%

6/20/2020

41180

st. louis, mo-il

8.00%

-31.30%

9

15.50%

-18.10%

1.80%

-43.40%

-1.60%

6/20/2020

19740

denver-aurora-lakewood, co

6.20%

-27.10%

1

2.90%

-19.20%

1.30%

-35.90%

-1.60%

6/20/2020

12580

baltimore-columbia-towson, md

2.90%

-41.60%

1

2.10%

-17.40%

3.60%

-55.10%

-2.40%

6/20/2020

38300

pittsburgh, pa

25.00%

-26.90%

28

48.30%

-7.90%

2.10%

-33.60%

-0.90%

6/20/2020

38900

portland-vancouver-hillsboro, or-wa

4.40%

-38.00%

11

29.70%

-32.20%

1.00%

-31.90%

0.80%

6/20/2020

16740

charlotte-concord-gastonia, nc-sc

3.40%

-39.90%

3

5.90%

-32.10%

1.20%

-48.00%

-1.30%

6/20/2020

36740

orlando-kissimmee-sanford, fl

0.00%

-15.80%

16

28.10%

-17.70%

-0.20%

-31.30%

-1.50%

6/20/2020

17460

cleveland-elyria, oh

9.10%

-42.10%

4

7.30%

-20.90%

3.20%

-40.30%

-0.10%

6/20/2020

41700

san antonio-new braunfels, tx

1.90%

-26.00%

11

21.20%

-20.60%

0.60%

-36.80%

-1.40%

6/20/2020

17140

cincinnati, oh-ky-in

17.30%

-40.90%

5

11.40%

-22.00%

3.10%

-43.70%

-0.70%

6/20/2020

40900

sacramento--roseville--arden-arcade, ca

2.00%

-31.90%

4

11.10%

-22.20%

1.60%

-41.10%

-1.40%

6/20/2020

28140

kansas city, mo-ks

12.10%

-39.40%

7

14.30%

-29.90%

1.50%

-54.80%

-2.40%

6/20/2020

18140

columbus, oh

4.70%

-35.80%

7

19.40%

-23.70%

2.40%

-58.20%

-4.20%

6/20/2020

26900

indianapolis-carmel-anderson, in

2.70%

-36.60%

5

10.90%

-24.50%

1.90%

-42.40%

-1.30%

6/20/2020

29820

las vegas-henderson-paradise, nv

3.90%

-10.10%

7

15.90%

-26.60%

-1.80%

-43.90%

-3.80%

6/20/2020

12420

austin-round rock, tx

5.70%

-29.60%

3

6.50%

-14.80%

1.90%

-34.30%

-0.90%

6/20/2020

34980

nashville-davidson--murfreesboro--franklin, tn

3.80%

-24.20%

-2

-5.60%

-14.80%

1.30%

-35.50%

-1.30%

6/20/2020

41940

san jose-sunnyvale-santa clara, ca

7.90%

-35.30%

1

2.90%

-24.90%

2.00%

-44.80%

-1.30%

6/20/2020

47260

virginia beach-norfolk-newport news, va-nc

10.20%

-39.40%

-1

-2.00%

-18.20%

2.50%

-55.50%

-1.60%

6/20/2020

33340

milwaukee-waukesha-west allis, wi

4.10%

-31.00%

10

25.60%

-19.20%

2.00%

-48.40%

-2.40%

6/20/2020

39300

providence-warwick, ri-ma

10.30%

-42.50%

6

13.30%

-22.80%

3.20%

-61.80%

-2.40%

6/20/2020

27260

jacksonville, fl

-0.60%

-21.60%

3

4.50%

14.30%

2.90%

-42.90%

-2.50%

6/20/2020

36420

oklahoma city, ok

14.90%

-28.30%

4

8.90%

-30.60%

-0.30%

-50.70%

-2.70%

6/20/2020

31140

louisville/jefferson county, ky-in

0.00%

-40.60%

0

0.00%

-26.50%

2.40%

-48.50%

-1.40%

6/20/2020

32820

memphis, tn-ms-ar

11.90%

-38.30%

1

1.80%

-23.60%

2.10%

-50.20%

-1.50%

6/20/2020

35380

new orleans-metairie, la

1.80%

-21.80%

12

18.20%

-9.20%

1.10%

-39.70%

-1.90%

6/20/2020

40060

richmond, va

7.50%

-30.80%

8

16.30%

-35.80%

-0.70%

-59.00%

-3.00%

6/20/2020

39580

raleigh, nc

1.90%

-31.30%

12

24.00%

-24.70%

0.90%

-49.40%

-2.20%

6/20/2020

15380

buffalo-cheektowaga-niagara falls, ny

6.80%

-34.10%

12

35.30%

-15.60%

3.40%

-46.50%

-1.60%

6/20/2020

25540

hartford-west hartford-east hartford, ct

3.50%

-28.40%

-6

-12.00%

-3.60%

2.30%

-55.20%

-2.40%

6/20/2020

13820

birmingham-hoover, al

7.40%

-28.60%

3

5.30%

-22.30%

0.80%

-39.10%

-1.00%

6/20/2020

40380

rochester, ny

4.80%

-31.20%

-4

-12.10%

-13.30%

3.10%

-54.50%

-2.70%

6/20/2020

46060

tucson, az

12.10%

-42.10%

2

3.60%

-42.70%

-0.10%

-55.50%

-1.60%

6/20/2020

41620

salt lake city, ut

9.80%

-36.60%

2

5.60%

-25.60%

2.00%

-44.90%

-1.50%

6/20/2020

24340

grand rapids-wyoming, mi

5.40%

-28.20%

6

16.70%

-32.30%

-0.70%

-55.70%

-3.40%

6/20/2020

46140

tulsa, ok

19.00%

-36.50%

0

0.00%

-29.10%

1.00%

-54.60%

-2.20%

6/20/2020

10580

albany-schenectady-troy, ny

13.70%

-34.40%

32

47.80%

-10.30%

2.50%

-53.00%

-2.00%

6/20/2020

10740

albuquerque, nm

16.10%

-48.90%

0

0.00%

-37.10%

2.30%

-60.10%

-2.10%

6/20/2020

36540

omaha-council bluffs, ne-ia

8.70%

-28.60%

17

54.80%

-32.20%

-0.60%

-48.80%

-2.00%

6/20/2020

49340

worcester, ma-ct

7.20%

-44.20%

2

4.70%

-26.00%

3.30%

-55.30%

-1.70%

6/20/2020

28940

knoxville, tn

8.30%

-38.10%

2

3.50%

-31.80%

0.80%

-42.90%

-0.70%

6/20/2020

14860

bridgeport-stamford-norwalk, ct

0.10%

-24.90%

-14

-20.00%

29.30%

3.20%

-55.70%

-2.50%

6/20/2020

24860

greenville-anderson-mauldin, sc

4.80%

-26.30%

21

37.50%

-30.10%

-0.40%

-24.40%

0.20%

6/20/2020

35840

north port-sarasota-bradenton, fl

-0.30%

-23.40%

9

9.80%

-4.40%

1.30%

-22.20%

0.00%

6/20/2020

35300

new haven-milford, ct

3.90%

-31.00%

-4

-7.60%

1.40%

2.70%

-57.20%

-2.30%

6/20/2020

19380

dayton, oh

22.60%

-43.80%

8

19.10%

-35.20%

1.70%

-59.80%

-3.40%

6/20/2020

46520

urban honolulu, hi

-11.40%

35.40%

18

32.10%

-19.40%

-3.30%

-45.70%

-3.10%

6/20/2020

10900

allentown-bethlehem-easton, pa-nj

20.00%

-52.80%

-24

-40.00%

-12.60%

6.40%

-51.60%

-0.30%

6/20/2020

17900

columbia, sc

4.20%

-40.20%

-1

-2.00%

-39.20%

0.20%

-22.20%

1.80%

6/20/2020

12940

baton rouge, la

6.00%

-21.40%

20

27.00%

-18.20%

0.30%

-36.20%

-1.40%

6/20/2020

24660

greensboro-high point, nc

8.60%

-31.90%

4

7.10%

-6.40%

3.10%

-25.60%

0.30%

6/20/2020

23420

fresno, ca

1.60%

-48.70%

-2

-4.40%

-32.30%

3.10%

-63.80%

-2.60%

6/20/2020

16700

charleston-north charleston, sc

3.90%

-27.30%

10

14.10%

-19.20%

0.70%

-35.70%

-1.10%

6/20/2020

30780

little rock-north little rock-conway, ar

18.80%

-40.40%

-8

-13.30%

-17.40%

2.70%

-48.40%

-1.10%

6/20/2020

15980

cape coral-fort myers, fl

11.70%

-25.50%

5

5.20%

20.00%

2.40%

-30.10%

-0.50%

6/20/2020

10420

akron, oh

5.60%

-39.70%

6

14.30%

-24.50%

2.70%

-53.50%

-2.20%

6/20/2020

21340

el paso, tx

12.50%

-39.90%

7

11.10%

-34.70%

0.80%

-61.30%

-1.50%

6/20/2020

37100

oxnard-thousand oaks-ventura, ca

13.90%

-36.20%

12

27.30%

-32.20%

0.60%

-48.90%

-1.60%

6/20/2020

17820

colorado springs, co

11.80%

-28.20%

3

10.30%

-23.60%

0.90%

-36.10%

-1.20%

6/20/2020

31540

madison, wi

6.80%

-31.40%

12

26.70%

-14.20%

2.70%

-41.40%

-1.20%

6/20/2020

12540

bakersfield, ca

5.60%

-41.40%

3

6.50%

-26.10%

2.40%

-60.80%

-2.60%

6/20/2020

49180

winston-salem, nc

11.50%

-36.10%

9

13.90%

-28.10%

1.10%

-53.00%

-1.70%

6/20/2020

45060

syracuse, ny

6.90%

-37.30%

38

76.00%

-22.40%

2.30%

-62.10%

-2.70%

6/20/2020

19660

deltona-daytona beach-ormond beach, fl

-0.30%

-25.00%

12

15.80%

-25.80%

-0.10%

-26.30%

-0.10%

6/20/2020

14260

boise city, id

7.00%

-32.10%

10

28.60%

-29.30%

0.50%

-65.70%

-5.00%

6/20/2020

48620

wichita, ks

17.50%

-39.40%

6

12.50%

-36.30%

0.50%

-50.00%

-1.20%

6/20/2020

45780

toledo, oh

2.90%

-31.80%

-1

-2.20%

-18.40%

2.10%

75.90%

8.00%

6/20/2020

19780

des moines-west des moines, ia

-2.30%

-21.40%

7

12.10%

-3.60%

1.60%

-42.90%

-4.90%

6/20/2020

44140

springfield, ma

16.70%

-39.00%

13

29.60%

-24.10%

2.20%

-60.60%

-3.10%

6/20/2020

29460

lakeland-winter haven, fl

1.30%

-8.20%

13

19.40%

1.60%

0.80%

-25.50%

-1.30%

6/20/2020

37340

palm bay-melbourne-titusville, fl

0.30%

-24.30%

15

24.20%

-19.70%

0.50%

-33.70%

-1.10%

6/20/2020

32580

mcallen-edinburg-mission, tx

8.00%

-31.30%

15

17.20%

-28.30%

0.20%

-40.20%

-0.60%

6/20/2020

25420

harrisburg-carlisle, pa

13.20%

-42.00%

-14

-27.50%

-0.60%

5.80%

-56.60%

-2.50%

6/20/2020

42540

scranton--wilkes-barre--hazleton, pa

8.50%

-39.00%

32

47.10%

-16.30%

2.50%

-51.10%

-1.30%

6/20/2020

12260

augusta-richmond county, ga-sc

3.50%

-37.10%

10

15.60%

-28.10%

1.10%

-29.50%

0.40%

6/20/2020

49660

youngstown-warren-boardman, oh-pa

0.00%

-41.20%

19

28.40%

-14.70%

3.40%

-48.30%

-1.20%

6/20/2020

44700

stockton-lodi, ca

3.50%

-47.50%

11

31.40%

-29.50%

3.70%

-68.80%

-3.60%

6/20/2020

20500

durham-chapel hill, nc

6.50%

-29.20%

12

23.10%

-37.40%

-1.10%

-30.00%

0.00%

6/20/2020

38860

portland-south portland, me

8.30%

-36.80%

1

2.20%

-27.10%

1.50%

-47.50%

-1.00%

6/20/2020

44060

spokane-spokane valley, wa

6.90%

-36.30%

5

13.50%

-37.80%

-0.30%

-51.90%

-2.00%

6/20/2020

16860

chattanooga, tn-ga

16.40%

-39.10%

4

7.10%

-33.60%

0.70%

-45.60%

-0.80%

6/20/2020

27140

jackson, ms

10.40%

-28.90%

9

11.40%

-20.40%

0.80%

-43.70%

-1.60%

