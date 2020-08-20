Realtor.com® Weekly Recovery Report: Listing Prices Surprise with Fastest Growth Since January 2018

Recovery index dips for the first time ever due to lack of homes for sale after showing improvement last week

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. median listing price grew 10.1 percent over last year, the fastest pace of growth since January 2018, according to realtor.com®'s Weekly Recovery Report for the week ending Aug. 15. The sustained price increases are a result of fierce competition for record low levels of inventory and unwavering demand from pent up buyers. 

The realtor.com® Housing Market Recovery Index declined this week by 0.9 points, which resulted in an overall index reading of 104.8 nationwide for the week ending August 15. The slight drop in the overall index this week is a result of the new listings component falling back below its pre-COVID baseline (January 2020 growth) despite increasing buyer demand. Meanwhile, new listings remain on the right trajectory, but growth is still variable on a week to week basis, and consistent improvement will be key in the weeks to come.

"With supply and demand moving in opposite directions, sellers are clearly gaining the upper hand in the market as buyer competition builds up and prices gain momentum going into the fall," said Javier Vivas, director of economic research for realtor.com®. "Buyers hoping to close on a home this year should expect some hot competition, especially if they are looking at more affordable or entry-level housing. To get a leg up on the competition, buyers should get pre-approved for a mortgage so they can make fast offers and work with a local agent who has a deep understanding of their local market."

Weekly listings data findings:

  • Median listing prices grew at 10.1 percent over last year, the first double digit pace of growth since January 2018. With sellers gaining leverage in the market, buyers are now contending with rapidly accelerating competition on top of strong price growth.
  • Total inventory was down 36 percent. Waves of home shoppers continue to drive the housing market recovery this summer, powering sales and putting a solid dent in available inventory of homes for sale. While sellers are returning to the market, buyers are increasingly outnumbering them, causing overall levels of inventory to see sharp declines compared to last year. 
  • New listings were down 11 percent. Improvement to new listings lost some momentum this week but the overall trend for the past four weeks points toward improvement on the horizon. The lack of options of homes for sale has been a key factor limiting buyers in the market, so continued recovery in new listings is key for home sales and overall market health in the coming months.
  • Time on market is 4 days faster than last year. In the current "sellers' market" environment where sellers hold the upper hand, homes are selling quickly and buyers are feeling increased pressure to promptly pull the trigger when they find a home that fits their needs. These market dynamics are pushing the peak homebuying season past May and well into August as homes continue to fly off the market.

Listings Data Summary:

Week ending
Aug 15

Week ending
Aug 8

Week ending
Aug 1

First Two
Weeks March

Total Listings

-36% YOY

-36% YOY

-35% YOY

-16% YOY

Time on Market

4 days faster YOY

4 days faster YOY

4 days faster YOY

4 days faster YOY

Median Listing Prices

+10.1% YOY

+9.9% YOY

+9.4% YOY

+4.5% YOY

New Listings

-11% YOY

-6% YOY

-11% YOY

+5% YOY

Top 50 Metros Recovery Index

Rank

Metro

Recovery Index
(Week Ending
8/15)

Recovery Index
(Weekly
Change)

1

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev.

126

0.2

2

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.

120.7

0.2

3

New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa.

116.5

1.3

4

Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H.

115.7

0

5

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md.

115.5

1.9

6

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash.

114.3

3.5

7

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo.

113.9

-0.7

8

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.

112.4

2.7

9

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W. Va.

112

2.8

10

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.

111.8

3.3

11

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.

111.3

2.3

12

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz.

111

-0.9

13

San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif.

110

1.7

14

Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md.

110

2.7

15

Rochester, N.Y.

109.8

-0.8

16

Austin-Round Rock, Texas

108.7

-2.4

17

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.

106.8

2.5

18

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla.

106.7

4.5

19

Pittsburgh, Pa.

106.3

2.5

20

Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C.

106.1

-0.1

21

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla.

105.7

0.1

22

San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas

105.3

-0.6

23

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas

105

2.5

24

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C.

104

1.6

25

Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn.

103.9

6.1

26

Kansas City, Mo.-Kan.

103.6

2.1

27

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich

103

-2.5

28

Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis.

102.3

4.3

29

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla.

102.2

-1.4

30

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

101.9

1.8

31

Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio

101.3

1.6

32

Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, Calif.

101

0.2

33

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.

101

2.8

34

Jacksonville, Fla.

100.5

3.4

35

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, Tenn.

99.3

-2.8

36

New Orleans-Metairie, La.

99.2

-2.2

37

Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass.

98.6

-0.7

38

Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark.

98.3

-2.1

39

Raleigh, N.C.

98.2

-4.2

40

Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind.

98

-0.9

41

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis.

97.9

1.8

42

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind.

97.8

3.5

43

Birmingham-Hoover, Ala.

97.7

-2.4

44

Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y.

95.9

-1.6

45

St. Louis, Mo.-Ill.

95.6

-1.5

46

Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind.

95.6

-2.4

47

Richmond, Va.

94.2

-3.4

48

Columbus, Ohio

94.1

-1.2

49

Oklahoma City, Okla.

94

-4.7

50

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis.

90.1

-0.4

Link to Weekly Stats Blog Post:
https://www.realtor.com/research/weekly-housing-trends-view-data-week-august-15-2020/

Link to Index Commentary Blog Post: https://www.realtor.com/research/housing-market-recovery-index-trends-august-15-data/

Methodology: The Weekly Housing Index leverages a weighted average of realtor.com® search traffic, median list prices, new listings, and median time on market and compares it to the January 2020 market trend, as a baseline for pre-COVID market growth. The overall index is set to 100 in this baseline period. The higher a market's index value, the higher its recovery and vice versa.

week_end_date

cbsa_title

hh_rank

median_listing_price_yy

active_listing_count_yy

median_days_on_market_by_day_yy

median_days_on_market_yy

new_listing_count_yy

new_listing_share_yy

price_reduced_count_yy

price_reduced_share_yy

8/15/2020

new york-newark-jersey city, ny-nj-pa

1

12%

-12%

-18

-25.40%

5.30%

1.20%

-33.00%

-1.40%

8/15/2020

los angeles-long beach-anaheim, ca

2

22%

-27%

6

13.30%

-5.50%

2.70%

-48.30%

-2.10%

8/15/2020

chicago-naperville-elgin, il-in-wi

3

7%

-35%

-5

-11.10%

-11.80%

3.10%

-44.40%

-1.50%

8/15/2020

dallas-fort worth-arlington, tx

4

4%

-40%

-3

-6.10%

-12.90%

3.70%

-51.20%

-2.50%

8/15/2020

houston-the woodlands-sugar land, tx

5

5%

-29%

-6

-10.70%

-5.50%

2.40%

-42.70%

-1.90%

8/15/2020

philadelphia-camden-wilmington, pa-nj-de-md

6

20%

-44%

-15

-25.00%

-6.10%

4.90%

-54.00%

-1.80%

8/15/2020

washington-arlington-alexandria, dc-va-md-wv

7

11%

-42%

-14

-31.80%

-1.10%

6.70%

-56.50%

-2.30%

8/15/2020

miami-fort lauderdale-west palm beach, fl

8

-1%

-13%

-9

-9.50%

-0.40%

0.70%

-25.70%

-0.80%

8/15/2020

atlanta-sandy springs-roswell, ga

9

10%

-42%

-4

-8.00%

-17.60%

3.40%

-51.20%

-1.60%

8/15/2020

boston-cambridge-newton, ma-nh

10

15%

-34%

-14

-27.50%

-7.00%

4.20%

-45.50%

-1.60%

8/15/2020

san francisco-oakland-hayward, ca

11

12%

-13%

2

6.30%

1.80%

2.10%

-23.40%

-0.90%

8/15/2020

detroit-warren-dearborn, mi

12

10%

-42%

-3

-7.70%

-21.80%

3.20%

-48.60%

-1.30%

8/15/2020

phoenix-mesa-scottsdale, az

13

8%

-43%

-6

-13.30%

3.30%

7.20%

-61.00%

-4.20%

8/15/2020

seattle-tacoma-bellevue, wa

14

5%

-27%

-7

-18.90%

9.30%

5.50%

-52.20%

-3.50%

8/15/2020

minneapolis-st. paul-bloomington, mn-wi

15

6%

-28%

-1

-2.80%

-0.90%

3.80%

-47.90%

-2.40%

8/15/2020

riverside-san bernardino-ontario, ca

16

11%

-56%

-7

-13.50%

-13.90%

7.20%

-72.30%

-3.10%

8/15/2020

tampa-st. petersburg-clearwater, fl

17

7%

-41%

-4

-7.30%

-8.00%

4.20%

-46.60%

-1.20%

8/15/2020

san diego-carlsbad, ca

18

11%

-44%

-1

-2.80%

-7.30%

6.30%

-58.80%

-2.60%

8/15/2020

st. louis, mo-il

19

11%

-37%

4

7.60%

-18.00%

2.50%

-52.20%

-2.10%

8/15/2020

denver-aurora-lakewood, co

20

8%

-37%

-1

-2.70%

-6.20%

5.00%

-52.50%

-3.70%

8/15/2020

baltimore-columbia-towson, md

21

5%

-51%

-14

-25.00%

-8.20%

6.40%

-63.40%

-2.70%

8/15/2020

pittsburgh, pa

22

25%

-34%

-4

-6.90%

-7.10%

3.00%

-41.20%

-1.10%

8/15/2020

portland-vancouver-hillsboro, or-wa

23

8%

-42%

-7

-14.30%

-7.70%

5.20%

-33.70%

0.70%

8/15/2020

charlotte-concord-gastonia, nc-sc

24

8%

-47%

-7

-14.00%

-17.60%

4.70%

-62.80%

-3.30%

8/15/2020

orlando-kissimmee-sanford, fl

25

1%

-18%

0

0.00%

-2.70%

1.40%

-23.30%

-0.70%

8/15/2020

cleveland-elyria, oh

26

17%

-50%

0

0.00%

-18.80%

5.00%

-52.10%

-0.90%

8/15/2020

san antonio-new braunfels, tx

27

6%

-39%

-6

-10.50%

-12.50%

3.00%

-49.50%

-1.70%

8/15/2020

cincinnati, oh-ky-in

28

17%

-48%

5

12.80%

-27.20%

3.70%

-61.70%

-2.50%

8/15/2020

sacramento--roseville--arden-arcade, ca

29

6%

-51%

-1

-2.60%

-8.70%

8.00%

-64.50%

-3.40%

8/15/2020

kansas city, mo-ks

30

14%

-49%

0

0.00%

-28.20%

3.60%

-57.70%

-1.70%

8/15/2020

columbus, oh

31

6%

-46%

0

0.00%

-15.00%

6.00%

-62.90%

-4.40%

8/15/2020

indianapolis-carmel-anderson, in

32

12%

-56%

-2

-4.10%

-24.00%

5.80%

-48.70%

0.80%

8/15/2020

las vegas-henderson-paradise, nv

33

7%

-11%

-8

-16.30%

15.10%

2.30%

-48.70%

-4.70%

8/15/2020

austin-round rock, tx

34

11%

-40%

-9

-17.70%

-8.60%

4.00%

-59.40%

-3.90%

8/15/2020

nashville-davidson--murfreesboro--franklin, tn

35

6%

-33%

-5

-13.50%

-18.30%

2.20%

-41.00%

-1.10%

8/15/2020

san jose-sunnyvale-santa clara, ca

36

7%

-26%

-4

-11.10%

22.30%

6.40%

-40.00%

-2.30%

8/15/2020

virginia beach-norfolk-newport news, va-nc

37

12%

-45%

-18

-31.00%

-11.70%

4.00%

-70.30%

-3.10%

8/15/2020

milwaukee-waukesha-west allis, wi

38

8%

-42%

9

25.70%

-12.90%

4.90%

-50.90%

-1.90%

8/15/2020

providence-warwick, ri-ma

39

12%

-52%

-5

-9.80%

-21.40%

5.20%

-67.90%

-2.40%

8/15/2020

jacksonville, fl

40

4%

-36%

-4

-6.20%

-13.90%

2.50%

-48.40%

-1.90%

8/15/2020

oklahoma city, ok

41

8%

-35%

-1

-2.00%

-18.10%

2.00%

-42.40%

-1.20%

8/15/2020

louisville/jefferson county, ky-in

42

6%

-50%

-1

-2.60%

-25.80%

4.50%

-62.80%

-2.80%

8/15/2020

memphis, tn-ms-ar

43

12%

-49%

-2

-4.00%

-27.80%

3.40%

-43.30%

0.40%

8/15/2020

new orleans-metairie, la

44

12%

-36%

-4

-5.70%

-27.60%

0.90%

-39.20%

-0.50%

8/15/2020

richmond, va

45

10%

-44%

5

10.60%

-18.20%

3.90%

-48.10%

-0.80%

8/15/2020

raleigh, nc

46

4%

-38%

-10

-18.50%

-14.10%

3.20%

-64.60%

-4.40%

8/15/2020

buffalo-cheektowaga-niagara falls, ny

47

6%

-40%

6

15.80%

-1.00%

6.60%

-56.80%

-2.90%

8/15/2020

hartford-west hartford-east hartford, ct

48

7%

-32%

-19

-30.20%

-7.40%

2.20%

-55.20%

-2.30%

8/15/2020

birmingham-hoover, al

49

5%

-36%

-4

-7.00%

-2.60%

3.80%

-43.10%

-0.90%

8/15/2020

rochester, ny

50

11%

-41%

-13

-31.70%

-6.20%

5.80%

-52.40%

-2.00%

8/15/2020

tucson, az

51

13%

-44%

0

0.00%

-1.10%

6.30%

-52.30%

-1.60%

8/15/2020

salt lake city, ut

52

16%

-59%

-8

-21.10%

-10.00%

9.40%

-58.50%

-0.90%

8/15/2020

grand rapids-wyoming, mi

53

7%

-41%

0

0.00%

-11.80%

4.90%

-54.00%

-2.40%

8/15/2020

tulsa, ok

54

18%

-41%

-3

-5.70%

-17.80%

3.20%

-42.60%

-0.40%

8/15/2020

albany-schenectady-troy, ny

55

17%

-41%

-3

-4.30%

-15.20%

3.00%

-53.10%

-1.50%

8/15/2020

albuquerque, nm

56

21%

-51%

-1

-2.30%

-22.10%

5.10%

-54.50%

-1.10%

8/15/2020

omaha-council bluffs, ne-ia

57

8%

-41%

8

21.60%

-29.10%

2.00%

-48.60%

-1.20%

8/15/2020

worcester, ma-ct

58

9%

-53%

-13

-23.20%

-10.70%

7.30%

-70.90%

-3.50%

8/15/2020

knoxville, tn

59

7%

-49%

1

1.80%

-21.10%

3.80%

-53.60%

-1.00%

8/15/2020

bridgeport-stamford-norwalk, ct

60

-2%

-23%

-38

-41.80%

16.20%

2.30%

-54.40%

-2.30%

8/15/2020

greenville-anderson-mauldin, sc

61

5%

-35%

2

3.60%

-18.30%

1.90%

-46.70%

-1.30%

8/15/2020

north port-sarasota-bradenton, fl

62

3%

-27%

-16

-18.20%

20.70%

3.30%

-32.50%

-0.70%

8/15/2020

new haven-milford, ct

63

6%

-27%

-24

-36.40%

22.50%

3.60%

-64.90%

-3.30%

8/15/2020

dayton, oh

64

19%

-47%

-2

-5.30%

-24.30%

4.20%

-51.40%

-1.30%

8/15/2020

urban honolulu, hi

65

-11%

32%

10

16.70%

1.20%

-1.60%

-41.30%

-2.90%

8/15/2020

allentown-bethlehem-easton, pa-nj

66

22%

-59%

-30

-46.20%

-30.40%

5.00%

-74.70%

-2.70%

8/15/2020

columbia, sc

67

7%

-48%

-16

-28.10%

-26.40%

3.20%

-50.00%

-0.50%

8/15/2020

baton rouge, la

68

9%

-31%

-2

-2.60%

-23.20%

0.60%

-41.00%

-1.10%

8/15/2020

greensboro-high point, nc

69

11%

-43%

-4

-7.60%

-18.70%

3.40%

-44.20%

-0.30%

8/15/2020

fresno, ca

70

4%

-58%

-18

-39.10%

-13.50%

9.30%

-62.60%

-1.40%

8/15/2020

charleston-north charleston, sc

71

10%

-36%

-10

-13.70%

2.80%

3.50%

-53.20%

-3.00%

8/15/2020

little rock-north little rock-conway, ar

72

18%

-45%

-16

-27.10%

-20.10%

3.30%

-43.10%

0.00%

8/15/2020

cape coral-fort myers, fl

73

13%

-30%

-18

-18.60%

15.70%

3.20%

-24.70%

0.20%

8/15/2020

akron, oh

74

10%

-52%

7

18.00%

-25.70%

4.80%

-47.70%

0.20%

8/15/2020

el paso, tx

75

10%

-44%

-7

-10.90%

19.90%

7.00%

-68.40%

-2.00%

8/15/2020

oxnard-thousand oaks-ventura, ca

76

11%

-45%

-3

-6.50%

-8.00%

5.60%

-64.20%

-3.40%

8/15/2020

colorado springs, co

77

7%

-43%

-3

-8.30%

-12.60%

5.50%

-46.20%

-1.10%

8/15/2020

madison, wi

78

4%

-40%

5

11.10%

12.80%

6.90%

-60.30%

-3.10%

8/15/2020

bakersfield, ca

79

14%

-52%

-14

-28.00%

-16.20%

6.40%

-64.30%

-2.10%

8/15/2020

winston-salem, nc

80

10%

-46%

-1

-1.70%

-22.90%

3.20%

-38.40%

0.60%

8/15/2020

syracuse, ny

81

4%

-44%

13

25.00%

-14.70%

4.10%

-50.00%

-1.20%

8/15/2020

deltona-daytona beach-ormond beach, fl

82

4%

-38%

-7

-9.50%

-17.30%

2.10%

-48.70%

-1.40%

8/15/2020

boise city, id

83

8%

-59%

-7

-15.60%

-23.70%

8.00%

-84.70%

-8.20%

8/15/2020

wichita, ks

84

20%

-46%

-7

-12.50%

-15.40%

4.70%

-42.90%

-0.10%

8/15/2020

toledo, oh

85

15%

-41%

-5

-10.20%

-12.10%

4.20%

4.70%

5.20%

8/15/2020

des moines-west des moines, ia

86

-1%

-30%

-2

-3.50%

-15.70%

1.50%

-40.20%

-1.90%

8/15/2020

springfield, ma

87

23%

-48%

2

4.10%

-28.90%

3.30%

-58.50%

-1.70%

8/15/2020

lakeland-winter haven, fl

88

6%

-25%

2

3.40%

-9.40%

1.60%

-45.00%

-1.80%

8/15/2020

palm bay-melbourne-titusville, fl

89

5%

-34%

3

5.40%

-13.20%

2.40%

-46.70%

-1.80%

8/15/2020

mcallen-edinburg-mission, tx

90

9%

-43%

-10

-10.80%

0.00%

3.30%

-24.30%

1.00%

8/15/2020

harrisburg-carlisle, pa

91

11%

-50%

-21

-35.00%

-5.40%

6.70%

-64.40%

-2.70%

8/15/2020

scranton--wilkes-barre--hazleton, pa

92

16%

-51%

-20

-25.60%

-19.20%

3.60%

-57.50%

-1.10%

8/15/2020

augusta-richmond county, ga-sc

93

7%

-44%

-7

-11.10%

-40.60%

0.40%

-48.00%

-0.30%

8/15/2020

youngstown-warren-boardman, oh-pa

94

5%

-52%

-6

-9.80%

-27.20%

3.50%

-58.20%

-1.40%

8/15/2020

stockton-lodi, ca

95

4%

-60%

-1

-2.60%

-12.20%

10.40%

-74.10%

-3.90%

8/15/2020

durham-chapel hill, nc

96

10%

-38%

-12

-19.40%

-17.80%

2.40%

-58.50%

-3.00%

8/15/2020

portland-south portland, me

97

10%

-48%

-8

-13.80%

-2.30%

6.40%

-64.70%

-2.30%

8/15/2020

spokane-spokane valley, wa

98

13%

-46%

7

20.00%

-22.80%

4.40%

-63.60%

-2.90%

8/15/2020

chattanooga, tn-ga

99

16%

-49%

-6

-9.20%

-21.60%

3.90%

-42.30%

0.60%

8/15/2020

jackson, ms

100

20%

-40%

-7

-8.60%

-30.00%

1.00%

-43.10%

-0.40%

