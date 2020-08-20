Realtor.com® Weekly Recovery Report: Listing Prices Surprise with Fastest Growth Since January 2018
Recovery index dips for the first time ever due to lack of homes for sale after showing improvement last week
Aug 20, 2020, 06:00 ET
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. median listing price grew 10.1 percent over last year, the fastest pace of growth since January 2018, according to realtor.com®'s Weekly Recovery Report for the week ending Aug. 15. The sustained price increases are a result of fierce competition for record low levels of inventory and unwavering demand from pent up buyers.
The realtor.com® Housing Market Recovery Index declined this week by 0.9 points, which resulted in an overall index reading of 104.8 nationwide for the week ending August 15. The slight drop in the overall index this week is a result of the new listings component falling back below its pre-COVID baseline (January 2020 growth) despite increasing buyer demand. Meanwhile, new listings remain on the right trajectory, but growth is still variable on a week to week basis, and consistent improvement will be key in the weeks to come.
"With supply and demand moving in opposite directions, sellers are clearly gaining the upper hand in the market as buyer competition builds up and prices gain momentum going into the fall," said Javier Vivas, director of economic research for realtor.com®. "Buyers hoping to close on a home this year should expect some hot competition, especially if they are looking at more affordable or entry-level housing. To get a leg up on the competition, buyers should get pre-approved for a mortgage so they can make fast offers and work with a local agent who has a deep understanding of their local market."
Weekly listings data findings:
- Median listing prices grew at 10.1 percent over last year, the first double digit pace of growth since January 2018. With sellers gaining leverage in the market, buyers are now contending with rapidly accelerating competition on top of strong price growth.
- Total inventory was down 36 percent. Waves of home shoppers continue to drive the housing market recovery this summer, powering sales and putting a solid dent in available inventory of homes for sale. While sellers are returning to the market, buyers are increasingly outnumbering them, causing overall levels of inventory to see sharp declines compared to last year.
- New listings were down 11 percent. Improvement to new listings lost some momentum this week but the overall trend for the past four weeks points toward improvement on the horizon. The lack of options of homes for sale has been a key factor limiting buyers in the market, so continued recovery in new listings is key for home sales and overall market health in the coming months.
- Time on market is 4 days faster than last year. In the current "sellers' market" environment where sellers hold the upper hand, homes are selling quickly and buyers are feeling increased pressure to promptly pull the trigger when they find a home that fits their needs. These market dynamics are pushing the peak homebuying season past May and well into August as homes continue to fly off the market.
Listings Data Summary:
|
Week ending
|
Week ending
|
Week ending
|
First Two
|
Total Listings
|
-36% YOY
|
-36% YOY
|
-35% YOY
|
-16% YOY
|
Time on Market
|
4 days faster YOY
|
4 days faster YOY
|
4 days faster YOY
|
4 days faster YOY
|
Median Listing Prices
|
+10.1% YOY
|
+9.9% YOY
|
+9.4% YOY
|
+4.5% YOY
|
New Listings
|
-11% YOY
|
-6% YOY
|
-11% YOY
|
+5% YOY
Top 50 Metros Recovery Index
|
Rank
|
Metro
|
Recovery Index
|
Recovery Index
|
1
|
Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev.
|
126
|
0.2
|
2
|
Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.
|
120.7
|
0.2
|
3
|
New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa.
|
116.5
|
1.3
|
4
|
Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H.
|
115.7
|
0
|
5
|
Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md.
|
115.5
|
1.9
|
6
|
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash.
|
114.3
|
3.5
|
7
|
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo.
|
113.9
|
-0.7
|
8
|
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.
|
112.4
|
2.7
|
9
|
Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W. Va.
|
112
|
2.8
|
10
|
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.
|
111.8
|
3.3
|
11
|
Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.
|
111.3
|
2.3
|
12
|
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz.
|
111
|
-0.9
|
13
|
San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif.
|
110
|
1.7
|
14
|
Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md.
|
110
|
2.7
|
15
|
Rochester, N.Y.
|
109.8
|
-0.8
|
16
|
Austin-Round Rock, Texas
|
108.7
|
-2.4
|
17
|
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.
|
106.8
|
2.5
|
18
|
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla.
|
106.7
|
4.5
|
19
|
Pittsburgh, Pa.
|
106.3
|
2.5
|
20
|
Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C.
|
106.1
|
-0.1
|
21
|
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla.
|
105.7
|
0.1
|
22
|
San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas
|
105.3
|
-0.6
|
23
|
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas
|
105
|
2.5
|
24
|
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C.
|
104
|
1.6
|
25
|
Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn.
|
103.9
|
6.1
|
26
|
Kansas City, Mo.-Kan.
|
103.6
|
2.1
|
27
|
Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich
|
103
|
-2.5
|
28
|
Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis.
|
102.3
|
4.3
|
29
|
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla.
|
102.2
|
-1.4
|
30
|
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
|
101.9
|
1.8
|
31
|
Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio
|
101.3
|
1.6
|
32
|
Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, Calif.
|
101
|
0.2
|
33
|
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.
|
101
|
2.8
|
34
|
Jacksonville, Fla.
|
100.5
|
3.4
|
35
|
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, Tenn.
|
99.3
|
-2.8
|
36
|
New Orleans-Metairie, La.
|
99.2
|
-2.2
|
37
|
Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass.
|
98.6
|
-0.7
|
38
|
Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark.
|
98.3
|
-2.1
|
39
|
Raleigh, N.C.
|
98.2
|
-4.2
|
40
|
Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind.
|
98
|
-0.9
|
41
|
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis.
|
97.9
|
1.8
|
42
|
Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind.
|
97.8
|
3.5
|
43
|
Birmingham-Hoover, Ala.
|
97.7
|
-2.4
|
44
|
Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y.
|
95.9
|
-1.6
|
45
|
St. Louis, Mo.-Ill.
|
95.6
|
-1.5
|
46
|
Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind.
|
95.6
|
-2.4
|
47
|
Richmond, Va.
|
94.2
|
-3.4
|
48
|
Columbus, Ohio
|
94.1
|
-1.2
|
49
|
Oklahoma City, Okla.
|
94
|
-4.7
|
50
|
Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis.
|
90.1
|
-0.4
Link to Weekly Stats Blog Post:
https://www.realtor.com/research/weekly-housing-trends-view-data-week-august-15-2020/
Link to Index Commentary Blog Post: https://www.realtor.com/research/housing-market-recovery-index-trends-august-15-data/
Methodology: The Weekly Housing Index leverages a weighted average of realtor.com® search traffic, median list prices, new listings, and median time on market and compares it to the January 2020 market trend, as a baseline for pre-COVID market growth. The overall index is set to 100 in this baseline period. The higher a market's index value, the higher its recovery and vice versa.
|
week_end_date
|
cbsa_title
|
hh_rank
|
median_listing_price_yy
|
active_listing_count_yy
|
median_days_on_market_by_day_yy
|
median_days_on_market_yy
|
new_listing_count_yy
|
new_listing_share_yy
|
price_reduced_count_yy
|
price_reduced_share_yy
|
8/15/2020
|
new york-newark-jersey city, ny-nj-pa
|
1
|
12%
|
-12%
|
-18
|
-25.40%
|
5.30%
|
1.20%
|
-33.00%
|
-1.40%
|
8/15/2020
|
los angeles-long beach-anaheim, ca
|
2
|
22%
|
-27%
|
6
|
13.30%
|
-5.50%
|
2.70%
|
-48.30%
|
-2.10%
|
8/15/2020
|
chicago-naperville-elgin, il-in-wi
|
3
|
7%
|
-35%
|
-5
|
-11.10%
|
-11.80%
|
3.10%
|
-44.40%
|
-1.50%
|
8/15/2020
|
dallas-fort worth-arlington, tx
|
4
|
4%
|
-40%
|
-3
|
-6.10%
|
-12.90%
|
3.70%
|
-51.20%
|
-2.50%
|
8/15/2020
|
houston-the woodlands-sugar land, tx
|
5
|
5%
|
-29%
|
-6
|
-10.70%
|
-5.50%
|
2.40%
|
-42.70%
|
-1.90%
|
8/15/2020
|
philadelphia-camden-wilmington, pa-nj-de-md
|
6
|
20%
|
-44%
|
-15
|
-25.00%
|
-6.10%
|
4.90%
|
-54.00%
|
-1.80%
|
8/15/2020
|
washington-arlington-alexandria, dc-va-md-wv
|
7
|
11%
|
-42%
|
-14
|
-31.80%
|
-1.10%
|
6.70%
|
-56.50%
|
-2.30%
|
8/15/2020
|
miami-fort lauderdale-west palm beach, fl
|
8
|
-1%
|
-13%
|
-9
|
-9.50%
|
-0.40%
|
0.70%
|
-25.70%
|
-0.80%
|
8/15/2020
|
atlanta-sandy springs-roswell, ga
|
9
|
10%
|
-42%
|
-4
|
-8.00%
|
-17.60%
|
3.40%
|
-51.20%
|
-1.60%
|
8/15/2020
|
boston-cambridge-newton, ma-nh
|
10
|
15%
|
-34%
|
-14
|
-27.50%
|
-7.00%
|
4.20%
|
-45.50%
|
-1.60%
|
8/15/2020
|
san francisco-oakland-hayward, ca
|
11
|
12%
|
-13%
|
2
|
6.30%
|
1.80%
|
2.10%
|
-23.40%
|
-0.90%
|
8/15/2020
|
detroit-warren-dearborn, mi
|
12
|
10%
|
-42%
|
-3
|
-7.70%
|
-21.80%
|
3.20%
|
-48.60%
|
-1.30%
|
8/15/2020
|
phoenix-mesa-scottsdale, az
|
13
|
8%
|
-43%
|
-6
|
-13.30%
|
3.30%
|
7.20%
|
-61.00%
|
-4.20%
|
8/15/2020
|
seattle-tacoma-bellevue, wa
|
14
|
5%
|
-27%
|
-7
|
-18.90%
|
9.30%
|
5.50%
|
-52.20%
|
-3.50%
|
8/15/2020
|
minneapolis-st. paul-bloomington, mn-wi
|
15
|
6%
|
-28%
|
-1
|
-2.80%
|
-0.90%
|
3.80%
|
-47.90%
|
-2.40%
|
8/15/2020
|
riverside-san bernardino-ontario, ca
|
16
|
11%
|
-56%
|
-7
|
-13.50%
|
-13.90%
|
7.20%
|
-72.30%
|
-3.10%
|
8/15/2020
|
tampa-st. petersburg-clearwater, fl
|
17
|
7%
|
-41%
|
-4
|
-7.30%
|
-8.00%
|
4.20%
|
-46.60%
|
-1.20%
|
8/15/2020
|
san diego-carlsbad, ca
|
18
|
11%
|
-44%
|
-1
|
-2.80%
|
-7.30%
|
6.30%
|
-58.80%
|
-2.60%
|
8/15/2020
|
st. louis, mo-il
|
19
|
11%
|
-37%
|
4
|
7.60%
|
-18.00%
|
2.50%
|
-52.20%
|
-2.10%
|
8/15/2020
|
denver-aurora-lakewood, co
|
20
|
8%
|
-37%
|
-1
|
-2.70%
|
-6.20%
|
5.00%
|
-52.50%
|
-3.70%
|
8/15/2020
|
baltimore-columbia-towson, md
|
21
|
5%
|
-51%
|
-14
|
-25.00%
|
-8.20%
|
6.40%
|
-63.40%
|
-2.70%
|
8/15/2020
|
pittsburgh, pa
|
22
|
25%
|
-34%
|
-4
|
-6.90%
|
-7.10%
|
3.00%
|
-41.20%
|
-1.10%
|
8/15/2020
|
portland-vancouver-hillsboro, or-wa
|
23
|
8%
|
-42%
|
-7
|
-14.30%
|
-7.70%
|
5.20%
|
-33.70%
|
0.70%
|
8/15/2020
|
charlotte-concord-gastonia, nc-sc
|
24
|
8%
|
-47%
|
-7
|
-14.00%
|
-17.60%
|
4.70%
|
-62.80%
|
-3.30%
|
8/15/2020
|
orlando-kissimmee-sanford, fl
|
25
|
1%
|
-18%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
-2.70%
|
1.40%
|
-23.30%
|
-0.70%
|
8/15/2020
|
cleveland-elyria, oh
|
26
|
17%
|
-50%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
-18.80%
|
5.00%
|
-52.10%
|
-0.90%
|
8/15/2020
|
san antonio-new braunfels, tx
|
27
|
6%
|
-39%
|
-6
|
-10.50%
|
-12.50%
|
3.00%
|
-49.50%
|
-1.70%
|
8/15/2020
|
cincinnati, oh-ky-in
|
28
|
17%
|
-48%
|
5
|
12.80%
|
-27.20%
|
3.70%
|
-61.70%
|
-2.50%
|
8/15/2020
|
sacramento--roseville--arden-arcade, ca
|
29
|
6%
|
-51%
|
-1
|
-2.60%
|
-8.70%
|
8.00%
|
-64.50%
|
-3.40%
|
8/15/2020
|
kansas city, mo-ks
|
30
|
14%
|
-49%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
-28.20%
|
3.60%
|
-57.70%
|
-1.70%
|
8/15/2020
|
columbus, oh
|
31
|
6%
|
-46%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
-15.00%
|
6.00%
|
-62.90%
|
-4.40%
|
8/15/2020
|
indianapolis-carmel-anderson, in
|
32
|
12%
|
-56%
|
-2
|
-4.10%
|
-24.00%
|
5.80%
|
-48.70%
|
0.80%
|
8/15/2020
|
las vegas-henderson-paradise, nv
|
33
|
7%
|
-11%
|
-8
|
-16.30%
|
15.10%
|
2.30%
|
-48.70%
|
-4.70%
|
8/15/2020
|
austin-round rock, tx
|
34
|
11%
|
-40%
|
-9
|
-17.70%
|
-8.60%
|
4.00%
|
-59.40%
|
-3.90%
|
8/15/2020
|
nashville-davidson--murfreesboro--franklin, tn
|
35
|
6%
|
-33%
|
-5
|
-13.50%
|
-18.30%
|
2.20%
|
-41.00%
|
-1.10%
|
8/15/2020
|
san jose-sunnyvale-santa clara, ca
|
36
|
7%
|
-26%
|
-4
|
-11.10%
|
22.30%
|
6.40%
|
-40.00%
|
-2.30%
|
8/15/2020
|
virginia beach-norfolk-newport news, va-nc
|
37
|
12%
|
-45%
|
-18
|
-31.00%
|
-11.70%
|
4.00%
|
-70.30%
|
-3.10%
|
8/15/2020
|
milwaukee-waukesha-west allis, wi
|
38
|
8%
|
-42%
|
9
|
25.70%
|
-12.90%
|
4.90%
|
-50.90%
|
-1.90%
|
8/15/2020
|
providence-warwick, ri-ma
|
39
|
12%
|
-52%
|
-5
|
-9.80%
|
-21.40%
|
5.20%
|
-67.90%
|
-2.40%
|
8/15/2020
|
jacksonville, fl
|
40
|
4%
|
-36%
|
-4
|
-6.20%
|
-13.90%
|
2.50%
|
-48.40%
|
-1.90%
|
8/15/2020
|
oklahoma city, ok
|
41
|
8%
|
-35%
|
-1
|
-2.00%
|
-18.10%
|
2.00%
|
-42.40%
|
-1.20%
|
8/15/2020
|
louisville/jefferson county, ky-in
|
42
|
6%
|
-50%
|
-1
|
-2.60%
|
-25.80%
|
4.50%
|
-62.80%
|
-2.80%
|
8/15/2020
|
memphis, tn-ms-ar
|
43
|
12%
|
-49%
|
-2
|
-4.00%
|
-27.80%
|
3.40%
|
-43.30%
|
0.40%
|
8/15/2020
|
new orleans-metairie, la
|
44
|
12%
|
-36%
|
-4
|
-5.70%
|
-27.60%
|
0.90%
|
-39.20%
|
-0.50%
|
8/15/2020
|
richmond, va
|
45
|
10%
|
-44%
|
5
|
10.60%
|
-18.20%
|
3.90%
|
-48.10%
|
-0.80%
|
8/15/2020
|
raleigh, nc
|
46
|
4%
|
-38%
|
-10
|
-18.50%
|
-14.10%
|
3.20%
|
-64.60%
|
-4.40%
|
8/15/2020
|
buffalo-cheektowaga-niagara falls, ny
|
47
|
6%
|
-40%
|
6
|
15.80%
|
-1.00%
|
6.60%
|
-56.80%
|
-2.90%
|
8/15/2020
|
hartford-west hartford-east hartford, ct
|
48
|
7%
|
-32%
|
-19
|
-30.20%
|
-7.40%
|
2.20%
|
-55.20%
|
-2.30%
|
8/15/2020
|
birmingham-hoover, al
|
49
|
5%
|
-36%
|
-4
|
-7.00%
|
-2.60%
|
3.80%
|
-43.10%
|
-0.90%
|
8/15/2020
|
rochester, ny
|
50
|
11%
|
-41%
|
-13
|
-31.70%
|
-6.20%
|
5.80%
|
-52.40%
|
-2.00%
|
8/15/2020
|
tucson, az
|
51
|
13%
|
-44%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
-1.10%
|
6.30%
|
-52.30%
|
-1.60%
|
8/15/2020
|
salt lake city, ut
|
52
|
16%
|
-59%
|
-8
|
-21.10%
|
-10.00%
|
9.40%
|
-58.50%
|
-0.90%
|
8/15/2020
|
grand rapids-wyoming, mi
|
53
|
7%
|
-41%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
-11.80%
|
4.90%
|
-54.00%
|
-2.40%
|
8/15/2020
|
tulsa, ok
|
54
|
18%
|
-41%
|
-3
|
-5.70%
|
-17.80%
|
3.20%
|
-42.60%
|
-0.40%
|
8/15/2020
|
albany-schenectady-troy, ny
|
55
|
17%
|
-41%
|
-3
|
-4.30%
|
-15.20%
|
3.00%
|
-53.10%
|
-1.50%
|
8/15/2020
|
albuquerque, nm
|
56
|
21%
|
-51%
|
-1
|
-2.30%
|
-22.10%
|
5.10%
|
-54.50%
|
-1.10%
|
8/15/2020
|
omaha-council bluffs, ne-ia
|
57
|
8%
|
-41%
|
8
|
21.60%
|
-29.10%
|
2.00%
|
-48.60%
|
-1.20%
|
8/15/2020
|
worcester, ma-ct
|
58
|
9%
|
-53%
|
-13
|
-23.20%
|
-10.70%
|
7.30%
|
-70.90%
|
-3.50%
|
8/15/2020
|
knoxville, tn
|
59
|
7%
|
-49%
|
1
|
1.80%
|
-21.10%
|
3.80%
|
-53.60%
|
-1.00%
|
8/15/2020
|
bridgeport-stamford-norwalk, ct
|
60
|
-2%
|
-23%
|
-38
|
-41.80%
|
16.20%
|
2.30%
|
-54.40%
|
-2.30%
|
8/15/2020
|
greenville-anderson-mauldin, sc
|
61
|
5%
|
-35%
|
2
|
3.60%
|
-18.30%
|
1.90%
|
-46.70%
|
-1.30%
|
8/15/2020
|
north port-sarasota-bradenton, fl
|
62
|
3%
|
-27%
|
-16
|
-18.20%
|
20.70%
|
3.30%
|
-32.50%
|
-0.70%
|
8/15/2020
|
new haven-milford, ct
|
63
|
6%
|
-27%
|
-24
|
-36.40%
|
22.50%
|
3.60%
|
-64.90%
|
-3.30%
|
8/15/2020
|
dayton, oh
|
64
|
19%
|
-47%
|
-2
|
-5.30%
|
-24.30%
|
4.20%
|
-51.40%
|
-1.30%
|
8/15/2020
|
urban honolulu, hi
|
65
|
-11%
|
32%
|
10
|
16.70%
|
1.20%
|
-1.60%
|
-41.30%
|
-2.90%
|
8/15/2020
|
allentown-bethlehem-easton, pa-nj
|
66
|
22%
|
-59%
|
-30
|
-46.20%
|
-30.40%
|
5.00%
|
-74.70%
|
-2.70%
|
8/15/2020
|
columbia, sc
|
67
|
7%
|
-48%
|
-16
|
-28.10%
|
-26.40%
|
3.20%
|
-50.00%
|
-0.50%
|
8/15/2020
|
baton rouge, la
|
68
|
9%
|
-31%
|
-2
|
-2.60%
|
-23.20%
|
0.60%
|
-41.00%
|
-1.10%
|
8/15/2020
|
greensboro-high point, nc
|
69
|
11%
|
-43%
|
-4
|
-7.60%
|
-18.70%
|
3.40%
|
-44.20%
|
-0.30%
|
8/15/2020
|
fresno, ca
|
70
|
4%
|
-58%
|
-18
|
-39.10%
|
-13.50%
|
9.30%
|
-62.60%
|
-1.40%
|
8/15/2020
|
charleston-north charleston, sc
|
71
|
10%
|
-36%
|
-10
|
-13.70%
|
2.80%
|
3.50%
|
-53.20%
|
-3.00%
|
8/15/2020
|
little rock-north little rock-conway, ar
|
72
|
18%
|
-45%
|
-16
|
-27.10%
|
-20.10%
|
3.30%
|
-43.10%
|
0.00%
|
8/15/2020
|
cape coral-fort myers, fl
|
73
|
13%
|
-30%
|
-18
|
-18.60%
|
15.70%
|
3.20%
|
-24.70%
|
0.20%
|
8/15/2020
|
akron, oh
|
74
|
10%
|
-52%
|
7
|
18.00%
|
-25.70%
|
4.80%
|
-47.70%
|
0.20%
|
8/15/2020
|
el paso, tx
|
75
|
10%
|
-44%
|
-7
|
-10.90%
|
19.90%
|
7.00%
|
-68.40%
|
-2.00%
|
8/15/2020
|
oxnard-thousand oaks-ventura, ca
|
76
|
11%
|
-45%
|
-3
|
-6.50%
|
-8.00%
|
5.60%
|
-64.20%
|
-3.40%
|
8/15/2020
|
colorado springs, co
|
77
|
7%
|
-43%
|
-3
|
-8.30%
|
-12.60%
|
5.50%
|
-46.20%
|
-1.10%
|
8/15/2020
|
madison, wi
|
78
|
4%
|
-40%
|
5
|
11.10%
|
12.80%
|
6.90%
|
-60.30%
|
-3.10%
|
8/15/2020
|
bakersfield, ca
|
79
|
14%
|
-52%
|
-14
|
-28.00%
|
-16.20%
|
6.40%
|
-64.30%
|
-2.10%
|
8/15/2020
|
winston-salem, nc
|
80
|
10%
|
-46%
|
-1
|
-1.70%
|
-22.90%
|
3.20%
|
-38.40%
|
0.60%
|
8/15/2020
|
syracuse, ny
|
81
|
4%
|
-44%
|
13
|
25.00%
|
-14.70%
|
4.10%
|
-50.00%
|
-1.20%
|
8/15/2020
|
deltona-daytona beach-ormond beach, fl
|
82
|
4%
|
-38%
|
-7
|
-9.50%
|
-17.30%
|
2.10%
|
-48.70%
|
-1.40%
|
8/15/2020
|
boise city, id
|
83
|
8%
|
-59%
|
-7
|
-15.60%
|
-23.70%
|
8.00%
|
-84.70%
|
-8.20%
|
8/15/2020
|
wichita, ks
|
84
|
20%
|
-46%
|
-7
|
-12.50%
|
-15.40%
|
4.70%
|
-42.90%
|
-0.10%
|
8/15/2020
|
toledo, oh
|
85
|
15%
|
-41%
|
-5
|
-10.20%
|
-12.10%
|
4.20%
|
4.70%
|
5.20%
|
8/15/2020
|
des moines-west des moines, ia
|
86
|
-1%
|
-30%
|
-2
|
-3.50%
|
-15.70%
|
1.50%
|
-40.20%
|
-1.90%
|
8/15/2020
|
springfield, ma
|
87
|
23%
|
-48%
|
2
|
4.10%
|
-28.90%
|
3.30%
|
-58.50%
|
-1.70%
|
8/15/2020
|
lakeland-winter haven, fl
|
88
|
6%
|
-25%
|
2
|
3.40%
|
-9.40%
|
1.60%
|
-45.00%
|
-1.80%
|
8/15/2020
|
palm bay-melbourne-titusville, fl
|
89
|
5%
|
-34%
|
3
|
5.40%
|
-13.20%
|
2.40%
|
-46.70%
|
-1.80%
|
8/15/2020
|
mcallen-edinburg-mission, tx
|
90
|
9%
|
-43%
|
-10
|
-10.80%
|
0.00%
|
3.30%
|
-24.30%
|
1.00%
|
8/15/2020
|
harrisburg-carlisle, pa
|
91
|
11%
|
-50%
|
-21
|
-35.00%
|
-5.40%
|
6.70%
|
-64.40%
|
-2.70%
|
8/15/2020
|
scranton--wilkes-barre--hazleton, pa
|
92
|
16%
|
-51%
|
-20
|
-25.60%
|
-19.20%
|
3.60%
|
-57.50%
|
-1.10%
|
8/15/2020
|
augusta-richmond county, ga-sc
|
93
|
7%
|
-44%
|
-7
|
-11.10%
|
-40.60%
|
0.40%
|
-48.00%
|
-0.30%
|
8/15/2020
|
youngstown-warren-boardman, oh-pa
|
94
|
5%
|
-52%
|
-6
|
-9.80%
|
-27.20%
|
3.50%
|
-58.20%
|
-1.40%
|
8/15/2020
|
stockton-lodi, ca
|
95
|
4%
|
-60%
|
-1
|
-2.60%
|
-12.20%
|
10.40%
|
-74.10%
|
-3.90%
|
8/15/2020
|
durham-chapel hill, nc
|
96
|
10%
|
-38%
|
-12
|
-19.40%
|
-17.80%
|
2.40%
|
-58.50%
|
-3.00%
|
8/15/2020
|
portland-south portland, me
|
97
|
10%
|
-48%
|
-8
|
-13.80%
|
-2.30%
|
6.40%
|
-64.70%
|
-2.30%
|
8/15/2020
|
spokane-spokane valley, wa
|
98
|
13%
|
-46%
|
7
|
20.00%
|
-22.80%
|
4.40%
|
-63.60%
|
-2.90%
|
8/15/2020
|
chattanooga, tn-ga
|
99
|
16%
|
-49%
|
-6
|
-9.20%
|
-21.60%
|
3.90%
|
-42.30%
|
0.60%
|
8/15/2020
|
jackson, ms
|
100
|
20%
|
-40%
|
-7
|
-8.60%
|
-30.00%
|
1.00%
|
-43.10%
|
-0.40%
About realtor.com®
Realtor.com® makes buying, selling and living in homes easier and more rewarding for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today through its website and mobile apps is a trusted source for the information, tools and professional expertise that help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. Using proprietary data science and machine learning technology, realtor.com® pairs buyers and sellers with local agents in their market, helping take the guesswork out of buying and selling a home. For professionals, realtor.com® is a trusted provider of consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com®.
Media Contacts:
Cody Horvat, [email protected]
SOURCE realtor.com