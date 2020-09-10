Realtor.com® Weekly Recovery Report: Summer Buying Season Resists The Usual Fall Slowdown

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer home buying season continues to show resilience against the usual fall slowdown as prices continue to hit new highs and homes sell faster than ever before, according to realtor.com's® Weekly Recovery Report for the week ending Sept. 5. At the same time, data also showed a slight decline in housing demand as well as a slowing of new listings declines, which, if sustained, could be a hopeful sign for weary buyers.

The realtor.com® Housing Market Recovery Index reached 107.7 nationwide for the week ending September 5, 7.7 points above the pre-COVID baseline and an improvement of 1.5 points over last week. The buyer demand component of the index stayed well above its baseline, however, it declined by 3.3 points since last week. Meanwhile, the housing supply component showed improvement as it recovered 3.2 points above last week, but still remains below its pre-COVID baseline.

"Sellers are calling the shots in today's market; prices are rising and housing inventory is vanishing almost as fast as it appears," according to realtor.com®'s Chief Economist, Danielle Hale. "But this week's report revealed two indicators worth keeping an eye on. Housing demand cooled slightly, while new listings showed a smaller decline than previous weeks. This could be a hiccup in weekly activity, or if these trends continue, they could signal a shift in market dynamics leading into the fall when political, economic, and health-related uncertainties abound."

Weekly listings data findings:

Median listing prices grew 10.8 percent year-over-year, the fastest pace of growth in more than two years. This marks the 17th consecutive week of price growth at or equal to the previous week's yearly pace -- a remarkable feat considering the economic backdrop.

year-over-year, the fastest pace of growth in more than two years. This marks the 17th consecutive week of price growth at or equal to the previous week's yearly pace -- a remarkable feat considering the economic backdrop. New listings were down 12 percent . The new listings trend regained some momentum, after declining for three consecutive weeks. This will provide a slight relief for buyers who have found few options to choose from. However, the overall lack of sustained new listings growth could put a dent in Fall home sales despite resilient demand from home shoppers, because new listings are key to home sales .

. The new listings trend regained some momentum, after declining for three consecutive weeks. This will provide a slight relief for buyers who have found few options to choose from. However, the overall lack of sustained new listings growth could put a dent in Fall home sales despite resilient demand from home shoppers, because . Total inventory was down 39 percent. Buyers continue to be motivated by low mortgage rates and a strong desire for the certainty of ownership in an uncertain world. They're quickly putting offers on homes that come up for sale, driving the overall number of homes for sale lower.

Buyers continue to be motivated by low mortgage rates and a strong desire for the certainty of ownership in an uncertain world. They're quickly putting offers on homes that come up for sale, driving the overall number of homes for sale lower. Time on market is now 12 days faster than last year. With unusually high buyer interest this late in the homebuying season, buyers are moving much faster than this time last year to beat out competition and lock in low mortgage rates. This means homes are sitting on the market for much less time, despite notably higher price tags.

Listings data summary:



Week ending

Sep 5 Week ending

Aug 29 Week ending

Aug 22 First Two

Weeks March Total Listings -39% YOY -38% YOY -37% YOY -16% YOY Time on Market 12 days faster

YOY 10 days faster

YOY 9 days faster

YOY 4 days faster

YOY Median Listing

Prices +10.8% YOY +10.6% YOY +10.3% YOY +4.5% YOY New Listings -12% YOY -16% YOY -13% YOY +5% YOY

Rank Metro Recovery

Index (Week

Ending 9/5) Recovery

Index (Weekly

Change) 1 Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev. 131 8.5 2 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif. 118.9 4.5 3 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif. 117.8 4.5 4 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash. 116.6 -2 5 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md. 114.5 4.5 6 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md. 114.4 -2.2 7 Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz. 114 0.6 8 Austin-Round Rock, Texas 112.8 -0.2 9 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo. 112 -1.8 10 San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif. 111.6 -0.4 11 Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C. 110.7 2.2 12 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W. Va. 110.7 0.9 13 New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa. 110.5 -3.3 14 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif. 110.1 -1.6 15 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash. 109.5 -4.6 16 Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, Calif. 109.3 4 17 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C. 109.2 1.4 18 San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas 108.7 1.1 19 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla. 108.2 2.2 20 Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn. 107.6 2 21 Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind. 107.5 1.1 22 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla. 107.4 1.8 23 Rochester, N.Y. 106.9 -5.1 24 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla. 106.6 0.8 25 Pittsburgh, Pa. 106.1 -1.4 26 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich 106.1 1.2 27 Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind. 104.9 1.8 28 Kansas City, Mo.-Kan. 104.7 1.7 29 San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif. 104.7 -3.8 30 Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark. 104.5 2.3 31 Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio 104 1.2 32 Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H. 103.9 -11.9 33 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas 103.5 1.4 34 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga. 103.3 2.6 35 Jacksonville, Fla. 103.2 2.5 36 Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, Tenn. 102.9 7.1 37 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas 102.8 3.8 38 New Orleans-Metairie, La. 102.8 4.9 39 Columbus, Ohio 102 1.8 40 Oklahoma City, Okla. 101.3 6.6 41 Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis. 100.6 0.8 42 St. Louis, Mo.-Ill. 100.5 -2.4 43 Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass. 99.9 -4.8 44 Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis. 99.6 -6.3 45 Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind. 99.3 1.5 46 Richmond, Va. 99.2 -2.5 47 Birmingham-Hoover, Ala. 98.2 -2.4 48 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis. 98 0.6 49 Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y. 96.9 -13.8 50 Raleigh, N.C. 96.3 -5.5

Link to Weekly Stats Blog Post:

https://www.realtor.com/research/weekly-housing-trends-view-data-week-sep-5-2020/

Link to Index Commentary Blog Post: https://www.realtor.com/research/housing-market-recovery-index-trends-sep-5-data/

Methodology: The Weekly Housing Index leverages a weighted average of realtor.com® search traffic, median list prices, new listings, and median time on market and compares it to the January 2020 market trend, as a baseline for pre-COVID market growth. The overall index is set to 100 in this baseline period. The higher a market's index value, the higher its recovery and vice versa.

week_end_date cbsa_code cbsa_title hh_rank median_listing_price_yy active_listing_count_yy median_days_on_market_by_day_yy median_days_on_market_yy new_listing_count_yy new_listing_share_yy price_reduced_count_yy price_reduced_share_yy 9/5/2020 35620 new york-newark-jersey city, ny-nj-pa 1 11.60% -11.90% -18 -23.70% -14.30% -0.20% -46.90% -2.20% 9/5/2020 31080 los angeles-long beach-anaheim, ca 2 18.10% -28.10% -3 -5.80% -1.90% 3.40% -48.80% -2.00% 9/5/2020 16980 chicago-naperville-elgin, il-in-wi 3 7.20% -34.70% -7 -14.30% -16.20% 2.50% -47.10% -1.90% 9/5/2020 19100 dallas-fort worth-arlington, tx 4 3.70% -42.90% -8 -14.60% -12.40% 4.30% -59.00% -3.60% 9/5/2020 26420 houston-the woodlands-sugar land, tx 5 6.20% -31.90% -6 -10.30% -10.10% 2.30% -47.00% -2.20% 9/5/2020 37980 philadelphia-camden-wilmington, pa-nj-de-md 6 16.50% -43.70% -20 -30.80% -9.70% 4.50% -55.20% -2.10% 9/5/2020 47900 washington-arlington-alexandria, dc-va-md-wv 7 9.20% -41.90% -16 -34.80% -3.60% 6.50% -54.80% -2.20% 9/5/2020 33100 miami-fort lauderdale-west palm beach, fl 8 1.90% -13.30% -6 -6.10% 1.70% 0.90% -31.20% -1.10% 9/5/2020 12060 atlanta-sandy springs-roswell, ga 9 9.90% -44.90% -9 -16.10% -19.30% 3.80% -54.00% -1.70% 9/5/2020 14460 boston-cambridge-newton, ma-nh 10 16.50% -40.40% -14 -24.60% -41.50% -0.20% -65.00% -3.40% 9/5/2020 41860 san francisco-oakland-hayward, ca 11 7.10% -12.60% -2 -5.40% -11.00% 0.30% -29.60% -1.40% 9/5/2020 19820 detroit-warren-dearborn, mi 12 11.70% -45.20% -8 -17.80% -25.40% 3.40% -59.10% -2.50% 9/5/2020 38060 phoenix-mesa-scottsdale, az 13 3.90% -41.20% -14 -27.50% 3.60% 7.30% -55.60% -3.50% 9/5/2020 42660 seattle-tacoma-bellevue, wa 14 5.00% -27.30% -8 -18.60% -64.60% -6.40% -82.80% -6.90% 9/5/2020 33460 minneapolis-st. paul-bloomington, mn-wi 15 5.20% -32.70% -5 -11.60% -19.50% 2.00% -58.80% -3.40% 9/5/2020 40140 riverside-san bernardino-ontario, ca 16 13.10% -55.80% -15 -25.90% 0.10% 9.50% -71.40% -3.00% 9/5/2020 45300 tampa-st. petersburg-clearwater, fl 17 6.80% -43.00% -8 -13.60% -10.70% 4.20% -48.90% -1.30% 9/5/2020 41740 san diego-carlsbad, ca 18 4.80% -43.40% -6 -14.30% -6.30% 6.50% -53.10% -1.90% 9/5/2020 41180 st. louis, mo-il 19 10.40% -39.60% -7 -10.60% -21.10% 2.50% -46.20% -1.10% 9/5/2020 19740 denver-aurora-lakewood, co 20 7.20% -40.50% -7 -16.30% -22.80% 3.30% -56.70% -3.90% 9/5/2020 12580 baltimore-columbia-towson, md 21 2.90% -51.40% -20 -35.70% -1.10% 7.60% -61.10% -2.50% 9/5/2020 38300 pittsburgh, pa 22 25.00% -34.90% -10 -15.60% -14.60% 2.30% -33.80% -0.10% 9/5/2020 38900 portland-vancouver-hillsboro, or-wa 23 6.20% -44.60% -6 -12.20% -21.80% 3.80% -29.90% 2.10% 9/5/2020 16740 charlotte-concord-gastonia, nc-sc 24 7.50% -47.10% -13 -23.60% -10.20% 5.70% -60.90% -3.00% 9/5/2020 36740 orlando-kissimmee-sanford, fl 25 1.30% -19.10% -10 -14.90% -4.90% 1.40% -28.40% -1.00% 9/5/2020 17460 cleveland-elyria, oh 26 12.30% -51.50% -9 -15.50% -17.40% 5.50% -57.40% -1.60% 9/5/2020 41700 san antonio-new braunfels, tx 27 6.00% -45.30% -15 -22.70% -10.20% 4.00% -49.40% -0.90% 9/5/2020 17140 cincinnati, oh-ky-in 28 17.90% -47.60% -11 -22.00% -23.50% 4.20% -50.20% -0.80% 9/5/2020 40900 sacramento--roseville--arden-arcade, ca 29 9.50% -51.20% -10 -22.20% 0.80% 9.60% -66.00% -3.80% 9/5/2020 28140 kansas city, mo-ks 30 12.80% -50.70% -4 -7.40% -25.60% 4.40% -54.70% -1.00% 9/5/2020 18140 columbus, oh 31 2.70% -47.70% -13 -29.60% -13.60% 6.70% -58.60% -3.20% 9/5/2020 26900 indianapolis-carmel-anderson, in 32 16.30% -63.20% -3 -6.00% -26.80% 6.90% -57.40% 0.60% 9/5/2020 29820 las vegas-henderson-paradise, nv 33 7.60% -10.10% -13 -25.00% 23.00% 2.90% -41.70% -3.90% 9/5/2020 12420 austin-round rock, tx 34 12.80% -45.80% -16 -27.10% -4.50% 5.70% -63.10% -4.00% 9/5/2020 34980 nashville-davidson--murfreesboro--franklin, tn 35 6.70% -36.70% -5 -13.50% -7.00% 4.70% -47.10% -1.50% 9/5/2020 41940 san jose-sunnyvale-santa clara, ca 36 5.90% -26.40% -7 -16.70% 12.30% 5.30% -37.30% -1.80% 9/5/2020 47260 virginia beach-norfolk-newport news, va-nc 37 10.00% -45.80% -24 -38.10% -2.30% 5.20% -71.90% -3.40% 9/5/2020 33340 milwaukee-waukesha-west allis, wi 38 7.10% -43.30% -4 -8.90% -10.00% 5.60% -50.40% -1.70% 9/5/2020 39300 providence-warwick, ri-ma 39 10.50% -53.90% -10 -17.90% -22.20% 6.00% -69.90% -2.70% 9/5/2020 27260 jacksonville, fl 40 3.00% -39.90% -11 -15.50% -18.80% 2.50% -49.00% -1.50% 9/5/2020 36420 oklahoma city, ok 41 7.10% -37.70% 0 0.00% 7.70% 5.20% -48.40% -1.90% 9/5/2020 31140 louisville/jefferson county, ky-in 42 4.90% -50.10% -13 -27.10% -27.90% 4.30% -58.70% -2.00% 9/5/2020 32820 memphis, tn-ms-ar 43 11.30% -51.10% -11 -18.30% -17.90% 5.10% -47.90% 0.00% 9/5/2020 35380 new orleans-metairie, la 44 11.70% -37.90% -14 -18.20% -25.10% 1.50% -42.90% -0.70% 9/5/2020 40060 richmond, va 45 10.50% -46.90% -5 -8.90% -22.90% 3.90% -62.20% -2.50% 9/5/2020 39580 raleigh, nc 46 5.00% -42.90% -12 -21.10% -24.60% 2.60% -65.40% -4.10% 9/5/2020 15380 buffalo-cheektowaga-niagara falls, ny 47 13.30% -43.40% 0 0.00% -20.50% 4.20% -55.10% -2.20% 9/5/2020 25540 hartford-west hartford-east hartford, ct 48 7.10% -32.50% -21 -32.80% 2.20% 3.10% -63.70% -3.30% 9/5/2020 13820 birmingham-hoover, al 49 5.70% -37.90% -9 -14.50% -7.80% 3.50% -47.90% -1.20% 9/5/2020 40380 rochester, ny 50 10.60% -42.50% -13 -31.00% -12.00% 5.20% -64.30% -3.40% 9/5/2020 46060 tucson, az 51 8.50% -43.40% -9 -16.70% -6.20% 5.90% -55.90% -2.10% 9/5/2020 41620 salt lake city, ut 52 22.90% -69.30% -11 -26.20% -28.30% 9.50% -66.70% -0.20% 9/5/2020 24340 grand rapids-wyoming, mi 53 8.30% -49.60% 2 4.40% -37.90% 2.40% -61.40% -2.20% 9/5/2020 46140 tulsa, ok 54 14.80% -41.00% -9 -15.50% -16.80% 3.20% -40.60% -0.20% 9/5/2020 10580 albany-schenectady-troy, ny 55 15.30% -42.10% -15 -19.00% -4.10% 4.30% -53.30% -1.50% 9/5/2020 10740 albuquerque, nm 56 18.20% -50.20% -7 -13.70% -11.10% 6.50% -52.30% -1.00% 9/5/2020 36540 omaha-council bluffs, ne-ia 57 7.90% -43.90% 8 21.60% -7.70% 6.30% -61.80% -2.50% 9/5/2020 49340 worcester, ma-ct 58 11.30% -56.90% -23 -39.00% -34.20% 4.80% -77.90% -4.40% 9/5/2020 28940 knoxville, tn 59 7.70% -53.20% -11 -16.90% -23.40% 4.10% -57.50% -1.10% 9/5/2020 14860 bridgeport-stamford-norwalk, ct 60 -0.40% -25.00% -39 -41.10% -2.60% 1.60% -59.10% -2.90% 9/5/2020 24860 greenville-anderson-mauldin, sc 61 3.50% -38.80% -10 -15.20% -23.60% 1.80% -46.20% -1.00% 9/5/2020 35840 north port-sarasota-bradenton, fl 62 3.50% -28.00% -21 -23.90% 19.40% 3.70% -29.00% -0.30% 9/5/2020 35300 new haven-milford, ct 63 5.60% -26.30% -25 -37.30% 24.20% 3.70% -62.00% -3.40% 9/5/2020 19380 dayton, oh 64 14.30% -46.70% -10 -21.30% -29.70% 3.20% -43.10% 0.30% 9/5/2020 46520 urban honolulu, hi 65 -12.50% 27.80% 5 8.30% -12.20% -2.10% -43.80% -3.00% 9/5/2020 10900 allentown-bethlehem-easton, pa-nj 66 24.40% -59.70% -32 -45.70% -15.20% 7.60% -72.00% -2.50% 9/5/2020 17900 columbia, sc 67 8.40% -49.00% -15 -26.30% -16.50% 4.60% -59.30% -2.00% 9/5/2020 12940 baton rouge, la 68 12.10% -32.80% -1 -1.30% -10.40% 1.80% -44.70% -1.40% 9/5/2020 24660 greensboro-high point, nc 69 16.20% -47.40% -9 -13.90% -21.80% 4.00% -46.70% -0.20% 9/5/2020 23420 fresno, ca 70 5.90% -57.90% -20 -40.80% -13.80% 9.30% -65.30% -2.00% 9/5/2020 16700 charleston-north charleston, sc 71 16.00% -39.10% -20 -24.10% 5.40% 4.10% -51.10% -2.30% 9/5/2020 30780 little rock-north little rock-conway, ar 72 18.30% -49.40% -19 -30.20% -39.20% 1.50% -40.80% 1.00% 9/5/2020 15980 cape coral-fort myers, fl 73 12.50% -30.80% -22 -22.50% 1.80% 2.60% -31.40% -0.20% 9/5/2020 10420 akron, oh 74 6.50% -50.70% -5 -10.20% -27.50% 4.40% -50.50% -0.40% 9/5/2020 21340 el paso, tx 75 12.20% -45.10% -22 -32.40% -32.80% 1.50% -61.80% -1.40% 9/5/2020 37100 oxnard-thousand oaks-ventura, ca 76 16.00% -48.70% -22 -43.10% 3.70% 7.80% -72.80% -4.20% 9/5/2020 17820 colorado springs, co 77 6.70% -45.90% -14 -28.00% -8.80% 6.70% -51.00% -1.40% 9/5/2020 31540 madison, wi 78 2.90% -45.60% -3 -5.60% -16.50% 4.30% -47.80% -0.70% 9/5/2020 12540 bakersfield, ca 79 19.70% -47.20% -15 -31.30% -6.30% 6.40% -56.80% -1.70% 9/5/2020 49180 winston-salem, nc 80 9.80% -46.60% -16 -23.90% 17.10% 8.30% -54.70% -1.50% 9/5/2020 45060 syracuse, ny 81 8.60% -43.80% 9 14.50% -15.50% 4.00% -53.70% -1.60% 9/5/2020 19660 deltona-daytona beach-ormond beach, fl 82 4.90% -40.60% -18 -22.50% -12.10% 3.00% -55.30% -2.00% 9/5/2020 14260 boise city, id 83 9.50% -61.80% -4 -9.50% -17.30% 10.30% -84.00% -8.70% 9/5/2020 48620 wichita, ks 84 15.00% -47.70% -9 -16.10% -5.90% 6.20% -51.80% -1.20% 9/5/2020 45780 toledo, oh 85 11.60% -43.40% -10 -18.50% -12.90% 4.60% 25.20% 8.50% 9/5/2020 19780 des moines-west des moines, ia 86 0.10% -34.00% -9 -13.90% -11.70% 2.40% -26.50% 1.10% 9/5/2020 44140 springfield, ma 87 27.90% -49.60% -14 -23.70% -19.10% 5.30% -67.50% -3.00% 9/5/2020 29460 lakeland-winter haven, fl 88 7.80% -26.50% -8 -12.10% 9.50% 3.70% -40.20% -1.50% 9/5/2020 37340 palm bay-melbourne-titusville, fl 89 6.00% -39.60% -11 -16.70% -27.00% 1.70% -49.40% -1.60% 9/5/2020 32580 mcallen-edinburg-mission, tx 90 12.40% -47.70% -15 -16.00% -10.40% 3.30% -36.90% 0.50% 9/5/2020 25420 harrisburg-carlisle, pa 91 6.30% -48.30% -23 -39.00% -3.40% 6.60% -73.80% -4.60% 9/5/2020 42540 scranton--wilkes-barre--hazleton, pa 92 21.30% -53.80% -23 -28.10% -14.00% 4.70% -61.50% -1.40% 9/5/2020 12260 augusta-richmond county, ga-sc 93 6.40% -46.40% -20 -27.40% -13.20% 4.30% -34.10% 0.80% 9/5/2020 49660 youngstown-warren-boardman, oh-pa 94 9.10% -55.40% -16 -22.50% -25.50% 4.30% -59.40% -1.10% 9/5/2020 44700 stockton-lodi, ca 95 10.10% -60.60% -3 -7.50% -4.90% 12.30% -80.30% -5.80% 9/5/2020 20500 durham-chapel hill, nc 96 11.40% -41.90% -9 -13.60% -7.40% 4.40% -50.90% -1.80% 9/5/2020 38860 portland-south portland, me 97 12.40% -49.50% -23 -35.40% -0.80% 6.80% -48.10% -0.30% 9/5/2020 44060 spokane-spokane valley, wa 98 14.40% -46.20% -4 -9.10% -9.30% 6.80% -52.70% -1.50% 9/5/2020 16860 chattanooga, tn-ga 99 13.80% -48.90% -15 -23.10% -9.70% 5.00% -55.80% -1.30% 9/5/2020 27140 jackson, ms 100 23.50% -44.20% -11 -12.60% -14.30% 3.10% -34.80% 0.80%

