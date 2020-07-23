Realtor.com® Weekly Recovery Report: U.S. Housing Market has Recovered from the Initial Shock of COVID

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Housing Market has recovered from the immediate disruption caused by the COVID pandemic and returned to January 2020 growth levels, according to realtor.com® data for the week ending July 18. Despite this significant milestone, another few months of sustained growth and a significant increase in new listings are needed to make up for lost ground in the first half of the year.

For the first time since March 2020, the realtor.com® Housing Recovery Index hit 101.0 points surpassing its pre-COVID recovery benchmark, clocking a 2.5 percent gain over last week. Demand from buyers recovered in early May, followed by price growth in early June. Now, the pace of sales has caught up to pre-COVID levels, too. Supply remains the critical missing piece. Growth in supply remains below normal seasonal pace, but continues to improve as buyers anxiously wait for more sellers to put fresh new homes on the market.

"There is no blueprint for a pandemic-induced recession, but this recovery milestone is further proof that homebuyers will persevere through the biggest of storms," said Javier Vivas, director of economic research for realtor.com®. "Housing remains a must-have during COVID times, and home sales have proven to flourish even under record low levels of supply. The spring season disruptions have given an artificial boost to the summer homebuying season, the real question will be whether the market will be able to sustain that pace through the rest of the summer and going into the fall."

Key Findings:

Local Recovery: Regionally, the Northeast (106.3) has overtaken all regions and now leads the recovery with the overall index now visibly above the pre-COVID benchmark. The West (105.5) remains above recovery pace and continues to improve, while the South (97.9) and Midwest (97.3) are still below recovery but regaining momentum toward recovery. Locally, half of the largest 50 markets in the country are now above the recovery benchmark, with the overall recovery index showing greatest recovery in Boston , Seattle , New York , Philadelphia and Denver .





, , , and . New listings were down 15 percent year-over-year. The gradual improvement in the number of homes for sale continues, but it's not happening fast enough for hungry buyers. The next few weeks will be critical to see if more sellers jump back into the market and stop overall inventory from eroding further.





Total inventory was down 33 percent compared to last year. The improving new listings trend is still not enough to offset buyer demand as more home buyers aim to take advantage of record-low mortgage rates.





Median listing prices are now growing at 9.1 percent over last year, faster than the pre-COVID pace and the fastest pace since January 2018 .





. Time on market is now one day faster than last year as buyers out-number sellers and confidence is growing for both and the peak of the season extends into the summer.

Rank Metro Recovery Index (Week Ending 7/18) Recovery Index (Weekly Change) 1 Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H. 122.5 8.4 2 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash. 113.7 -1.8 3 New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa. 112.7 4.6 4 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md. 112.3 3.1 5 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo. 111.6 2.3 6 San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif. 109.2 3.1 7 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif. 108.7 0.7 8 San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif. 108.7 2.7 9 Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev. 107.7 0.4 10 Rochester, N.Y. 106.6 3.1 11 Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark. 105.9 11.7 12 Pittsburgh, Pa. 105.6 4.0 13 Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz. 104.8 2.8 14 Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn. 104.3 5.9 15 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W. Va. 104.2 -1.5 16 Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C. 103.2 2.6 17 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif. 103.2 3.4 18 Austin-Round Rock, Texas 103.1 -2.0 19 Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind. 101.9 5.0 20 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif. 101.3 -2.2 21 Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, Tenn. 101.0 -1.1 22 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash. 100.8 1.4 23 Raleigh, N.C. 100.7 3.6 24 Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y. 100.6 4.7 25 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md. 100.5 0.1 26 New Orleans-Metairie, La. 100.0 5.0 27 Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis. 99.6 7.0 28 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla. 99.1 0.0 29 Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio 99.0 3.2 30 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas 98.9 1.9 31 Kansas City, Mo.-Kan. 98.7 1.7 32 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas 98.5 2.5 33 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C. 97.9 2.3 34 St. Louis, Mo.-Ill. 97.8 3.0 35 Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind. 97.8 5.6 36 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla. 97.7 0.4 37 San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas 96.8 2.2 38 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga. 96.8 3.6 39 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich 96.7 1.4 40 Jacksonville, Fla. 96.5 -1.0 41 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis. 95.6 2.8 42 Richmond, Va. 94.1 0.4 43 Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass. 94.0 0.3 44 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla. 93.4 -1.0 45 Columbus, Ohio 92.4 -0.2 46 Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind. 92.0 -3.8 47 Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, Calif. 90.7 -3.4 48 Birmingham-Hoover, Ala. 88.6 -3.5 49 Oklahoma City, Okla. 88.2 -0.2 50 Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis. 84.6 -1.3

Methodology: The Weekly Housing Index leverages a weighted average of realtor.com® search traffic, median list prices, new listings, and median time on market and compares it to the January 2020 market trend, as a baseline for pre-COVID market growth. The overall index is set to 100 in this baseline period. The higher a market's index value, the higher its recovery and vice versa.

