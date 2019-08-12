Realtors®' Commitment to Excellence Program Selected as Learning! 100 Award Winner

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Realtors® has been selected as a 2019 Learning! 100 Award Winner for its Commitment to Excellence Program, also known as C2EX. Previous winners of this award include Amazon, the U.S. Department of Defense and the American Heart Association, with NAR joining this group in recognition of its superior learning and development programs.

Unveiled by NAR less than one year ago, C2EX has aimed to help Realtors® demonstrate their commitment to professionalism and the association's Code of Ethics, ensuring NAR's 1.3 million members continue setting the real estate industry standard in client service and ethical conduct. The 2019 Learning! 100 Award specifically honors organizations for fostering a culture of professional growth, innovation and organizational performance while "investing in a truly immersive learning culture," according to sponsoring organization Elearning! Media Group.

"When we launched Commitment to Excellence in November of 2018, we envisioned a program that could help lead us into a future where consumers everywhere recognize that Realtors® are a step above the rest in their knowledge, skills and ability to serve their clients," said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. "The program gives our members a tangible way to demonstrate their commitment to professionalism."

C2EX's self-guided assessment and training course generates customized learning paths in 10 competencies of professionalism (11 for brokers), including the areas of data security, technology, client service, and professional reputation, among others. Program completion leads to an endorsement from NAR that members use to show peers and clients that they conduct their business at the highest professional standard. Participants can get started by logging in to www.C2EX.realtor.

"As the real estate industry is always evolving, we know that our members must have access to every resource needed to thrive in a quickly changing market. We remain active in our pursuit of approaches to grow and improve the C2EX program. We thank Elearning! for the added motivation as we work to ensure Realtors® are differentiated from real estate licensees who haven't made professionalism their hallmark," Goldberg concluded.

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

Elearning! magazine, e-magazine, Elearning! Alert, 2elearning.com and events are produced by B2B Media Company, LLC. Elearning! Magazine is one in a family of 11 media brands serving the $243 billion enterprise learning market. In combination, these brands reach up to 3 million executives and professionals who plan, evaluate and deploy enterprise-wide learning solutions across their organizations each year. To learn more, visit www.2elearning.com.

The Elearning! Media Group's (EMG) Learning! 100 Award recognizes excellence high performance enterprises that are collaborative, innovative, with an immersive learning culture. The Learning! 100 Award recognizes the top 100 global organizations across the public and private sectors for their best-in-class learning and development programs that drive organizational performance. To learn more visit www.2elearning.com/awards/learning-100-awards.

