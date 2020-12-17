REALTORS® Host Drive-Through Toy Drive to Support Bay Area Foster Kids

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS® (SCCAOR) donated hundreds of toys and pajamas at their recent drive-through Toy Drive event. In addition to the donations, a total of $3950 was raised online , with everything going to the Kinship, Adoptive and Foster Parent Association (KAFPA).

"The REALTOR® Community has once again shown their incredible support for a great cause," said Sandy Jamison, SCCAOR President. "KAFPA does amazing work for foster kids in our community. We couldn't all meet in person this year but I am amazed at all the toys and money that was raised by our members."

KAFPA is a nonprofit that provides resources and advocates for the needs of foster and adoptive families in Santa Clara County. Denise Marchu, the Program Director at KAFPA, said that year, in particular, has been very difficult.

"Several of our biggest donors have not been able to get us gifts for the children and we were worried we would not have enough toys," she said. "However, with the generosity of SCCAOR, we are now able to assure our families that we will be able to serve all our children."

The SCCAOR Toy Drive usually occurs each year during a Member Appreciation Holiday Party. Due to the pandemic and social distancing restrictions, the party had to be canceled and many were left wondering if the toy drive would also be postponed.

"We knew we had to shift this event around to make it both safe and successful," said Jodee Sousa, SCCAOR Events and Education Manager. "We had members drive-through our parking lot with their donations inside their trunk. When they pulled up, a staff member removed the toys and pajamas and placed a holiday goodie bag inside their trunk as a token of our appreciation."

KAFPA will deliver these toys to foster children ranging in age from birth to 21 years old.

"They come from all walks of life, usually with nothing but the clothes on their back," Marchu said. "Our families provide everything for them from necessities to emotional support. You have no idea how much it means to our foster parents and the children when they know the community is supporting them."

Contact: Spencer High

408-445-5095

[email protected]

SOURCE Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS

