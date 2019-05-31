Realtors® Housing Minute: A Video Recap of Market Activity in April

National Association of Realtors

May 31, 2019, 10:00 ET

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pending and existing home sales declined slightly in April, while inventory continues to increase.

Visit https://www.nar.realtor/videos/housing-minute to watch a 58-second, animated video from the National Association of Realtors® summarizing April housing market conditions and performance reported in May.

National Association of Realtors May Housing Minute
