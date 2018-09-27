Realtors® Housing Minute: A Video Recap of Market Activity in August

News provided by

National Association of Realtors

13:14 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite an increase in active listings, continued price increases and low housing inventory pushed out potential buyers causing declines in both existing-home sales and pending-home sales in August.

Visit https://www.nar.realtor/videos/housing-minute to watch a 58-second, animated video from the National Association of Realtors® summarizing August housing market conditions and performance reported in September.

Continue Reading
Despite an increase in active listings, continued price increases and low housing inventory pushed out potential buyers causing declines in both existing-home sales and pending-home sales in August, according to the National Association of Realtors® monthly Housing Minute video.
Despite an increase in active listings, continued price increases and low housing inventory pushed out potential buyers causing declines in both existing-home sales and pending-home sales in August, according to the National Association of Realtors® monthly Housing Minute video.

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

Information about NAR is available at www.nar.realtor.

For further information contact:
Jane Dollinger, 202/383-1042
jdollinger@realtors.org

SOURCE National Association of Realtors

Related Links

http://www.nar.realtor

Also from this source

27 Sep, 2018, 10:28 ET Pending Home Sales Dip 1.8 Percent in August...

26 Sep, 2018, 10:00 ET Homeowners Ready to Sell in the Third Quarter of 2018, says...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Realtors® Housing Minute: A Video Recap of Market Activity in August

News provided by

National Association of Realtors

13:14 ET