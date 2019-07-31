Realtors® Housing Minute: A Video Recap of Market Activity in June
Jul 31, 2019, 17:55 ET
WASHINGTON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pending home sales rose on a year-over-year basis in June, the first time in 17 months.
Visit https://www.nar.realtor/videos/housing-minute to watch a 58-second, animated video from the National Association of Realtors® summarizing June housing market conditions and performance reported in July.
