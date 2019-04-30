Realtors® Housing Minute: A Video Recap of Market Activity in March

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pending home sales rose 3.8% from last month and Realtors® name the top markets Millennials are moving to, with Madison, Wis. coming in at number one.

Visit https://www.nar.realtor/videos/housing-minute to watch a 54-second, animated video from the National Association of Realtors® summarizing March housing market conditions and performance reported in March.

Realtors® Housing Minute: A Video Recap of Market Activity in March

