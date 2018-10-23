Realtors® Say "Ready, Set, Boston!" for Annual Convention, November 2-5

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 20,000 Realtors®, industry experts and guests will be in Boston from November 2-5 at the 2018 REALTORS® Conference & Expo, themed "Ready, Set, Boston!"

WHAT: 2018 REALTORS® Conference & Expo

WHEN: November 2-5, 2018

WHERE: Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Chicago

REGISTER: Contact Jane Dollinger, 202-383-1042 or jdollinger@realtors.org

Onsite press registration opens Thursday, Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. in Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Room 161 Level 1 – East. For conference updates and on-site information, visit realtors.mediaroom.com.

Four news conferences will be held Friday, Nov 2. in Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Room 159 Level 1 - East:

11:30 a.m. - Incoming National Association of Realtors ® President John Smaby will discuss the association's agenda and the top challenges and opportunities facing Realtors ® in the year ahead.

- Incoming National Association of Realtors President will discuss the association's agenda and the top challenges and opportunities facing Realtors in the year ahead. 12 p.m. - NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun will present his forecast for 2019 real estate markets.

- NAR Chief Economist will present his forecast for 2019 real estate markets. 3 p.m. – The National Association of Real Estate Editors hosts a panel of commercial and residential reporters and editors.

– The National Association of Real Estate Editors hosts a panel of commercial and residential reporters and editors. 4 p.m. - NAR research director Jessica Lautz will present unpublished findings from the soon-to-be-released 2018 NAR Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers.

Also during the meetings, NAR's Lawrence Yun will share the latest outlook for the residential housing market during the Residential Economic Issues & Trends Forum Friday, Nov. 2 from 9-10:30 a.m.; he'll be joined onstage by the president and founder of Lisa Sturtevant & Associates Lisa Sturtevant. Yun will also present his commercial and economic forecast at the Commercial Economic Issues & Trends Forum later that same day from 1-3 p.m. and will be joined by Dr. Sean Snaith, director of the University of Central Florida's Institute for Economic Competitiveness. Saturday's general session keynote address will be presented by Oscar® and Golden Globe nominated actor and philanthropist Mark Wahlberg.

Other speakers and guest panelists throughout the week include: Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long, CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Sherry Chris, realtor.com Chief Marketing Officer Nate Johnson and political satirist and H.L Mencken Research Fellow at the Cato Institute P.J. O'Rourke.

Media Reception: Members of the media are invited to a reception Friday, Nov. 2 from 5–6 p.m. at Coppersmith, 40 W 3rd St. South Boston, MA 02127.

Conference highlights (for a full conference schedule, visit https://www.conference.realtor):

THURSDAY, NOV. 1

NAR 360°

3:45-4:45 p.m., Hynes Center, Auditorium Hall C, Second Level

NAR leadership will offer their perspectives on key association and industry issues.

FRIDAY, NOV. 2

Residential Economic Issues and Trends Forum

9-10:30 a.m., Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Grand Ballroom, Ballroom Level

NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun will give his forecast for the housing market and economy. Lisa Sturtevant, president and founder of Lisa Sturtevant & Associates, will present on how to increase the supply of affordable housing in the market.

MEDIA BRIEFING – NAR's 2019 Presidential Agenda

11:30 a.m., Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Room 159 Level 1 - East

NAR 2019 President John Smaby will discuss the association's agenda for the coming year and offer insights into the top challenges and opportunities facing Realtors® and the industry.

Regulatory Issues Forum: Realtors® Regulatory Priorities – The Administration's Perspective

12:30 - 2 p.m. Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Room 156, Level 1 - East

Speakers will discuss housing regulatory matters and share insights on FEMA and NFIP among other industry issues.

MEDIA BRIEFING – Real Estate and Economic Forecast

12 p.m., Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Room 159 Level 1 - East

NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun will present his 2018 real estate markets forecast and answer questions.

Commercial Economic Issues and Trends Forum

1-3 p.m., Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Room 210C, Level 2 – West

NAR's Chief Economist Lawrence Yun will present his economic and commercial market outlook for 2019. Dr. Sean Snaith, Director of the University of Central Florida's Institute for Economic Competitiveness, will join him.

MEDIA BRIEFING – NAREE New England Journalism Forum: Trends and Challenges in a Changing Media Environment

3 p.m., Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Room 159 Level 1 - East

A panel including commercial and residential reporters and editors discussing coverage trends and challenges in media, as well as video and other multi-media trends in commercial and residential coverage.

MEDIA BRIEFING – Unpublished Findings from NAR's Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers

4 p.m., Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Room 159 Level 1 - East

NAR's director of survey research Jessica Lautz will present noteworthy trends from NAR's 2018 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers. Unpublished, geographic breakouts of buyers in several sub-regions will be available.

Trade Expo

Friday, Nov. 2, 3-6 p.m. (grand opening); Saturday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Boston Convention and Exhibition Center

Approximately 400 exhibitors will demonstrate the latest real estate industry innovations and explain how these are transforming the way real estate professionals do business.

JOIN US! MEDIA RECEPTION –

5-6 p.m. Coppersmith, 40 W 3rd St. South Boston, MA 02127

NAR's Media Communications staff will host a reception for members of the media.

SATURDAY, NOV. 3

Follow the Money: The Next Best Trends for 2019

9-10:30 a.m. , Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Room 153, Level 1 - East

Learn the best locations for resort, second homes and vacation rentals. Explore international real estate trends and buying power. Gain up-to-date insight on commercial markets and opportunities. Plus, get the newest designer trends in housing, office and retail looks.

Demystifying Agent-Appraiser Communication: Law, Liability & Best Practice: Real Property Valuation Forum

1:30-3:00 p.m., Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Room 160, Level 1 - East

A panel of experts provides understanding on the ways that agents and appraisers can communicate with each other without running into trouble with the rules concerning appraiser independence.

Real Estate and the Future of Mobility: Emerging Business & Technology Forum

1:30-3:00 p.m., Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Room 210AB, Level 2 - West

Panelists discuss the future of mobility – everything from Uber and lift to bike shares to self-driving cars – and its potential impact on real estate/

General Session

4-6 p.m., Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Exhibit Hall C, Exhibition Level 0

Hear from NAR leadership, cheer on the REALTORS® of the Year and listen to a keynote address from Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Mark Wahlberg.

SUNDAY, NOV. 4

Blockchain, Bitcoin & Robots in Real Estate

10:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Room 210AB, Level 2 - West

Bill Lublin, CEO of the Social Media Marketing Institute, discusses how new and emerging technologies will influence the future of real estate.

Update: The Top Ten Impacts on Real Estate in 2018-2019

10:30-11:30 a.m., Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Room 259, Level 2 - East

The Counselors of Real Estate identify the trends and challenges influencing real estate with its 'Top Ten Issues Affecting Real Estate' list.

MONDAY, NOV. 5

Board of Directors Meeting

8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Hynes Center, Auditorium, Second Level

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

Information about NAR is available at www.realtor.org.

