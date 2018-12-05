Realty Austin Upgrades Its Look!

Realty Austin was formed in 2004 with a strong belief that a brokerage must be something more than a place for agents to hang their license. The company cultivates a smart and collaborative work environment, and is laser-focused on raising the bar in real estate by hiring only experienced, full-time and productive agents who are dedicated to providing outstanding representation to every single client. Motivated to incorporate those principles into a new brand for the future, co-owners Jonathan and Yvette Boatwright worked with the top real estate brand agency, 1000watt , to craft the perfect new identity to represent the next generation of the brokerage.

Yvette Boatwright said, "Our agents and clients deserve the very best quality and we are excited to deliver it to them. After nearly 15 years, it was time to remodel and refine our brand to reflect who we are today. Our team of premium agents, who already offer premium service, deserve to have a premium brand behind them."

Already wildly successful with its existing logo and branding, Realty Austin is known for implementing revolutionary ideas that lead the real estate industry today. Retaining elements of their original colors, blue and orange, that honor its local roots, the company emphasized its staying power by stamping their name on the future of the real estate industry with a bold new mark.

Jonathan Boatwright said, "Unveiling our new brand completes the first phase of our ambitious game plan that will further set us apart from our competition. By powering the most professional group of agents in Austin with our proprietary technology and systems, we are making the buying and selling experience more transparent, enjoyable and predictable for our clients."

Known as the 'original market disruptor' in Austin, Realty Austin built one of the first online lead generating websites in 2004 and was among the first brokerages to adopt a CRM and marketing automation platform in 2005. In 2007, the brokerage built their own transaction management platform and became one of the fastest growing companies in Austin. Many times over, the company has been recognized as one of the Most Innovative Brokerages in the U.S. by Inman News for being a creative visionary who pushes the boundaries. The results speak volumes. Realty Austin agents help their clients buy and sell more homes per agent than any other large brokerage in Austin, achieving $2.6B in sales volume in 2017.

Jonathan Boatwright continued, "The evolution of our brand symbolizes the strong trajectory we've been on since our humble beginnings fourteen years ago. Although simple, the new look has not only modernized but also re-energized the spirit of our brokerage and conveys our driving force to innovate, give back, and deliver a superior customer experience to all of our clients."

Going forward, the next phase of the company's rebrand involves remodeled interiors and exterior signage at their current and upcoming Agent Success Centers, strategically located in central hubs across Austin: north at Lakeline, central at the Triangle, south at Lantana Place, east at Mueller and west at Davenport Village and Lakeway.

Today Realty Austin has grown to a team of 450 agents and 31 support staff who give back in meaningful ways to help with the housing affordability problem in Austin. Each year, Realty Austin agents build an Austin Habitat for Humanity home , and donate more than $200,000 of their commissions to support Austin Habitat for Humanity , Foundation Communities , Austin Children's Shelter and Community First Village .

Realty Austin is the #1 independent residential real estate firm in Austin with $2.6 billion in sales in 2017. Its 450 full-time, high-producing agents were hand-selected for their experience, market knowledge and career accomplishments. A member of Luxury Portfolio International® and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, Realty Austin is the most innovative and progressive real estate company in Austin, uniquely suited for its high tech, homegrown culture.

