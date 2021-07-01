Realty Income Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income) (NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the company will release its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on August 2, 2021. The company will host its conference call on August 3, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. PT to discuss the operating results.

To access the conference call, dial (877) 701-6180 (United States) or (647) 689-4069 (International). When prompted, provide the conference ID 2875728.

A telephone replay of the conference call can also be accessed by calling (800) 585-8367 and entering the conference ID 2875728. The telephone replay will be available through August 18, 2021.

A live webcast will be available in listen-only mode by clicking on the webcast link on the company's home page or in the investors section at www.realtyincome.com. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live broadcast. No access code is required for this replay.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,600 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 612 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 111 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, domestic and foreign real estate conditions, client financial health, the availability of capital to finance planned growth, volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, property acquisitions and the timing of these acquisitions, the structure, timing and completion of the announced mergers between us and VEREIT, Inc. and any effects of the announcement, pendency or completion of the announced mergers, including the anticipated benefits therefrom, charges for property impairments, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to limit its impact, the effects of pandemics or global outbreaks of contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, the company's clients' ability to adequately manage its properties and fulfill their respective lease obligations to the company, and the outcome of any legal proceedings to which the company is a party, as described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

