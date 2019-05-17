Realty Income Announces Underwriters Exercise Full Option On Common Stock Offering

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income,NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that the underwriters of its recent 11,000,000 share common stock offering exercised their option to purchase an additional 1,650,000 shares of common stock. As a result, net proceeds from the 12,650,000 share offering, after underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses payable by the company, are approximately $845 million.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay all or a portion of the borrowings outstanding under its $3.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and, to the extent not used for that purpose, to fund potential investment opportunities and/or for other general corporate purposes.

The underwriters for the offering are: BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Securities, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets, Barclays, Citigroup, Jefferies, Mizuho Securities, and Stifel (joint book-running managers), Baird, Regions Securities LLC, and UBS Investment Bank (co-lead managers), BB&T Capital Markets, BTIG, BMO Capital Markets, BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC, MUFG, Scotiabank, and TD Securities (senior co-managers), Comerica Securities, D.A. Davidson & Co., Janney Montgomery Scott, Ladenburg Thalmann, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Raymond James, Evercore ISI, and Moelis & Company (co-managers).

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, local and foreign real estate conditions, tenant financial health, the availability of capital to finance planned growth, continued volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets, property acquisitions and the timing of these acquisitions, charges for property impairments, and the outcome of any legal proceedings to which the company is a party, as described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

