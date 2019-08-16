Realty Income Celebrates 25 Years On The NYSE

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income,NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the company will celebrate its 25th anniversary of listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) by ringing The Closing Bell® on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 4:00pm Eastern Daylight Time.

Commenting on this notable milestone, Sumit Roy, Realty Income's President and Chief Executive Officer said, "We are proud to commemorate our 25th anniversary as a publicly traded company by ringing The Closing Bell® at the NYSE. Our shares first listed on the NYSE in 1994, closing at $8.00 per share on the first day of trading. As of August 16th, our shares closed at $72.81 per share which, together with the reinvestment of dividends, has resulted in over 16% compounded average annual total shareholder returns. Since 1994, our real estate portfolio has grown from 630 properties to over 5,900 properties, our total market capitalization has increased from $400 million to approximately $30 billion, and we have increased AFFO per share annually by approximately 5%. The success our company has achieved since going public 25 years ago is driven by the efforts of our dedicated team, which has grown since 1994 from 54 to 189 employees. I would like to thank our employees and our Board of Directors for their valuable contributions to the company. Furthermore, we thank William and Joan Clark who founded our company in 1969 with the mission to provide shareholders with dependable monthly income that increases over time. As the largest company in the net lease REIT sector, we remain committed to building on our track record of performance to continue creating long-term value for our shareholders."

A broadcast of the event will begin at 3:56 p.m. EDT and is accessible live on Realty Income's website at www.realtyincome.com and on the NYSE website at https://www.nyse.com/bell .

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,900 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 589 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 50-year operating history and increased the dividend 102 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, local and foreign real estate conditions, tenant financial health, the availability of capital to finance planned growth, continued volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, property acquisitions and the timing of these acquisitions, charges for property impairments, and the outcome of any legal proceedings to which the company is a party, as described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation

Related Links

http://www.realtyincome.com

