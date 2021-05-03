Realty ONE Group Celebrates Sweet 16 Years with an Annual Day of Giving Back

LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE Of the fastest growing franchisors today, is celebrating 16 years of shaking up the industry, making real estate professionals the focus of its business while creating a COOLTURE of fun, success and giving back.

Every year on May 1, ONE Day, the company honors its anniversary with a network-wide day of volunteering and giving and this year, leadership from around the country gathered in Laguna Niguel, CA, to recognize Realty ONE Group's tremendous success and projections of unbridled future growth.

"Each and every ONE of our real estate professionals have trusted us to make their lives better and we're grateful to deliver on that promise," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "I have so much pride and love for what we've built together in the last sixteen years and it's exciting to be able to celebrate together, as a small group, while also giving back around the world."

The UNBrokerage has more than 16,000 real estate professionals in more than 300 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada. As a sign of its appeal and record growth, the company was named a Top 50 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review and was once again named the No. 1 Fastest Growing 100%-Commission company on Entrepreneur's Fastest Growing Worldwide Franchise list of 2021.

Realty ONE Group will be expanding into new countries this year, breaking into new U.S. states, and will gather its leadership in Nashville, TN, in early October to set the course for the company's future.

