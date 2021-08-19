Realty ONE Group is the Fastest Growing Real Estate Franchise in America

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle real estate brand, has been named the fastest growing real estate franchise in America, once again landing on Inc. 5000's 2021 list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the country.

While the Inc. 5000 list ranks companies according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020, Realty ONE Group is celebrating a record-setting year, with sales volume up nearly 100% year over year in the first half of 2021 and the number of opened offices up nearly 200% in the second quarter alone.

"It's no longer just a growing company - it's a movement," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "More real estate professionals join us every day because they want to know the COOLTURE, love, growth, give-back and success that our network of more than 16,000 professionals live every day."

Realty ONE Group has already added more than 3,300 new real estate professionals this year, up 25% from last year, and has sold 63 new franchises. The company continues its global push, announcing earlier this year that it has sold franchising rights to new owners for Singapore, Spain and Costa Rica with more countries coming soon.

Realty ONE Group now has more than 16,000 real estate professionals in more than 300 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada. The company was also named a Top 50 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review and was once again named the No. 1 Fastest Growing 100%-Commission company on Entrepreneur's Fastest Growing Worldwide Franchise list of 2021.

