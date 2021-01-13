Realty ONE Group Leadership Ranked Prominently

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group's iconic CEO and Founder, Kuba Jewgieniew, and the company's President, Vinnie Tracey, have both been named among real estate's most powerful and influential, earning spots on T3 Sixty's Annual Swanepoel Power 200 (SP 200) List .

"For us, this is more about recognizing that Realty ONE Group continues to be a driving force in our industry," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group, ONE of the fastest growing real estate franchisors today. "Our leadership team and this entire network of franchise owners and real estate professionals should be recognized for changing the face of real estate and contributing to a brand and COOLTURE we can be proud of."

The global franchisor had another record year, selling 86 franchises, despite the pandemic, and adding more than 2,600 real estate professionals. The UNBrokerage, as it's known in real estate, was also just named the No. 1 Smartest-Growing Real Estate Franchisor in the nation, earning a top ten spot on Franchise Business Review's Fast & Serious List .

"Our COOLTURE, dynamic brand and business model stand out in this industry and that's been all the difference in helping us open doors for entrepreneurs and REALTORS(R) around this country and soon, the world," said Realty ONE Group President, Vinnie Tracey.

T3 Sixty's Annual SP200 acknowledges the contributions of the industry's most powerful and influential CEOs, leaders and executives in residential real estate.

Realty ONE Group now has more than 15,000 real estate professionals in over 300 locations in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada.

Realty ONE Group is transcending into a modern lifestyle real estate brand, embodying a thriving spirit and COOLTURE, while focusing on business coaching and proprietary technologies.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com .

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 15,000 real estate professionals in over 300+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

SOURCE Realty ONE Group

Related Links

http://www.RealtyONEGroup.com

