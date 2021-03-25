Realty ONE Group Named A Top Franchise For Women

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern lifestyle brand and ONE of real estate's fastest-growing franchisors, has been named a Top 50 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review in its 2021 report . The company has been crushing its franchise sales goals, selling a record 86 franchises last year, half of which were to women entrepreneurs.

Of the company's growing network of offices, 111 are owned and operated by female franchise owners, including Realty ONE Group's first franchise, still owned and managed by Barbara Baker, in Temecula, CA. In addition, 70% of the company's employees are women with half of the company's leadership being female.

"Of all the accolades we've earned, we're most proud of being named to this list, especially during International Women's History Month," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "We're so proud of all of our business owners and real estate professionals, but love to see that among our female warriors, we're serving them well and making them more successful every single day."

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, was among 289 franchise brands, representing nearly 8,500 female franchise owners that were surveyed by Franchise Business Review on their satisfaction with their franchisor on critical areas like leadership, training and support, financial opportunity and work/life balance.

Realty ONE Group has more than 15,000 real estate professionals in more than 300 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada. The company is transcending into a modern lifestyle real estate brand, embodying a thriving spirit and COOLTURE, while focusing on business coaching and proprietary technologies.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 15,000 real estate professionals in over 300+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

